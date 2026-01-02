When a person loses their motivation in life, these 11 habits disappear first

Motivation, mental health, and stress are all inherently linked, according to a 2024 study. The more stressed a person is, the less likely they are to be cultivating healthy mental health habits and motivation in their routines. The same goes in all directions — if someone’s struggling with motivation, the lack of healthy habits and social connections they make time for can also become a detriment to their self-esteem and mental health.

When a person loses their motivation in life, certain habits disappear first. From small ritualistic parts of their day to bigger social interactions and conversations, they start to fall into a cycle of bad habits when they barely have the motivation to get out of bed in the morning.

1. Celebrating small wins

Celebrating small wins and accomplishments doesn’t just boost mood — it also feeds into progress and motivation. People who ensure they’re giving themselves both credit and grace in their lives are motivated to challenge themselves and seek out newness in ways that an insecure, anxious person may overlook.

When a person loses their motivation in life, these small habits disappear first. They stop making time for celebrations and largely avoid taking stock of their own life. It’s disappointment and fear at the core of their being and decisions, rather than excitement and confidence.

2. Keeping goals to themselves

People who struggle the most to make progress toward goals and actually realize their dreams tend to brag about them the most, according to psychologist Marwa Azab. They’re in it for the attention or validation, rather than the true personal fulfillment and growth.

That’s why keeping goals to themselves and working on them in private are some of the habits that disappear first for a person with little motivation. They’re crafting goals and dreams for everyone else, not necessarily for themselves, so why would they be motivated to do more than simply talk about them?

3. Sticking to a routine

Whether it’s going to bed at a consistent time, getting ready in the morning, or moving their body on a regular basis, when a person loses their motivation in life, these habits disappear first. Even if they seem like small, easy, and mundane tasks, it’s these things that are easily sabotaged in the face of someone living in constant turmoil, anxiety, or stress.

When getting out of bed is difficult, of course little chores, hygienic practices, and routines in the framework of bigger goals are going to seem impossible.

4. Responding to texts

Even if the joys of social connection are often harnessed through in-person connections, there’s no denying that online communication is important. From empathetic phone calls for people struggling with loneliness to text messages with friends on a hard day, these online moments of connection can be just as powerful for boosting mood, well-being, and even motivation.

However, when a person loses motivation in life, these small habits disappear first. They stop reaching out to people and responding to texts, even at the expense of their connectedness and stability.

5. Completing things on time

From procrastination around big projects at work to a sense of passivity about goals in their personal lives, if someone is losing their motivation, their ability to complete things on time will also disappear.

According to a 2023 study, these procrastination habits are often connected to stress — someone who’s dealing with emotional turmoil is more likely to rely on misguided coping mechanisms when they don’t know where to turn next. So, it’s not necessarily a sign of “laziness,” but one of turmoil, stress, and burnout that negatively impacts someone’s time management and motivation.

6. Keeping up with hobbies

When someone’s struggling with mental health or depression, they may experience a lack of motivation. From struggling with keeping up with hobbies to dismissing the need for basic hygiene rituals, they often start to notice a shift in what they care about and make time for.

According to a study from European Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, depressive symptoms can often cause a loss of pleasure in things that used to be exciting and fulfilling. From cultivating relationships to falling out of touch with hobbies, if someone’s grappling with mental health problems that lead to a loss of discipline and motivation, these habits may disappear first.

7. Resting without guilt

Many people experiencing burnout and emotional exhaustion that negatively affects their routines and motivation struggle to make space for rest without feeling guilty, at least according to Harvard psychiatrist Marlynn Wei. They overwork themselves in the office, stay up late, and push themselves through exhaustion, even at the expense of their well-being and mental health.

They lean on distraction and busyness as a misguided coping mechanism for their internal turmoil or the root causes of their lack of motivation, but often find themselves overworked and burnt out without necessary rest.

8. Engaging in social interactions and events

People experiencing loneliness or mental health struggles may also have less motivation to approach people, say “yes” to social interactions, and indulge in relationships they used to enjoy, at least according to a study from Psychophysiology.

While it might be a coping mechanism for stress and uncertainty, it only pushes them closer toward isolation, which drastically shifts their well-being. When a person loses motivation, whether it’s rooted in mental health concerns or not, it’s these habits that disappear first.

9. Learning and being curious

Curiosity is a basic foundation of our minds and cognition, according to a study from Neuron, but it’s also an important habit for people to maintain their intellect, relationships, and personal well-being. The more curious you are, the better conversations you have and relationships you cultivate. The more you’re interested in learning, the more fulfilling and exciting your life can be.

However, when someone loses motivation in the face of depression, chronic stress, or exhaustion, it’s these curious habits that disappear first.

10. Moving their bodies

There’s a strong link between mental health and general nutrition — not just because of changing eating habits and food choices, but also because they often struggle with the motivation to move their bodies.

When a person loses their motivation to get out of bed in the morning, of course other more strenuous habits like working out are not a priority. Even if that’s the key to boosting their mental health and motivation, it’s a struggle to make space for it.

11. Asking for help

Even though experts agree that the discomfort of asking for help is worth the bonding, learning, and social connection that follows, many people with a lack of motivation and too much emotional turmoil find it impossible. They are constantly dealing with a misguided belief that “not knowing” or struggling is synonymous with “weakness,” even if asking for help is their only way forward.

Even if they know that asking for help can provide a “lifeboat” to a healthier way of life, when a person loses their motivation in life, it’s these habits that disappear first.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.