There are millions of double standards between wealthy and poor individuals in our culture, even for things as subtle as "deservingness," like a study from Humanities and Social Sciences Communications suggests. Low-income people are far more likely to be perceived as both deserving and in control of their economic status, while the wealthy's self-reliance is wholly undermined. It's an unfair and largely inequitable system that's been built around these double standards that not only keep the rich ahead, but punish and demean lower-income people into adopting negative mindsets, shame, and uncertainty.

Many of the things that are considered freedom for rich people, but failure if you're poor, are rooted in these double standards and our culture's demonization and dehumanization of low-income people. We're so narrowly focused on fiscal success and money that we're willing to celebrate people who have it, even if they're actively hurting disadvantaged others.

Here are 11 things that are considered freedom for rich people, but failure if you're poor

1. Free time

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

For wealthy people, who tend to adopt busy and all-consuming lifestyles, according to a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science, even with their free time, leisure time is a luxury that they've been awarded with economic security and privilege. They don't have to worry about working every hour of the day to afford their groceries or rent, so they're able to invest in hobbies, actions, and behaviors with their free time that are tailored to their needs and desires.

However, that same leisure time is often a perceived failure for low-income people who are held to unrealistic expectations of constant work, "hustle culture," and little rest. They're expected to avoid idleness and stagnancy at all costs, because when they do take the space, free time, and rest they deserve — if they can even find it — they're demonized and labeled as "deserving" of their economic situation.

In many ways, this double standard is crafted by constant evaluation and surveillance where poor people are scrutinized in every aspect of their lives. From public assistance programs, to navigating finances, and even engaging in sociopolitical discussions, how they spend their time, money, and energy is picked apart.

2. Not having a traditional job

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

For wealthy people, not having a 9-to-5 job in a corporate office is empowering, as it gives them the freedom to do what they want, have flexibility, and pursue entrepreneurial adventures on their own accord. However, when poor people don't have that same secure and traditional position, they're viewed as lazy or condemned for being unemployed.

Money isn't everything, but in the context of our current society that's hyper-focused on wealth, it can buy you freedoms like this — being able to explore, experiment, and navigate everyday life without being under a constant microscope.

Like a study from Work, Employment and Society discusses, alongside money and wealth, work lies at the center of our society's double standards. We believe that someone is more "deserving" of comfort, happiness, and security when they work, especially in a traditional and societally acceptable role. That's why not having a job is one of the things that are considered freedom for rich people, but failure for the poor.

3. Living at home

imtmphoto | Shutterstock

Many young adults are living at home with their parents in the current economic climate, according to studies from Pew Research Center, to compensate for a rough job market, financial insecurity, and debt. However, even if saving money or being around family more are shared motives for wealthy and poor individuals for living at home, low-income individuals are far more likely to be criticized for doing so.

Wealthy young adults are being financially "smart" for living at home, at least in the eyes of societal norms — working on their independence, saving money, and making connections. However, poor people are considered undeserving of those same freedoms. They're being entitled, stealing from their parents, or struggling to excel in life for doing the same.

Even if we're unaware of them, our perceptions of people based on money and economic prejudices are more ingrained in our beliefs than we can imagine. From judging a person's clothing, to forming an opinion of them based on their living situation, and even criticizing their working situation — for many people, it's second nature.

4. Wearing casual clothes

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Wearing casual clothes, dressing in oversized or "slouchy" clothing, and even wearing worn pieces is a choice and personal freedom when you're rich. They're making the stylistic choice to wear things that don't fit, are ultra-casual, or even eccentric depending on the environment they're in. But because poor people lack that same kind of freedom, their clothing choices are often a matter of practicality and price.

Clothing is one of the most important aspects of a first impression, according to a study from Personality and Social Psychology Review, which is why the conversation about double standards rooted on economic standing is so nuanced.

Poor people are being judged, misguidedly perceived, and passed over in environments like the workplace for wearing casual clothes — not usually by choice — that wealthy people are celebrated for "bringing back into style" or wearing out of the home. It's not just one of the things that are considered freedom for rich people, but failure if you're poor, it's an active double standard and constraint to their success in everyday life.

