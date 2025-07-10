Considering the number of households that are categorized as middle class is quickly shrinking, it’s not surprising that there are a number of status symbols and experiences that differentiate wealthy people from those falling quickly into lower economic situations.

From household appliances to services at home, many of the things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth are increasingly out of reach for them today. Of course, growing up in a specific financial situation leaves an impact on how you move about the world as an adult, which is why many of these status symbols still hold weight in many people’s lives, even if they’re making more or less money today.

Here are 11 things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth

1. A home gym

While wellness in general, along with athleisure, organic grocery options, and fitness classes, has largely become a status symbol of the wealthy, there are still things that people who grew up middle-class think are signs of wealth that are less common in today’s world. Today, the wealthy are overspending on casual clothing and dropping thousands on gym memberships, but a decade ago, it was a home gym that was all the rage.

Whether it was having a squat rack in the basement or a treadmill to run on inside, a home gym is one of the things only people who grew up in a middle-class household view as a status symbol or a sign of wealth.

2. TVs in the bedroom

If you grew up in a low-income or middle-class household, chances are you begged your parents for a TV in your bedroom after seeing your wealthy friend watching movies and shows right from their bed. Considering middle-class families also tend to indulge in more mindless entertainment, like TV or movies, than their wealthy counterparts, you could argue this would be a better investment for them.

It’s one of the subtle things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth, even if they would hardly actually use a TV in their room or have access to streaming services or cable to make it worthwhile.

3. Smart home features

According to a Parks Associates survey, nearly 20% of households have 6 or more smart technology devices in their homes, whether they include a digital doorbell, Alexa, or even an intuitive thermostat. In many cases, these households are also wealthier, indulging in technology for convenience thanks to their disposable incomes.

However, these are also some of the things only people who grew up middle-class think are signs of wealth. They’re not only some of the first things they notice when they enter a wealthy person’s home, but they’re status symbols characterized by convenience that people with less free time and financial stability yearn for.

4. Having a housekeeper

Even if it’s a monthly cleaning service, having hired help in any capacity is one of the things only people who grew up middle-class think are signs of wealth. Part of the reason why wealthy people tend to be happier is that they fill their free time with active activities, hobbies, and connections, whereas middle-class people tend to be drawn toward everyday responsibilities like chores, childcare, and mindless entertainment.

Although middle-class and wealthy individuals tend to have similar amounts of leisure time, having domestic help and housekeepers, like a study from the Frontiers in Sociology journal suggests, can actually give wealthy people more choice in how they spend it.

5. Taking multiple vacations a year

According to a study on poverty from the University of Wisconsin, vacations are often aspirational for middle-class families, rather than an experience they could intentionally plan, save for, and achieve. Especially in comparison to wealthier families, who can impulsively buy plane tickets, go on multiple vacations a year, and plan trips for short weekends, it’s not surprising that this is one of the things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth.

Ironically enough, it’s often low-income and middle-class families that need the break a vacation offers most, unable to utilize their free time for things like self-care and true relaxation. That’s part of the reason why many families are still taking vacations, even though they don’t have the money or stability to afford them.

6. A swimming pool

Compared to the public swimming pools filled with restrictions, rules, and other people that many middle-class kids grew up with, wealthy people had the freedom of their own private pools at home. It’s one of the things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth, especially when they never had one of their own.

It’s part of the suburban dream that many middle-class households still struggle to achieve, especially with stagnant wages and rising costs over the last couple of years.

7. A bedroom for each member of the family

For wealthy people who have the freedom of money, space, and choice, giving every person their own room in a home is a priority. However, for many middle-class families, sharing rooms with their siblings or other family members was nonnegotiable.

That’s why having separate rooms for everyone in a home is one of the things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth. They grew up wishing they had their own space, while dreaming about the privacy and self-expression that’s possible with separate rooms.

8. Getting braces

Having “perfect” teeth is largely a status symbol in today’s society, but the experience of having braces has been one of the things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth. With dental work being largely uncovered on many middle-class healthcare plans, the price of braces out of pocket is wildly unattainable, making kids and teenagers from these households wish they had braces, even if it meant spending thousands.

According to a study from the JMIR Formative Research journal, dental care expenses are the most unattainable healthcare costs for middle-class families, with things like cleanings and braces having more financial barriers than other basic healthcare visits.

9. Travel sports

Many middle-class families simply can’t afford the thousands of dollars it takes to be on a travel sports team. From transportation to travel, team fees, and equipment, it’s no surprise that this is one of the things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth.

Even outside of travel sports and teams, recreational sports, once accessible and cost-effective for middle-class families, are becoming more expensive amid rising costs. So, not only are middle-class kids missing out on the community and camaraderie of a travel sport, they’re often kept out of extracurriculars and recreational sports in general.

10. Ordering delivery

Ordering food delivery or getting groceries delivered to their homes are some of the things that only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth. Wealthy families have the financial freedom to buy convenience, whether it’s a car, food delivery, or smart technology in their homes.

However, many other low-income and middle-class families have to spend more of their already limited leisure time and energy completing chores and running errands, because they don’t have the same choices.

11. New outfits for every event

Whether it was back-to-school shopping or getting a brand new dress for a school dance, getting outfits for every event is one of the things only people who grew up middle class think are signs of wealth. These families may have had the financial stability to buy some things new, in addition to secondhand clothing and hand-me-downs. Still, they hardly ever received something new for every occasion.

With the price of clothing rising in recent years, new clothing in general has become a status symbol, with many brands growing entirely unattainable for middle-class households.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.