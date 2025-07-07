Similar to relationship habits and general personality traits, many adults' financial practices and mindsets are informed by their childhood experiences and upbringing later in life, according to a study from American Psychologist. From spending habits to a frugal lifestyle, the way they were raised changes the way they think about and operate around money.

Many of the habits that instantly reveal someone was raised by extremely frugal parents manifest from the mentality they grew up around as kids. If their parents talked openly about money at home, they're likely more emotionally comfortable with finances in adulthood. Similarly, if their parents were intentional about spending and conscious of their habits, they likely follow similar principles in their own adult lives.

Here are 11 habits that instantly reveal someone was raised by extremely frugal parents

1. They collect cans and bottles

Simply saving aluminum cans and bottles can make the average person between $500 and $700 a year, even in households where it's not a religious practice. It's an easy way to save and make money for frugal people — they either have a recycling can dedicated to cans or a bag that makes bringing them back easy.

While it may not be a huge money-maker month to month, it's one of the small frugal habits that parents instill in their kids from a young age that can end up accumulating a lot of annual savings.

2. They recycle

Whether it's literally recycling things like cardboard boxes and plastic bags or holding onto things like worn clothing longer than the average person, many of the habits that instantly reveal someone was raised by extremely frugal parents are centered around a mentality of sustainability. Rather than buying and replacing things, they use, recycle, and reimagine their belongings for as long as possible.

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, this behavior is common for many frugal people. The ethics of their lifestyle is rooted in sustainable and mindful consumption, so waste practices, recycling, and reducing spending all feel like inherently natural behaviors.

So, if you've ever been in a frugal person's house, chances are you'll see glimpses of this sustainable mindset — from a storage closet with grocery bags to sewing kits for clothes in their drawers.

3. They don't buy items of convenience

From fast food after a long day, to single-use plastic water bottles, and even expensive last-minute transportation, many frugal people make a conscious effort to avoid spending on convenience. Even if it's simply avoiding spending money online, where the majority of consumers are consistently overspending on small everyday things, they're willing to put in the extra effort to save money or catch a deal in-person.

According to a Motley Fool Money survey, making convenience purchases — specifically on food and beverages — is one of the most wasteful money habits of the average consumer.

So, for people who grew up in a household with frugal parents who avoided convenience spending, it's much easier to avoid it in adulthood, they've not only learned how to use self-discipline to overlook the pressures of convenience, they've seen the practices and habits their parents leaned on most, especially after long and stressful days.

4. They never buy things at full price

When you grow up around parents that taught you patience — both directly and indirectly by never buying things at full price and making you wait to get the things you really want — it's likely ingrained in your spending habits. Even if it was an annoyance for you as a kid or young adult, buying things at full price feels illegal now.

Of course, waiting for sales, coupons, and deals to buy what you want doesn't just save you money in the short-term, it also saves you a ton in the long run — keeping you from making rash impulsive decisions around money that tend to spark more financial insecurity, anxiety, regret, and emotional turmoil.

5. They pack food

Whether it's packing a lunch for work, bringing snacks to the movie theatre, or planning out food from home when they go on a trip, being intentional with food to avoid convenience is one of the habits that instantly reveal someone was raised by extremely frugal parents.

They're not only conditioned into avoiding things like fast food and dining out, they've digested the role of a planner in their everyday lives, thinking ahead about things like food and other money-saving experiences.

6. They repair things themselves

Rather than hiring a repairperson to manage their maintenance at home or going to a mechanic when their car breaks, frugal people make an effort to fix things themselves. Even if that means putting in the extra effort of learning and practicing new skills, it's a kind of self-determination and curiosity that they've been ingrained with from a young age.

Like a study from Child Development suggests, curiosity is often learned through modeled behavior at home, so for children of frugal parents, who make an effort to learn things like sewing and home maintenance to save money, it's generational.

7. They care about functionality

Rather than seeking out the latest trends or trying to hyper-focus on style, frugal people prioritize functionality, longevity, and quality when they make a purchase. Whether it's a new cell phone or a piece of clothing, they'd prefer to invest in something that will actually last, rather than fast fashion or a cheaply made device.

They want to be able to keep and reuse things for years, a practice that their children often adopt in their own lives to avoid overspending on things they don't need.

8. They harbor guilt around spending

For many kids who grew up in a frugal environment, where money was always at the front of their minds, especially when comparing their parents and home-life to other friends, it's possible they feel conflicted about their financial state as adults.

Whether it's guilt about spending money in general or grappling with deep-rooted shame about not saving enough, it's possible these are some of the habits that instantly reveal someone was raised by extremely frugal parents.

Even if it's subtle, the internalized shame and guilt that many frugal adult children face, especially rooted in childhood interactions and experiences, can actually sabotage their financial wellness, according to a study from Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes. They may adopt healthy frugal habits from their parents later in life, but it's also possible that they'll compensate for the discomfort they harbor around money with less favorable practices and beliefs.

9. They track everything

Whether it's overusing budgeting tools and apps, obsessively planning, or saying "no" to plans to stay on track financially month to month, many people who grew up in extremely frugal households feel more anxious when they don't have intense control. They plan everything, budget down to the penny, and may even make sacrifices to avoid guilt about their spending habits.

While budgeting can help to reduce spending anxiety and uncertainty, being overly reliant on a strict budget and making sacrifices can feed into a "scarcity mindset" that sparks more guilt and shame. For adult children who grew up in extremely frugal households, it's important to explore and set new financial values that feel comfortable and intentional for them.

Being frugal isn't about being cheap or depriving yourself of things that bring joy to your life, it's about intention — with the right values, even if they don't align with your upbringing, you can achieve a healthy balance.

10. They know prices

Growing up in extremely frugal households with budgets and strict spending practices, it's not surprising that many of these adult children are hyper-aware of prices and what things should cost. Their parents waited around for deals and coupons to save money, so being aware of what basic necessities and things like groceries typically cost was a skill that literally paid off.

Even though inflation and rising costs have changed the price of many things today, they're still hyper-aware of how much they're paying for things, so they know when and where to buy what they actually need.

11. They ask for practical gifts

Even if it means keeping a note with the things they need at home, people who grew up in extremely frugal households know what to ask for when someone asks what they'd like for a birthday or holiday. Rather than spending money on things they don't necessarily need or breaking budgets for practical new items, they wait for gifts.

By being intentional about asking for things they'll actually use, they not only save money and reduce spending, they promote connection and excitement with the gift-giver, making them feel valued by offering up a product or service that actually means something to them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.