5. Not having a car

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

For all the wealthy young adults and professionals living in a big city or commuting to work on public transportation, not having a car is personally and societally viewed as a freedom. They not only save money on maintenance costs and gas, they're often praised for being "environmentally conscious" by making the choice to not have a car.

However, when poor individuals don't have a car, they're judged and ridiculed, but it's not just a societal and interpersonal experience. Poor people are often judged in workplace and social settings as well, missing opportunities and struggling to get ahead without the convenience of a car or accessible transportation.

Wealthy people feel free without the burdens of a car — largely because it's a choice — but they also have the money to still get where they need to go, whether it's public transportation or buying $100 Ubers every day.

6. Freelance jobs

ViJpeg | Shutterstock

Taking on gig work, freelance jobs, or part-time positions is one of the things that are considered freedom for rich people, but failure if you're poor.

Rich people are celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit for taking on flexible jobs, praised for enjoying their free time and harboring a healthy work-life balance. However, poor people are blamed for their economic situation for doing the same — not just for prioritizing their personal life and well-being, but for opting out of a traditional secure 9-to-5 job.

7. Taking a break

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Whether it's prioritizing work-life balance, taking a literal break at home, or making rest a priority in their schedule, poor people are consistently demonized for prioritizing their mental and physical health.

From a physical perspective, many people living in poverty don't have the same kind of access to preventative healthcare, resources, and support as wealthy people from a systemic perspective — their bodies take a greater toll from overworking. In regard to mental health, they lack accessibility to support and resources, but societal norms and judgment also pressure them into ignoring and suppressing their struggles.

According to data from the CDC, people living in poverty also tend to get less sleep than their wealthy counterparts — not just because they're more likely to work multiple jobs, but because their environments and living situations are less conducive to true rest.

8. Buying things they don't need

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

Whether it's a treat from the grocery store, indulging a guilty pleasure, or even having a TV at home for comfort entertainment, poor people are consistently demonized for spending on things they don't necessarily "need."

Even giving people experiencing homelessness money is a controversial action in today's society — with conversations about "where" and "how" they're spending the money, from the very same people indulging their own vices after a long day at work.

Having money and being financially stable is the argument, but it comes down to one toxic societal belief: that working or having money makes you more deserving of joy than others.

9. Not going to college

Dragana Gordic | Shutterstock

Even though it's true that a tumultuous job market post-graduation and student loan debt are keeping many impoverished households in a cycle of economic insecurity, it's typically the wealthiest and most privileged demographics that are spreading the "college isn't worth it" narrative.

They have the money, support, connections, and security to pursue entrepreneurship, creative projects, and passions outside of college — many of which will thrive regardless of their work ethic — while poor people are pushed toward rigid corporate 9-to-5 structures that sabotage their personal ventures and free time.

Not going to college is one of the things that are considered freedom for rich people, but failure if you're poor, because if you're not making money or boasting wealth, you can never "win" in the eyes of our current society.

10. Singlehood

Stock 4You | Shutterstock

According to a study from the University of Pennsylvania, people are happier when they make more money, largely because it grants them a kind of autonomy and independence in our society. When you make more money, you have more inherent freedoms and choice, even if that means not following traditional tracks like getting married and having kids.

However, for people living in poverty, following a similar track results in judgment, criticism, and ostracization. When people living in poverty are single or not having children, they're viewed as immature or unstable because, outside of financial security, our society views marriage, parenthood, and long-term relationships as one of the most desirable characteristics of stability.

11. Following creative or personal passions

PintoArt | Shutterstock

According to a study from Sociology of Development, people experiencing poverty are far less likely to reap the benefits of their creativity in an economic sense compared to wealthy people. Another study from the journal Science argues that the stress of poverty hinders creative passions in favor of routines and habits that foster consistency and security.

So, even if someone experiencing poverty breaks through the institutional and societal barriers keeping them from being creative and indulging personal passions, they're more likely to struggle with making it a full-time gig or truly having the freedom to explore.

It's one of the things that are considered freedom for rich people who have the support and security to explore it, but for poor people it's considered a failure. Society views people experiencing poverty as less deserving of personal joy and flexibility, because their sole purpose is to work, move up the economic ladder, and make money.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.