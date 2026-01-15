Being super smart isn't always a gift. Sure, it's easier to pass tests, and you might find yourself climbing up the corporate ladder faster. However, the downside of intelligence is often how many people or things seem to make you uncontrollably angry. The truth of the matter is that if certain things make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence.

As the Davidson Institute explains, "The intense emotions and heightened sensitivities that come with being profoundly gifted can often lead to frustration and outbursts." So while intelligent people may do their best to keep their cool and rein in their emotions, just because their facial expression is blank doesn't mean they aren't secretly seething on the inside. This is especially true for some particularly irritating circumstances.

If these 11 things make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence

1. People who confuse confidence with competence

insta_photos | Shutterstock

If people confusing confidence with competence makes you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence. It's unfortunate, but the loudest voices in the room tend to be the ones that people listen to the most. Even if the other person isn't making sense or doesn't know what they're talking about, it doesn't matter. Confidence truly does get people a long way. However, this is exactly why people get annoyed.

From their confident body language to their booming voices, everyone believes those who sound like they know what they're talking about. However, this isn't that shocking as a therapist Chris Tompkins pointed, "Boosting self-confidence makes us more successful, improves our health, and increases our happiness."

Even so, this doesn't make it any less frustrating for highly intelligent people. Because, unlike everyone else, intelligent people know what they're talking about and, due to this, can spot nonsense a mile away.

Advertisement

2. Having to repeat yourself

fizkes | Shutterstock

Intelligent people put their all into what they have to say. While it seems like their words are flying right out of their head, the truth about intelligence is that most highly intelligent individuals think pretty carefully before they speak. This is why, if having to repeat yourself makes you fly into a rage, you have unusually high intelligence. There's nothing worse than not feeling heard.

Whether that person intended it or not, feeling unheard leads to a ton of frustration. From not wanting to repeat themselves to feeling upset and disrespected, there are a ton of reasons why they grow annoyed. However, one of the biggest reasons is that highly intelligent people must reuse their brainpower to come up with the same carefully crafted sentence they used before, which is a huge source of frustration.

Advertisement

3. Rules that don't serve a purpose

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Highly intelligent people tend to love rules. While some people despise rules, there's no denying that having guidelines and carefully crafted rules makes for a better time. Whether it's work rules or school rules, everything is set in place to protect us. However, if rules that don't serve a purpose make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence.

As lecturer in cultural psychology, Marianna Pogosyan, Ph.D., pointed out, "Rules help us predict each other and coordinate. We are constantly following them without recognizing that we're following rules." That being said, some rules, spoken or unspoken, have a way of making zero sense. From not being able to wear spaghetti straps to dresses needing to be arm's length, some rules are outdated.

Advertisement

4. Indecisive people

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

If there's one thing about highly intelligent people, it's that they're pretty decisive people. They aren't allowed to pause or second-guess their decision. Once they've mulled through things and have come to a logical conclusion, you better believe they're sticking to it. That being said, if indecisive people make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence. Not to be rude, but in their eyes, people need to make up their minds.

Of course, intelligent people understand how many people are people pleasers. According to a YouGov survey, 48% of people self-identify as people pleasers. Yet, despite knowing this, they can't help but feel irritated by those who let their people-pleasing tendencies get the better of them.

Advertisement

5. Being interrupted mid-thought

maya

Most intelligent people are over-thinkers. For better or worse, their heads are almost always in the clouds, causing them to dig deep. From thinking of random historical facts to the political climate, it drives an intelligent person insane when they can't finish their train of thought. So, if being interrupted mid-thought makes you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence.

Deep down inside, they know it's not that person's fault. They didn't plan to cut them off or accidentally interrupt them. Whether it's work matters or family matters, intelligent people are bound to get interrupted from time to time. Still, just because it's the norm doesn't mean it won't secretly make them seethe in rage.

Advertisement

6. Overly emotional people

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

There's no denying that highly intelligent people can also be emotionally intelligent and often pick up on things that most people ignore. Even so, just because they're emotionally intelligent doesn't mean they don't get aggravated. From those who cry too much to those who overshare, highly intelligent people get fed up with people they perceive as overly emotional.

This is why if overly emotional people make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence. While they don't mind the occasional outburst of emotion, those who are overly emotional tend to be met with quiet hostility. So, when dealing with highly intelligent people, save the tears for later. It might not do well for you in the long run.

Advertisement

7. People who refuse to keep an open mind

Tonuka Stock | Shutterstock

It isn't always easy to keep an open mind. As much as people would like to believe they're open to change, the truth is that many people are stuck in their ways. If people refusing to keep an open mind makes you fly into a rage, you likely have an unusually high intelligence. Once again, it's never easy to be open to change; however, it is necessary.

If someone truly wants to learn and grow, their ability to remain open depends heavily on it. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology cited that openness is associated with intelligence. So, if someone isn't open, they're likely not as highly intelligent as they'd love to believe. And for those who are open-minded, expect to be annoyed by everyone else.

Advertisement

8. Meetings that could've been an email

Alex Ost | Shutterstock

Everyone's been in this situation before. They're minding their business, maybe working at their desk, when the unthinkable happens: someone bothers them with another unexpected scheduled meeting. Groaning, they attend said meeting, only to discover how useless it truly is. It's a tale as old as time, but many of us brush it off because it is another expected part of corporate life.

That being said, if meetings that could've been an email make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence. If there's one thing highly intelligent people hate, it's wasting time. It doesn't matter what people's excuses are. If something can be done at a convenient time and they choose not to, people better be prepared to get a bit of sass from a highly intelligent person.

Advertisement

9. False urgency about trivial matters

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Everyone has different stress levels. While one person might not see many things as a huge deal, another person might find themselves frustrated by every minor inconvenience. This is why if false urgency about trivial matters makes you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence. Sorry, but the vending machine breaking down or a few files being out of whack isn't enough to halt people's entire day.

While these things are inconveniences, it's crucial to work together and consider people's time. As psychotherapist Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., said, "A little thoughtfulness is something we all need in our lives. It will make your relationship, and your life, a better place to be." So, even if everything is messed up, learning to keep a cool head is extremely important.

Advertisement

10. People who act first and think second

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

A highly intelligent person might love their loved ones to the moon and back. But just because they adore them doesn't mean they'll let everything slide. If there's one thing they hate more than anything, it's a reckless mind. Regardless of their intentions, refusing to think things through is the number one way to set them off. This is why if people who act first and think second make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that smart people like smart people. However, many are shocked by how hostile intelligent people are towards 'stupidity.' Yet, in an intelligent person's mind, the answer is simple. Thinking things through should always be the first response, so if someone doesn't abide by those rules, don't expect to be greeted with warm arms.

Advertisement

11. Inconsiderate people

DexonDee | Shutterstock

Finally, if inconsiderate people make you fly into a rage, you likely have unusually high intelligence. No, they aren't trying to be rude or impossible to deal with. However, there's something about seeing someone belittle or dismiss others that just sets smart people off. Maybe it's due to their emotional intelligence or their peace-making ways; either way, don't expect smart people to let that slide.

Especially if they're the ones targeted, you'll be shocked to see how quickly they become aggressive. And while it may give some people whiplash, it shouldn't come as a shocker. According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, being disrespected leads to greater aggression than being disliked.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.