Most of the purchases and even the way we handle money in our adulthood can sometimes be traced back to watching the way our parents handled their money. If your parents were frugal, they made sure that every penny spent was worth it, and often refused to buy something unnecessary. Watching your parents budget and plan out purchases meant you grew up with an understanding of money and the value that it has. But if your parents had the opposite attitude about money and didn't think twice about spending, the financial habits you have as an adult may need some work.

Your parents raised you right if you refuse to spend money on certain things, pausing a little before making certain purchases. You don't do it to be cheap, but rather, because you have no desire to drain your wallet for fun, silly purchases that don't add anything to your life or routine. It's not that you deprive yourself of simple joys or treating yourself, but you make smart decisions about the right time to pull out your card and when to just leave it sitting in your wallet for next time.

Your parents raised you right if you refuse to spend money on these 11 things

1. Bottled water

javi_indy | Shutterstock

It might not seem like it, but bottled water is something that you may refuse to spend your money on, especially if you're at home. If your parents had smart financial habits, they taught you to be practical about the things that you spend your money on, and if it's possible to just buy a reusable water bottle and a Brita filter, you'd rather put your money towards that.

In the past year, 69% of Gen Z individuals purchased a reusable water bottle due to its environmental sustainability, which is a significantly higher rate compared to other age groups. It's just handy if you can fill up the water bottle before leaving the house, that way you don't have to stop into a store and purchase a bottled water bottle when you already have your own on hand.

It doesn't mean you never purchase water outside, but because you've invested in an actual water bottle, it's almost like you never really have to anyway.

Advertisement

2. Movie theater popcorn or concessions

BAZA Production | Shutterstock

Your parents raised you right if you refuse to spend money on popcorn at the movie theater or any other food concessions. Considering movie theater popcorn can be over $10 nowadays, people raised by parents who thought about where their money was going refuse to spend their hard-earned dollars on it.

That honestly goes for other movie theater snacks because, let's be real, it all costs an arm and a leg. Instead, these individuals would rather buy cheaper snacks outside and just sneak them in.

If you're already spending an excessive amount of money on the theater ticket, it just makes sense to save money on snacks where you can. It might be a small choice, but in the end, it shows that you're just not willing to spend your money recklessly, even when it comes down to movie theater snacks that you can find cheaper at your nearest corner store.

Advertisement

3. Throwing out leftovers instead of eating them

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

There's something painful about spending money on food only to end up throwing out the leftovers when you're done instead of storing them in the fridge to eat for later. As a child, there was probably the unspoken rule that leftovers were good until they eventually ran out, meaning you'd have them for lunch the next day, reheat them for dinner, and maybe even have a couple nibbles as a snack throughout the day.

A survey from Bosch even found that a weekly diet among Americans typically includes five home-cooked meals, three leftover meals, three takeout meals, and three meals out at restaurants. Beyond just the idea of saving money, storing leftovers is also about being able to finish what you have before going out and buying something new or making a new meal. Tossing leftovers after just a few bites means you're wasting money, time, and even the effort that it took to put together the meal.

Advertisement

4. Unused subscription services

insta_photos | Shutterstock

There's something practical about being able to realize that if you're not using something, then you shouldn't keep paying for it. Many subscription services, whether it's entertainment-based like Netflix, or some kind of lifestyle box you receive in the mail every month, can sometimes fly under the radar when it comes to how often you're using it. If the money is coming out of your account every month, oftentimes we may not even realize since it's just $9.99 here or $6.99 there.

Data from YouGov revealed that an estimated 3% of consumers haven't used more than five of their current subscriptions in the past six months. However, people who were raised by parents that made sure to comb over their bills and cancel anything that wasn't being used are those that refuse to pay for any subscription service they're not actively using. Instead, they'd rather put their money towards things that are actually being used.

Advertisement

5. Outfits you'll only wear once

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

It's easy to want to buy an outfit for a special event, whether it's a birthday party, vacation, or even a wedding. But if your parents raised you to be smart about your money, you're someone that can't see the value in buying a specific outfit for an event if you know you'll only wear it once.

It's not about denying yourself a chance to participate in a special moment, but that you won't do it at the expense of draining your wallet. Instead, you'd rather look in your closet and see if you can pull something together; if not, then you make sure to shop smart, meaning you're buying pieces that you know won't just be collecting dust at the bottom of your closet.

