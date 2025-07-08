Even the most subtle morning rituals and routines can prove productive for our cognitive, social, and emotional experiences throughout the day. According to a study from JMIR Formative Research, morning routines help to boost productivity by enhancing motivation and urging our brain toward a more baseline level of ability and wakefulness. When we overlook these habits and routines, we're not only sabotaging our available morning time, but our entire day, depending on our goals, schedules, and responsibilities.

Many of the little things frugal people do every morning that quietly save them money aren't just about pinching pennies, but setting themselves up for success. From an internal perspective, they indulge in rituals that help to frame their healthy mindset around spending for the day, whether that be making their breakfast at home or connecting with their loved ones.

Here are 11 little things frugal people do every morning that quietly save them money

1. They make a to-do list

Whether it's bills they have yet to pay, chores they haven't done, or weekly responsibilities they want to get out of the way, frugal people are intentional with making a to-do list to plan their tasks. Not only can this help to counter any additional costs from transportation or gas spent running unexpected errands multiple times a week, it sets them up for a productive day.

Especially amid a chaotic routine or a busy schedule, people who rely on to-do lists to track their tasks are more than twice as likely to complete their responsibilities, which is why it's one of the few things frugal people do every morning that quietly saves them money.

2. They brew their own coffee

According to a Perfect Brew survey, the average American spends around $2,000 on coffee every year, with close to 15% regularly getting their morning cup from a chain restaurant or coffee shop. By cutting back on added fees and overpriced drinks by making their coffee at home, frugal people can save more in the long run by making it a morning ritual and everyday habit.

Of course, grabbing a coffee on a special day or a pick-me-up latte at work is still in the cards for many frugal people, especially those that intentionally avoid money habits that revolve around sacrificing things they enjoy. They don't deprive themselves of the small joys in life, but for the most part, they follow a morning routine that saves them money, whether it's coffee at home or making breakfast.

3. They eat breakfast at home

According to a survey from Casey's, nearly 70% of people prefer to buy the convenience of breakfast outside the home in the morning, compared to saving money by making it at home. Of course, it does take extra time — and sometimes, a little bit less sleep for people who don't plan well — to make breakfast from your own kitchen, but it's one of the little things frugal people do every morning that quietly saves them money with a bit more organization.

They not only wake up earlier to give themselves an advantage, they also plan their meals or meal prep ingredients to make it easy. Even if that means bulk-buying breakfast sandwiches to pop in the microwave before work, they save a lot more money in the long run by avoiding extra feeds and overpriced items from chain restaurants.

4. They do chores

Rather than waiting until the afternoon or after work to complete their chores like laundry and running the dishwasher, frugal people opt for the morning — saving by using energy during less expensive times of the day.

Depending on their utility plan and geographic location, they structure their morning routine around the best time to complete their chores, saving a little bit of money every time they have to complete unavoidable chores.

5. They prioritize a cost-effective commute

Whether it's taking public transportation, carpooling with other co-workers or family members, or even walking, frugal people find ways to save money by intentionally planning their commute to work. According to a Clever survey, the average commuter spends nearly 20% of their annual salary on their commuting costs alone, which is why small and intentional choices — like biking to work — can make a huge financial difference.

Of course, it's not always easy to make changes to your commute, not just because of convenience, but also safety. Not every person lives in a walkable city, has trusted peers to carpool with, or a job close enough to bike to. Even in these situations, frugal people find a way to cut back on their commute in the morning, like asking their boss for more work-from-home days or negotiating a better salary with their commute in mind.

6. They practice gratitude

In addition to helping frugal people feel grateful for the things they already have to avoid spending on unnecessary items or convenience, a study from Northeastern University College of Science found that people who regularly express their gratitude tend to avoid impulse purchases more often. They're generally more financially patient, which is why this is one of the little things frugal people do every morning that quietly save them money.

Of course, there are a lot of diverse ways to express gratitude in your everyday life — from journaling in the morning, to having thoughtful conversations with loved ones, and even using personal affirmations.

Regardless of which one they choose, frugal people make an effort to live in the present moment, leveraging the power of gratitude to support their mood and emotional state, rather than relying on spending or rash financial decisions for instant gratification.

7. They exercise

According to a study from the Global Wellness Institute, the average American consumer spends nearly $1,000 annually on fitness — whether that's a gym membership, workout equipment, or fitness classes outside of the home. Especially in high-cost cities and with more expensive workout classes, this financial burden rises dramatically.

By exercising at home, frugal people save themselves tons of money every year, even if it takes a bit more personal motivation and planning to achieve. By setting up space in their home or following a routine that makes working out at home in the morning easier, they avoid added costs — from membership fees to transportation — from leaving their house.

8. They make their bed

According to clinical psychologist David Susman, the ritual of making your bed in the morning can have profound impacts on your mental health — reducing stress, boosting motivation, and even promoting a clearer calmer mindset throughout the day. It's one of the little things frugal people do every morning because it helps to alleviate the stress and anxiety that may otherwise pressure them into seeking instant gratification and comfort by spending.

By investing in little morning rituals consistently, frugal people boost small feelings of accomplishment before they even start their day. No matter what happens, they know that they'll come home to a clean house or a tidy bed, even if they have a stressful or chaotic day.

9. They review their budget

Whether it's a daily financial tracker or a monthly budget, frugal people save more money by checking them before they start their day. Not only do they have a better idea of where and how they're going to spend their money, they combat impulsive spending urges and anxiety by following a set plan.

While it's true that many Americans don't have the financial security to follow rigid traditional budgeting plans, frugal people invest time and effort into finding something that works well for them. Whether it's putting money into savings, dividing up their monthly paychecks, or avoiding spending on certain days, they integrate that budget into their morning routine for clarity and security.

10. They drink plenty of water

Drinking water in the morning can be a powerful way to curb the hunger and sugar cravings that may urge others to overspend on coffee or fast food on their way to work, according to registered dietician Katherine Marengo. Of course, outside of that money-saving benefit, there are a number of other benefits frugal people achieve by starting their days with water, rather than instant caffeine or processed foods.

According to dietician Amy Richter, drinking enough water in the morning is also associated with better cognitive outcomes — like memory, concentration, and general productivity — as well as better mood and physical well-being.

11. They turn off lights

Being intentional with energy usage is one of the little things frugal people do at any time during the day to save money. Whether it's turning off lights while they're getting ready in the morning, keeping the sink off while brushing their teeth, or intentionally planning out dishes to avoid overspending on unnecessary dishwasher runs, energy consumption is often one of their most important concerns.

By turning off all their electronics, the lights, and appliances before they leave for the day, frugal people save money, which is why it's one of the morning rituals and habits they never overlook.

