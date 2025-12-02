Having an open mind gives individuals a unique look at the world. Instead of being stuck in their ways, they can adjust to anything life throws their way. They’re not married to one thing or the other. They are constantly evolving and changing. Being able to adapt to any and everything allows them to succeed beyond the average person.

Not only do they allow themselves to evolve and grow, but they are also accepting of everyone. They know that having an open mind means extending empathy and compassion to everyone they meet. They are not judgmental. Open-minded people bring a sense of comfort to those around them. Simple-minded people can not grasp some of the unique traits and life lessons they have picked up along the way. To someone with a closed-off mind, things are black or white. They don’t see all of the possibilities open-minded people do. If you or someone you know is open to new perspectives, you may have an intuitive understanding of life lessons that confuse others.

Open-minded people intuitively understand these 11 life lessons that confuse simple minds

1. There is more than one answer

andresr from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Simple-minded people can be stuck in their ways. They may struggle to understand that there is more than one answer to life’s questions. Not everything is black and white. Lived experiences shape people's responses to situations differently. Open-minded individuals know that people have different approaches to situations and that doesn’t make them right or wrong.

Simple minds can have a hard time understanding that decisions can be made outside of their own choices. Not everyone sees the world the same way. An open-minded person makes themselves available to all of life’s possibilities. That is how they grow. They don’t get caught up in how they think things should go. They remain open to anything.

2. Changing your mind is a strength

Rido via Canva

Simple-minded people can get caught up in their own thoughts. Some are so stuck in their ways that they are unable to see past other opportunities. Open-minded people are always looking at other options and ideas. They may learn that their original thought wasn’t the best or correct option, and they are happy to change their minds to better themselves and their outcomes. Simple-minded people will struggle to do the same. They instead stay stuck in their ways, unable to grow.

“Open-mindedness is the willingness to search actively for evidence against one’s favored beliefs, plans, or goals, and to weigh such evidence fairly when it is available,” writes the University of Pennsylvania. “Being open-minded does not imply that one is indecisive, wishy-washy, or incapable of thinking for one’s self. After considering various alternatives, an open-minded person can take a firm stand on a position and act accordingly.”

They continued, “The opposite of open-mindedness is what is called the myside bias which refers to the pervasive tendency to search for evidence and evaluate evidence in a way that favors your initial beliefs. Most people show myside bias, but some are more biased than others.”

3. Curiosity helps you grow

Rido via Canva

There is so much to learn. When you think you know it all, you miss out on the opportunity to expand your horizons. It’s confusing for simple minds to understand. Staying stagnant in life gets them nowhere. However, they don’t attempt to expand their mindset. Open-minded people see the world differently.

Since they are always open to growth, they are naturally curious. They want to learn everything they can. They know that there is more to the world than only their beliefs. They want to learn about other people, other cultures, and what makes the world what it is. These people are powerful as they understand the importance of always learning to grow into the best they can be.

4. You can agree to disagree

James Reyes from Pexels via Canva

When someone has a simple mind, they are caught up in their own beliefs or right and wrong. It can be hard for them to understand the mindset of others. They are disconnected from the idea that two people who don’t believe the same things can coexist peacefully. Open-minded people are compassionate towards others. They know that you can agree to disagree.

“Differences of opinion are normal in relationships and can foster deeper understanding and growth between individuals. While it can be difficult to keep an open mind, particularly when we feel passionate about a subject, listening to another person and empathizing with their situation, even while not always agreeing with their point of view, allows us to gain a deeper understanding of ourselves and others,” says Shelley Galasso Bonanno, MA, for Macomb Now Magazine. “The benefits to being open-minded can be numerous, including better problem solving skills, better coping skills and reduced stress.”

5. Everyone's reality is different

Mwabonje Ringa from Pexels via Canva

For the simple-minded, it is difficult for them to see beyond their own reality. To them, they can’t grasp that other people see the world differently. Since everyone’s lived experiences are different, open-minded people know that there is no set reality. Everyone experiences things differently.

