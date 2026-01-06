People who think differently than everyone else usually have these 11 hobbies that bore average minds

People with unique minds and a deep-rooted sense of intelligence are often defined by their "openness," at least according to a study from the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology. They like to challenge themselves, are open-minded about new experiences, and often change up their routines and hobbies to learn new things as they navigate life. From reading new genres to speaking with strangers, people who think differently than everyone else usually have these hobbies that bore average minds.

They're not afraid to reflect on their own behavior and throw themselves into new experiences, but the mindfulness of certain hobbies at home is just as powerful. They care about knowing themselves, but also put a lot of effort into understanding and learning about others and the world around them as well.

1. Reading diverse genres

According to a PLOS One study, reading fiction across genres can boost empathy in readers, even into adulthood, offering them space to develop new perspectives and understand individuals that they may never have the chance to encounter in real life. So, it's not surprising that the more someone reads and experiments with genre, authors, and formats, the more they think differently from the average, echo-chambered person.

On top of the personal and social benefits of reading on a regular basis, this hobby also supports cognitive health and may even reduce the risk of cognitive decline in memory, concentration, and focus.

2. Appreciating silence

Whether it's seeking out a moment of calm at work or spending their evenings without distractions from mindless entertainment, people who think differently from everyone else usually appreciate silence as a hobby, even if it bores the average mind. According to a Brain Structure and Function study, silence isn't just peaceful on a surface level for emotionally regulated people — it's also stress-relieving and helps to reduce age-related cognitive decline.

So, not only are people who appreciate silence setting their physical and mental well-being up for success, they're carving out space to think deeply without distraction, regulate their emotions, and reflect on a deeper level than average minds are able to.

3. Going for walks without music

Pairing the benefits of walking outside with an appreciation of silence can both help with brain growth, while also boosting general mood and well-being, at least according to psychologist Mark Travers.

That's why people who think differently often use it as a daily hobby that other people tend to avoid. They don't need distractions to run from their own minds, and generally appreciate their own company and the opportunity to think deeply without diversions. They reflect, imagine, and dream, all on a walk that other people do on autopilot.

4. Playing strategy games

Playing strategy games, whether it's cards or video games, often makes people "smarter" — encouraging them to think ahead, problem-solve in new ways, and adapt to new environments without leaving their chair. It can also boost social relationships and bonds, helping people to see things from another person's perspective, instead of only their own.

People who think differently from everyone else usually play these kinds of games often, even if they're boring and overly complex to the average person. They like to challenge themselves, even if it's playfully, and grow their minds, even when it's not intentional.

5. Journaling and writing for fun

According to a study from Anxiety, Stress, & Coping, people who make expressive writing a regular habit and hobby often experience less anxiety and stress than those who don't. Even if it's journaling in their diary once a day, this act of reflection, mindfulness, and emotional regulation relieves the brain of carrying so much information and holding onto things that no longer serve the person.

People who think differently than the average person may do so because of their personal hobbies, like journaling. They provide themselves with an outlet to understand themselves and the world better, even if that's not their main goal when they open a doc or notebook.

6. Listening to podcasts

While people with a strong sense of intellectual curiosity and mindfulness do often appreciate silence over constant stimulation and distraction, they do appreciate podcasts and opportunities to learn through entertainment. They listen to podcasts, seek out lectures, and watch movies that give them a chance to place themselves in another person's perspective.

People who think differently often expand their genres and try new things, even when it comes to entertainment, because it helps them learn. It challenges their sense of comfort and reality, offering chances for them to build empathy with people and the world around them.

7. Researching topics they're curious about

While many adults are pressured into stagnancy by social expectations later in life and often fall into rigid routine in the face of stress and busyness, the truth is that you're never too old to learn something new — whether it's a tangible skill, an experience, or a new goal. People who think differently than everyone else don't just understand this fact — they often cultivate small hobbies that offer space for them to learn and grow.

They research topics they're curious about as they come up, try out things they're bad at, and learn new skills. They're not limited by fleeting discomfort or a fear about making mistakes, because they're driven by newness and learning, rather than constant comfort and distraction.

8. Talking to strangers

People who think differently than most are adamant about challenge and learning. They're not only open to talking to strangers and seeking out interactions with new people, but they're also curious about what these social situations will spark. They care about getting to know and understand people, even if it means being quiet and actively listening more than they speak.

Of course, talking to strangers isn't just a unique hobby that improves empathy and social skills, but it also makes people happier. The more space you have to consider small moments of joy and social connection, the happier you'll be, which is why many people with a deep sense of curiosity and intelligence tend to live more fulfilling lives.

9. People-watching

People who think differently than everyone else usually have hobbies like people-watching that bore average minds. They don't need a constant distraction, interaction, or conversation to fill their time — they can simply appreciate the silence and mindfulness of being present in any moment.

It's these kinds of random, eccentric hobbies that are actually rooted in observation. The more observant a person is in their everyday life, the more creative, intelligent, and empathetic they also likely are. They get to know people and the world around them by making space to observe, even if it means staying quiet in a conversation or going out into the world alone every once in a while.

10. Spending time alone

While spending too much time alone and weaponizing solitude as a mode of escapism and avoidance is unhealthy, many experts argue that the right balance of alone time can actually help to reduce loneliness, mental health concerns, and chronic stress.

While the average person, who struggles with emotional regulation and a sense of self-fulfillment, might not enjoy the silence, mindfulness, and boredom of alone time, people who think differently than everyone else appreciate it. Whether they're reading, resting, journaling, or indulging in other habits of brilliant people who love their alone time, they appreciate their own company, sometimes more than a surface-level social event or party that's on their schedule.

11. Making new plans and routines

Fresh starts, whether they're on a Monday morning or at the start of a new year, are chances for people to set new routines and make new plans. For people who think differently from everyone else, these fresh starts aren't a chance for them to chase after a future version of themselves, but to appreciate the life they have right now in new ways.

Whether it's building sustainable change with new habits or finding new ways to embrace joy, their routine-building is just as much of a hobby as anything else.

