As a result of our ultra-consumerist society, it's no surprise that wasteful spending and consumption has increased over the last few decades, with e-commerce and social media playing a large role in people's ability to spend without a second thought. Considering our society's desire for materialistic things and playing games of "Who can have the most stuff?" it's inevitable that many people become wasteful — buying things and overspending on things that they don't really need.

Many of the little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy are rooted in a toxic mentality around spending, money, and financial security. When they're stressed, sad, or overwhelmed, they buy things to cope, even if it means adding clutter to their spaces and prompting more uncertainty in their financial state. To be intentional with money — and, in many cases, frugal enough to save money — it has to start with building a better mindset.

Here are 11 little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy

1. Single-use plastic bags

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

While frugal people buy reusable bags and totes for their daily lives and use them over and over again, wasteful people overspend on single-use alternatives. Whether it's plastic bags for their leftovers in the kitchen or plastic bags for their groceries, these small choices aren't just wasteful in an environmental way, it's also a big expense at the end of the year financially.

By making more sustainable choices, the average person can save a lot of money — reducing plastic clutter from their home and investing in quality bags and items that hold up much longer — rather than wasting on convenience.

Advertisement

2. Bottled water

Art_Photo | Shutterstock

The average person can save nearly $1,400 annually by choosing to use a reusable water bottle over spending on single-use plastic bottles, according to a study from DigDeep. It's not just a financially responsible decision to opt for reusable bottles, it's also sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Water bottles and plastic single-use products are some of the little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy, because they're intentional about their spending, even if it means putting in a little extra effort and planning.

Advertisement

3. Bulk paper products

New Africa | Shutterstock

Paper products and single-use products are some of the little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy. Whether it's bulk paper towels, napkins, or utensils, wasteful people prefer to spend more on convenience than investing in reusable items they can wash and use over and over again.

While these reusable alternatives may have a higher cost up front, they tend to reduce expenses on cleaning materials and single-use items over the year, saving frugal people money and acting as a more sustainable option.

Advertisement

4. Trendy art and decor

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Many people, especially younger generations, are overspending on unnecessary purchases — from clothes, to home decor, and technology — according to a LendingTree report, to "fit in" with the standards and expectations they're digesting in everyday life. Whether it's following trends from social media or crafting a space that's aesthetically pleasing to other people, this pressure to keep up is keeping people from adopting frugal habits and saving money.

It also tends to be a wasteful mentality that fills people's spaces with unnecessary clutter and decorations that don't resonate with them, sparking more insecurity and stress. They're buying things to appeal to others and grasp at status symbols, while frugal people spend intentionally to build internal stability.

Advertisement

5. Coffee pods

Zivica Kerkez | Shutterstock

Many single-use coffee pods, intended to be convenient options for brewing coffee, tend to be far more expensive and wasteful than their alternatives. They not only cultivate a lot of literal waste if you're drinking several coffees a day, they are more expensive in the long run compared to buying bulk coffee grounds and a regular coffee machine.

It's one of the little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy, because they're more intentional with how they spend their money, even for seemingly small daily rituals like making food or brewing coffee.

Advertisement

6. Unnecessary laundry products

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Unnecessary laundry products like dryer sheets, fabric softeners, and scent boosters are all little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy. In the short-term, spending on these products can be financially irresponsible, but in the long run, they're equally wasteful, harming the longevity and quality of clothes and forcing people to overspend on replacements.

In many cases, with necessary laundry products like detergent, wasteful people lose money, using more than they need in every load or overspending on name-brand products with the same effectiveness and cost-effective alternatives.

Advertisement

7. Matching towels

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Many wasteful people overspend on things like matching towels or home decor to "fit in" with the images and expectations they see online, trying to cope with internal discomfort by reaching for status symbols and financial goals that don't make sense for them.

Oftentimes, wasteful people who overspend on things they don't need are dealing with emotional turmoil and psychological distress, pushing them to seek a misguided sense of control by spending on clothes or following trends like curating an aesthetically pleasing home.

Even if matching towels seem innocent, people who don't have the money to be spending on new sets shouldn't be, considering mismatched colors and brands are just as effective for bathing, cleaning, and washing.

Advertisement

8. New tech gadgets

My Agency | Shutterstock

Whether it's the newest iPhone or a TV they don't really need for an obscure corner of their home, the newest technology gadgets are some of the little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy. They're more concerned about keeping up with trends and using technology as a status symbol than reusing and saving money.

Of course, according to a study from LendingTree, nearly 30% of Americans don't even have the money to be spending on these gadgets, and are instead taking on debt to stay "on trend" with the newest devices. So, it's not just environmentally irresponsible from a materialistic standpoint, it's also often financially irresponsible, keeping people from being able to save money.

Advertisement

9. Flashy clothing and accessories

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock

Frugal people are intentional about how they spend their money — finding deals and cutting costs wherever they can, even if it's in small ways. So, when they need to buy new clothing — which, if we're being honest, is not that often — they use thrift stores, secondhand shops, or personal sewing skills to fix current pieces.

Of course, many wasteful people overspend, not just because they lack financial literacy, but because they don't have the emotional coping skills to deal with insecurity, uncertainty, and grief. According to a report from Bain & Company, many people "doomspend" on things like new flashy clothing and name-brand accessories to cope with financial uncertainty and money stress — yet, ironically, put themselves in a worsened position for stability.

Advertisement

10. Takeout containers and fast food

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Rather than investing in groceries that stretch meals and save them money by cooking at home, wasteful people overspend on convenience. Whether it's fast food or delivery services like DoorDash, they're spending more on overpriced food to serve as comfort or convenience, while frugal people carve out time to be more intentional.

In a literal sense, these people likely accumulate more clutter and waste from ordering food, rather than making it, as well — throwing away and storing more single-use bags and containers in a month than a frugal person sees in a year.

Advertisement

11. Fancy groceries

Davor Geber | Shutterstock

Outside of overspending on fast food and eating out, wasteful people also make impulsive purchases in places like the grocery store more than their frugal counterparts. Whether it's an expensive olive oil or snacks they don't really need, it's one of the little things wasteful people have in their homes that frugal people would never buy.

While the majority of Americans struggle to purchase groceries and other basic necessities, it's small choices and decisions like buying unnecessary things in the grocery store that make a big difference in saving annually.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.