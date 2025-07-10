Most people realize that times are a bit tough nowadays. With the rising cost of grocery prices, rent, and necessary goods, they find themselves pinching pennies and maybe even living paycheck to paycheck. But for people who are frugal, they make good use of certain items around their homes, often using them over and over again.

Whether it's never throwing away free stuff or keeping fast food ketchup packets, there are many things frugal people never throw away and always find a use for later. Others may call them cheapskates, but for a frugal person, wasting money just isn't an option. They intend to get the most out of the things they use all while saving money along the way.

Here are 11 things frugal people never throw away and always find a use for later

1. Mason jars

People raised by a frugal parent before know that spaghetti jars never get thrown out. Once the packaging is peeling and the jar is washed, they make for perfect storage containers. And frugal people tend to have large collections of these mason jars.

Whether they're used for homemade sauces, pickling, or fermentation, frugal people will certainly make the most of these jars, even if it's just for decoration. It may seem a bit strange, but reusing items saves money and is also great for the environment.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), "Reduction and reuse are the most effective ways you can save natural resources, protect the environment and save money." If someone isn't doing this already, they should try giving it a chance. As frugal parents always said, "You can never have enough jars."

2. Plastic bags

One of the major things frugal people never throw away and always find a use for later is plastic bags. In fact, these reusable bags are a staple in most frugal households. Because who buys bathroom trash bags anymore?

While they might look neater, people who are looking to save a quick buck may hoard plastic bags to use whenever they need to throw out the trash. Even if some might argue that their plastic bag obsession has gotten out of control, frugal people will still find a way to utilize them in different ways.

From cleaning up messes to storing their favorite snacks, plastic bags have become the most common household item that people can't resist collecting. And reusing plastic and recycling have its perks as, according to a study published in Sustainable Production and Consumption, reuse of plastic bags is better for the environment. Not only are frugal people saving money, they're also saving the planet.

3. Cardboard boxes

Blame it on frugal parents, but if there's one thing they'll never throw away: cardboard boxes. Maybe it's because they live with the mentality of having a use for everything, but either way, frugal people keep cardboard boxes and find uses for them.

When push comes to shove and they need to store something or move, they'll thank themselves for saving all those boxes. However, it's important not to let those hoarding tendencies get too out of control.

While there's nothing wrong with having a few spare boxes, hoarding a bunch of unnecessary things just in case can be stressful. According to a study published in Social Science & Medicine, overcrowding harms mental health. If someone is truly frugal, they should make sure they have space for what they're collecting; otherwise, it might end up feeling a bit too much.

4. Envelopes

If there's one thing to know about frugal people, it's that they always find a use for every little thing. From old rubber bands to greeting cards, they are truly the masters at reusing and saving. And envelopes are one of those things.

On the outside, envelopes might not seem all that useful. After all, it's already been used, and using it again makes no sense since it's likely torn up. But just because people can't use it to mail things doesn't mean it's completely useless, and real frugal people know that having a few used envelopes around always comes in handy.

For instance, they may use these envelopes to write down quick notes or, better yet, to make a list. It might sound strange, but there's no denying that writing things down is a lot better than typing them on the phone. According to a study published in Frontiers in Psychology, writing is much better for people's memory than typing, so never throw an envelope away.

5. Old t-shirts

Everyone has a few shirts they've kept from middle or high school and can't seem to let them go. Despite how worn and torn the shirts are, some people are too sentimental to just throw them away. However, once it stops fitting and it's too worn to even wear to sleep, the average person might toss it away, no longer seeing a use for it.

But frugal people don't ever toss out old t-shirts as they're extremely resourceful. From knowing how to sew to knowing how to repurpose things, they can look at just about anything and find a purpose for it. And this amount of resourcefulness often requires insane creativity.

According to a 2021 study, people are happier and active when engaging in something creative. So, while people might find it a bit extra, frugal people take things to the next level and use that leftover fabric to make something new they can wear or use.

6. Gift bags and tissue paper

It's always a surprise when normal people throw away new gift bags or tissue paper. Maybe it's because they weren't raised by money-conscious parents, but these items are some of the things frugal people never throw away and always find a use for later.

Their friends might laugh at these reused gift bags, but it's a huge money saver and will almost always come in handy. This is probably why many Americans have slowly taken a page out of a frugal person's handbook and started reusing bags and wrapping paper, refusing to spend money on these items that quickly add up.

According to ALPLA's 2024 Sustainable Holidays Survey, conducted by the third-party platform Pollfish, 87% of Americans are starting to reuse gift bags, ribbons, and wrapping paper, while 60% are recycling these things during the holidays. Whether frugal people realize it or not, they truly started a trend that will likely become a norm for years to come.

7. Candle stubs

Frugal people are the ultimate DIY kings and queens, so it should come as no surprise that they reuse candle stubs. From melting these stubs down and creating new candles to using them as wax to glue things together, frugal people understand the many uses.

Those Bath & Body Works candles are way too expensive anyway. This is likely why, according to the National Candle Association, U.S. sales for candles are estimated to be $3.14 billion annually. So, as much as frugal people are judged, using candle stubs is one of the best ways to make good-smelling candles for a fraction of the price.

8. Food scraps

For people who love to garden, they already know that food scraps are absolutely a must. While buying more fertilizer might sound like a great idea, it can quickly become too expensive. This is why food scraps are one of the things frugal people never throw away and always find a use for later.

According to the EPA, "You can use your compost to build healthier soil, prevent soil erosion, conserve water, and improve plant growth in your garden and yard." Unfortunately, many people don't understand just how beneficial this can be, choosing instead to throw away their food without a thought in the world.

If someone is into gardening or plans to build one soon, they should look into composting. It's a bit of work, but doing this will not only benefit their garden but keep them from being wasteful as well.

9. Takeout utensils or napkins

Most fast food restaurants leave out plastic utensils or napkins. And while most people would just take what they need and go, frugal people tend to use those very items at a later time. Whether they grabbed extra or simply didn't use what they took, the unspoken rules of frugality are to reuse and reuse until they can't.

For some, this usage might be a one-time deal, but for others they might wash their utensils and use them a few more times before getting rid of them. Doing this gets frugal people their money's worth and saves big bucks on their water bill.

10. Coffee cans

For those who love their coffee and purchase it in bulk, they might throw away their cans once they've run through their supply. And while there's nothing wrong with getting rid of it, frugal people will find a use for it.

These empty coffee cans come in handy. Whether it's finding a place for powders, storing knick-knacks to organize their space, or even growing plants out of them, frugal people can't resist having enough containers, just in case.

11. Egg cartons

Every frugal person knows just how useful egg cartons are. It might be to actually collect eggs from a farm or even to start a creative project, but no matter what they use these cartons for, people may give them strange looks.

A fun arts and crafts moment with egg cartons, using them to feed the birds, or act as biodegradable planters saves money and resources. So rather than just tossing egg cartons out or recycling them once they're empty, consider making them part of saving money and time.