A single-use outfit just isn't something that you can justify spending money on, and to you, it's possible to look good and be practical about it too.

Advertisement

6. Buying things just to 'keep up'

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Your parents raised you right if you refuse to spend money on items that let you keep up with appearances. It's natural to want to keep up with trends and be up to date with the things that other people are wearing or the tech gadgets that they always seem to have. That's just human nature. But if you were raised by parents who were financially responsible, you don't allow your spending to shape your self-worth.

Buying things just to "keep up" can seem quite tempting, but your parents were avid teachers that money can't buy confidence, so it makes no sense to chase around these material items when it's clear that you just need to be confident and comfortable with what you do have.

"Unnecessary things convey far greater status than necessary things, of course, making it understandable why those seeking social recognition are attracted to luxury goods and to experiences that offer bragging rights," pointed out historian Lawrence R. Samuel.

There's always something new and shiny around the corner, and you can easily end up depleting your bank account trying to catch everything that comes out on the market. Unless it's something you really want and have been thinking about for some time, you're not going to roll over and pull out your card just to fit in.

Advertisement

7. Gym memberships

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Just like those unused subscriptions, your parents raised you right if you refuse to spend money on expensive gym memberships, especially if you don't ever actually go to the gym. There's nothing wrong with wanting to be active and stay healthy, but you aren't going to be delusional about splurging on a gym membership if you know you're not going to step foot into the facility.

Statistics from Mirrors Delivered found that 18% of gym memberships in the U.S. end up being completely unused. If you're buying a membership, it's because you know you'll have the discipline to actually show up multiple times a week to get your money's worth.

You'd rather spend time doing things that don't require you to shell out money every month. You'll buy individual classes, or even exercise at home, especially if you're someone that would rather workout in ways that you actually enjoy.

Advertisement

8. New furniture

fizkes | Shutterstock

There's definitely something tempting about brand new furniture. However, the price tags of a new couch, rug, and even dining table can be quite expensive and outrageous. If your parents raised you right, you probably don't go straight to stores like Wayfair or Restoration Hardware because you already know that you could find something just as stylish and cute for cheap.

Instead, you're someone who'll go to places like Facebook Marketplace or OfferUp, where sellers are listing furniture pieces for cheap, and sometimes even free. You'd rather comb through thrift stores than splurge on a brand new furniture piece. Beyond just saving money, which is always a plus, there's something fun about getting something that's already been used and being able to give it a new home.

Advertisement

9. Wall calendars you'll forget to update

Trendsetter Images | Shutterstock

Hanging a brand new calendar on the wall can seem like you're choosing to be productive. If you write all of your responsibilities on it and hang it somewhere you can see it, it means that you'll be able to actually get them down. And while wall calendars aren't that expensive, it is a waste of money if you know that you might be diligent about it for the first couple of months, but then by mid-April you've forgotten all about it.

Instead, you'd rather turn to the calendar on your phone because you not only have your phone on you at all times, but it makes it that much easier to check all of the things you have to do if it's written on your device. Spending money on a wall calendar ends up just becoming more of a waste than anything else, and you'd rather invest in something that you'll actually use on the daily.

Advertisement

10. Buying something just because it's on sale

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

A sale is one of the last things that will entice you to spend your money. Just because something is 50% off doesn't mean you're more entitled to buy that one thing, no matter how tempting it might be. It's because you were raised by parents who also weren't swayed by a sale, especially if it was for something that they didn't even need in the first place.

A lot of the time, a sale isn't actually a sale at all. Stores will end up taking money off, but then you're not actually saving anything in the long run. You'd rather save your money and buy something you actually love and need, rather than giving in because you notice a sale sticker on a random item.

Advertisement

11. Daily coffee runs

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Every once in a while, there's nothing wrong with going to the local coffee shop to get a latte or espresso. However, people who were raised by financially smart parents would rather make coffee at home instead of spending upwards of $8 every single day for caffeine.

It might not seem like much at first, but over time, those expenses add up, and before you know it, you're spending hundreds a month on a simple cup of coffee that could be made in your kitchen for a lot less. Nearly 3 in 4 Americans drink coffee every day, and 51% of people purchase coffee from a coffee shop at least once a week.

It's not that these individuals are denying themselves the small pleasures of life, which is sometimes getting an iced vanilla latte and maybe even a pastry on the side, but that if they're treating themselves one day, it can't just be an everyday occurrence.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.