Being smart exists on a spectrum, and there are many different ways that people's intelligence shows up. Some people are emotionally intelligent and maintain strong, close relationships. Other people are book-smart and learn new information as automatically as breathing. And while much of how the brain operates is a mystery, certain aspects of its functioning have been established through research and academic studies.

Everyone's mind works at its own pace, just as everyone has their own way of thinking. While you may not realize it at first, there are certain obvious signs your mind works faster than the average person. And these things are sure to make you stand out from everyone else around you.

Here are 11 obvious signs your mind works faster than the average person

1. You have a good memory

The pace at which a person's brain works is called its processing speed. Processing speed can be defined as how your brain receives, comprehends, and responds to information. A research article in the National Academies Press described certain brain functions, like learning, thinking and remembering, as "seemingly intangible."

Your working memory refers to how well you retain information right after you learn it, and your long-term memory is how you recall that information after time has passed. So, if you have a fast mind, you can process information easily and quickly.

You have no trouble understanding what's going on and you can make connections about the world around you easily as well. Because your brain moves at a quick rate, your ability to consume and decipher information is higher than average, as is your ability to remember what you've learned.

2. You're a good listener

When a person's mind works faster than the average individual, they tend to be extremely intent listeners. They're able to tune into a conversation and catch every detail of what's being said, and aren't just waiting around for their turn to speak. Instead, they store the specifics and easily recall the information at a later point in time.

Being a good listener requires more than just a fast-moving brain, however. In fact, it's dependent on having high emotional intelligence. That means you're not only hearing what's being said on a surface level, you're also making deeper connections and comprehending the meaning and intent behind what someone is saying.

3. You're very focused

According to licensed psychologist Dr. Carly Bobal, processing speed is a direct measure of utilizing various cognitive skills while sustaining attention, speed, and accuracy of understanding for a certain period of time. When children have high processing speed performance scores, it means they're able to hyper-focus on whatever task is at hand.

The ability to remain focused, even among distractions, is one of the very obvious signs your mind works faster than the average person. It means you might even tune out the rest of the world when you're concentrating, so you can gain everything you need to in that moment.

4. You're a great test-taker

Having a quick mind means you're able to recognize and integrate information in your given environment with ease. Having a solid grasp on whatever information you're faced with also means that you can think and learn more efficiently, making you an incredible test-taker.

If you're someone who can move through an exam or any other academic assignment at a fast pace, your brain is working fast, too. And it reveals quite a lot about your level of intelligence.

5. You read a lot

Settling in with a book is a great way to relax and unwind, especially if it's a hobby you've had since growing up. And while it's usually for leisure, our brains are hard at work when we're reading, and it all relates back to processing speed.

The first part of reading is decoding, which means you see the letters on the page and figure out what sounds they make. The second step is comprehension, which is when you put the sounds together to make words and sentences. When a person has fast processing speed, they move through those steps quickly.

Having a fast-working mind not only means that you can read quickly, it also means you have a solid understanding of the concepts you're reading about. Being a voracious reader who's interested in many different topics is a sign that your brain is working at high speeds, at a rate much faster than the average person.

6. You pick up new skills easily

Another of the obvious signs your mind works faster than the average person is your ability to learn new things at a fast pace. As Dr. Bobal noted, kids who have high processing speeds are good at processing information quickly and even automatically. This is especially true with what are called "rote tasks," which are habitual skills, like reciting multiplication tables or listing off vocabulary words in a foreign language.

Being able to master new activities and understand new concepts efficiently shows that your brain is working quickly. And, in fact, according to research by associate professor of psychology Rachel Wu, "learning new things as you age may be key to keeping your cognitive skills sharp — and that middle-aged and older adults may be just as good at learning as younger people are."

7. You have intelligent relatives

As part of a brain-imaging study from UCLA, neurology professor Paul Thompson found evidence that the genes people inherit have a larger role on intelligence than was believed in the past.

Thompson and his colleagues scanned the brains of 92 study participants, who were all twins. The study showed that someone's level of intelligence is influenced by their brain's axons, the wiring responsible for sending signals, which are influenced by the genes they carry.

The faster a person's brain sends signals, the faster their brain processes information. Since genes determine how fast our brains work, it shows that intelligence is largely inherited. So, if you think faster than the average person, there's a good chance that you're lucky enough to come from a family of smart, thoughtful people whose brains process information quickly.

8. You excel at math

Being good at math and similar problem-solving is about more than just intelligence; rather, it relates to how quickly your brain processes information. This is yet another of the obvious signs your mind works faster than the average person, as your fast processing speed allows you to easily identify numbers, operations, and symbols.

Once you have those figured out, you move through the steps of solving the math problem easily. Being good at math is highly prioritized in schools, which means you most likely get good grades and excel academically.

But being good at math also likely means you're better able to tackle problems in your daily life. According to psychology researcher Alice Boyes, "Mathematicians excel at handling complexity and uncertainty. Mathematical reasoning strategies aren't just useful for dilemmas involving numbers. We can apply math mindsets to improve our approach to any kind of problem-solving, including the typical challenges of everyday adult life."

9. You exercise often

According to a 2017 study, there's a correlation between moving our bodies and brain health, especially for older people. In fact, walking more than 4,000 steps a day can improve the attention span and mental skills in adults over the age of 60.

Other benefits of walking include weight loss, reduces the risk of developing cancer, and boosts immune function. But the benefits of exercise go beyond our physical health. Because the more you walk, the sharper your mind is, even as you get older.

10. You solve problems quickly

Dr. Thompson's brain-scan study revealed a clear connection between a person's brain speed and their level of intelligence, which is connected to how easily they solve problems and make decisions.

"When you say someone is quick-thinking, it's genuinely true," Dr. Thompson explained. "The impulses are going faster and they are just more efficient at processing information, and then making a decision based on it."

A separate study published in Nature Communications found that having a high IQ makes you faster at solving simple problems, but slower at solving complex problems. While smarter study participants took more time to answer complicated questions, the results showed that they made fewer mistakes once they were done.

If you're someone who can make your way through simple tasks quickly, yet take your time when things get a little more difficult, it could be a sign that your mind is faster than average.

11. You have a vivid imagination

Some people might think that daydreaming is a waste of time, but it's actually a sign that your brain is incredibly active. Making connections easily is a sign your mind is working fast, and using your imagination is another way for those connections to play out.

Daydreaming is not only incredible for creativity, but when your mind tends to wander, it tends to boost your mood. So, when you find yourself staring into space while your mind drifts, that just signifies that your mind is quick, creative, and that you stand out from average thinkers.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.