For example, someone with a college education may view the world differently from those without one. Their reality may be shaped by academia, and those lived experiences make their perspective on the world different from their counterparts. They don’t see one as better than the other. They know that there is no set reality for everyone, and life choices make individuals see things differently. Life is not a set-in-stone experience for everyone, and a person's reality can change over time.

6. You have to be uncomfortable to grow

Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo）via Canva

I’ll be honest, I struggle with change. It’s uncomfortable to shift to a different perspective. However, open-minded people know that to become the best you can be, you have to put yourself in moments of the unknown. Growth happens in the times we are most afraid. To be the best person we can be, we have to be able to push through moments of uncertainty.

“People who embrace this level of discomfort do better even during the biggest challenges. They are more likely to take creative risks that can aid in problem-solving and find meaning in difficulty, according to research,” says Polly Campbell. ”Those who learned to embrace discomfort also felt a greater sense of achievement when the experience was over.”

7. Respect is earned

Rido via Canva

I don’t know about you, but my parents taught me to respect everyone who came into my life. I valued this lesson, as it made me a kinder person. However, as I got older, I realized that not everyone deserved my respect. Simple-minded people may be more open to letting anyone in, but those with an open mind know that, though they should always be kind, respect isn’t something that comes for free.

As they navigate life, open-minded individuals learn that not everyone has their best interests at heart. It can be hard to realize that not everyone has pure intentions. It’s a life lesson that can be particularly hard for those who are simple-minded and easily trusting. Open-minded people are open to seeing the best in everyone, but they understand that respect is earned, not given.

8. It’s okay to not have all the answers

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

Simple-minded people may move through life thinking that to succeed, they have to have all the answers. Open-minded people know that this isn’t a reality. It’s a hard life lesson to come to terms with. It’s okay to be wrong, and it’s even better to approach life with an open mindset. You become a better person as you learn the answers as you go.

“When we offer ourselves permission to not know, we allow life to reveal what it wants to reveal, in its own time — without forcing it,” says Nancy Colier, LCSW, Rev. “The questions then, remarkably, become their own destinations. What’s more, we find that not knowing is a place that, if we have the courage to trust it, can deliver deeper and wiser solutions, real solutions, paths forward that are more reliable than anything we can mentally muscle our way into knowing.”

9. Perspective means everything

vkstudio via Canva

Simple-minded people can struggle with the way they see life. They may believe that everyone is out to get them. Or, they can see life as a difficult struggle they can’t work through. For an open-minded person, they know the way they see the world around them makes all the difference. Their perspective shifts the way they feel about everyday life.

Having a poor perspective on life can mean that you are putting bad thoughts into the universe. You will then receive more negative energy. Open-minded people can look at difficult things from a different perspective. What positive thing can they learn from this? It helps them be a well-rounded individual.

10. You never stop learning

filadendron from Getty Images Signature via Canva

It can be a tough life lesson for simple-minded individuals when they realize they have to keep expanding their minds. You never stop learning. Changing and becoming a better person is a lifelong challenge. Open-minded people understand this. They are always looking to learn. This isn’t always academic, but it can also be coping mechanisms, positive thinking, and other practical ways to improve their daily lives.

“Believe in yourself, take on your challenges, and dig deep within yourself to conquer your fears. Never let anyone bring you down. You have to keep going. Learning is not restricted to a place or a deadline,” says Alexander Maxwell. “It is a practice, a habit, a part of your daily routine, and that’s what I am looking forward to doing. I will surely apply these while learning new things during my professional and personal life.”

11. You have to pick yourself back up after failure

StockSnap from pixabay via Canva

For simple minds, it can be hard to pick themselves back up after failure. They may think their lives are over when something goes wrong. However, that is far from the truth. There is always growth to come from failure. They will let their feelings towards failure prevent them from learning. It’s difficult for you to pick yourself up when you’re down, but open-minded thinkers know that you have to do it.

The open-minded see moments of failure as a chance to grow. Sure, their original plan may not have worked out, but they are now going to reassess and try again. It’s a hard life lesson to learn, because failure can feel like the worst possible outcome. Open-minded people don’t let a bit of failure prevent them from trying again. They are going to pick themselves up and continue to try their best moving forward.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.