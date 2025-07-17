Every person who was raised by frugal parents knows the importance of saving money at every turn. Whether their mom hounded them about opening the refrigerator or not wasting food, these people likely carried that mindset into their adult lives. And now, because they prioritize saving money, there are certain things people raised in frugal homes usually keep in the freezer.

From broths to dough to even herb pastes, it's not uncommon to find a variety of frozen goods, especially perishables, in a frugal person's freezer. Rather than making multiple trips to the grocery store and, therefore, spending more, they find ways to keep their food from going bad, extending the shelf life in the process.

Here are 11 things people raised in frugal homes usually keep in the freezer

1. Grocery store-brand bread

Like clockwork, people who grow up in a frugal home end up taking after their parents, and parents who know how to save a quick buck know that freezing bread is the best way to save money. It might sound strange to some, but nobody wants to go grocery shopping once a week, and nobody wants spoiled bread.

There's no denying that frugal people squeeze every penny out of their grocery trips. As a study from Drive Research pointed out, the average consumer spends $174 on groceries per trip. The more people shop, the more they're likely to spend, which is why frugal people make as few grocery trips throughout the month as possible.

2. Casseroles

Whether it's baked spaghetti or a cheeseburger casserole, everybody knows just how delicious it is to dig into cheesy goodness. Baking a casserole can take time and effort. From shredding the cheese to layering it and baking it, most people can admit that they aren't too fond of coming home after an exhausting day just to do all this.

But people raised in frugal homes tend to keep a casserole or two in the freezer. Because they know the best ways to cut costs and save money, they not only buy ingredients that are on sale, but utilize them to the fullest extent.

Not only does meal prepping these casseroles save time, but a 2017 study published in PNAS also suggests that spending money on time-saving purchases can lead to greater life satisfaction. This approach fulfills a basic desire that everyone has, making it a worthwhile investment.

3. Homemade broth or stock

Rather than buying premade broth or stock, one of the things people raised in frugal homes usually keep in the freezer is a homemade version. The last thing someone wants to do is stand over a hot stove and cook soup, so it's nice to have the base for nutritious meals ready to use.

Frugal people are always prepared. Whether it's sunshine or snow, they think 10 steps ahead, making sure they have their base all set. This not only shows how thoughtful and intelligent they are, but shows a sense of discipline that most people lack.

And, according to Dr. Michael Preston, Associate Vice-President for Student Success at Texas State University, being prepared is a huge sign of discipline. "Because being prepared takes forethought, the need to be disciplined enough to think ahead can keep you on task and always looking around the corner," he explained.

4. Vegetable scraps

People who grew up in a frugal home were most likely left puzzled when their parents grilled them on keeping vegetable scraps in the freezer. Not only did it not make much sense, but most parents would have multiple bags of scraps they never even got around to using. Now, as adults, they will never throw out vegetable scraps, finding a use for them no matter what.

On the outside, having vegetable scraps in the freezer might seem like a waste of time, but according to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, people can make soups, infused oils, or even homemade stock.

5. Sliced fruit

There's no greater annoyance than watching strawberries, which can cost upwards of $8 in some places off-season, slowly go bad in the fridge. But this is exactly what happens to fruit, as it tends to spoil easily.

Frugal people have found a trick, though: freeze your fruit. Rather than making multiple grocery store trips and spending more money, a better solution is to buy fruit and slice it at home, freezing it for up to a year when stored properly.

And according to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, depending on what's being frozen, there might not even be a loss of nutrition at all. Researchers determined that even after freezing, the vitamin content "was comparable to and occasionally higher than that of their fresh counterparts."

6. Cheese

Whether it's mac and cheese, quesadillas, or soup, there's no greater frustration than having plans for cheese only to forget and accidentally let it spoil. But when frugal people are in a time crunch to make a meal, they just freeze their cheese.

Of course, according to a study published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, not all cheeses are great candidates for freezing. In fact, most cheeses will lose their structure through the freezing process. However, if someone happens to have mozzarella on hand, this cheese is great for freezing if done correctly.

7. Homemade dough

One of the things people raised in frugal homes usually keep in the freezer is homemade dough, rather than store-bought. Baking anything from scratch can be a headache, especially pizza. From combining ingredients to letting dough rise, the process is time-consuming and can get expensive if you don't know where to save.

But sometimes, baking bread or pizza at home is a money saver. Considering most people already have the ingredients necessary, usually it's no problem to do so from scratch.

According to experts from Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas, "Baking at home gives you control over the ingredients in your baked goods, and can be much healthier than choosing store-bought breads, cakes, and cookies."

8. Homemade baked goods

For frugal people who love to bake, they save a lot of money by freezing the spoils of their labor. Whether it's cookies, muffins, scones, or even cinnamon rolls, they can take these treats out and thaw them at any time, rather than rushing to the store for premade goods.

Muffins, in particular, can taste absolutely divine even if they're frozen. According to registered dietitian nutritionist Min Kwan, the process to do this is relatively safe and helps muffins last up to three months if done correctly.

9. Breakfast

Whether it's bagels, burritos, egg bites, or even wrapped sandwiches, frugal people freeze their breakfast for an easy meal. Since they're likely grinding hard and saving to the best of their ability, the last thing they want to do is waste money on breakfast outside of their home, which can add up if they eat it every morning.

Frugal people are all about meal prepping, including for breakfast. While it might be time-consuming, it helps them stay on time. They don't need to spend precious moments before work on breakfast; rather, they can grab and go.

10. Herb pastes in cubed trays

Herbs are a wonderful way to make any dish even more yummy. From cilantro to basil to dill, herbs can make or break a dish. But instead of buying them fresh at the grocery store daily, making the herbs into a paste and freezing them is one of the things people raised in frugal homes usually keep in the freezer.

From sofrito to Italian paste, using herb pastes is quick, convenient, and delicious. Rather than remaking them every week or two, or purchasing an expensive jar at the store, freezing them is the best way to go.

11. Butter

It should go without saying, but butter is entirely too expensive to be wasting. With the average cost of butter as high as $5 per pound, even though it does tend to last a while if only used in small amounts, it may expire in the fridge, costing people money in the long run.

But rather than keep it refrigerated, frugal people save money by freezing what they don't immediately need. You can freeze butter for up to a year if stored correctly, significantly extending its shelf life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.