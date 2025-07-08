Considering the cost of living has risen exponentially over the last few years, it's no wonder that people are trying to save money where they can. Frugal women choose practical, long-lasting items that not only make cooking and serving meals a more enjoyable experience but also save them thousands of dollars over time.

Women who are careful with their money know how to fill their kitchen shelves with items that might seem flashy to the average person, but are a testament to how they make things work within a strict budget. While it may seem convenient, the cost of takeout adds up, and before you know it, you're checking your bank statements and wondering how you managed to spend all of that money on food alone. Frugal women would rather put their creative energy to the test and figure out ways to make their lives easier by saving money right in their own kitchen.

Here are 11 things frugal women keep in their kitchens that save them thousands of dollars over time

1. Quality storage containers

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

While it may be cheaper to buy plastic storage containers for leftovers, you'll eventually have to discard them due to their grimy and worn-down condition. But investing in high-quality glass containers means you won't have to change them out for years on end.

According to research, plastic in food containers can directly impact a person's health, especially if they suffer from chronic illnesses, like diabetes. They're also easier to clean than plastic ones. Frugal women would rather know that, over time, they're getting their money's worth by having storage containers that aren't only easier to clean, but also don't contain any plastic that will end up in their food and impact their health.

Advertisement

2. A sturdy set of knives

Jacob Lund | Shutterstock

One of the most important tools that a person can have in their kitchen is a good set of knives. It not only makes cooking easier, because everyone knows chopping and preparing food is the most time-consuming and annoying part of making a meal, but it also means the knives will last longer.

Frugal women would rather invest in good knives because it means preserving their food and saving money on buying pre-cut veggies and fruits, because they have a knife at home that can easily cut produce. Around 4% of people report purchasing pre-cut fruits and vegetables more than once a week.

Dull knives make cooking more of a task, and with the tiniest of slips, you're suddenly putting yourself at risk for hurting yourself as well. Having reliable knives means you're avoiding accidents and having a more efficient cooking experience.

Advertisement

3. Reusable cloth towels

Hananeko_Studio | Shutterstock

The cost of having paper towels in the kitchen can really add up, both for a woman's wallet and the amount of waste that they accumulate. Frugal women would rather spend their money on cloth towels that they can throw in the wash when they get dirty and use them again when needed to clean spills and messes around their kitchen.

It's always important to clean cloth towels anyway, as a study published in the journal Food Protection Trends found that coliform bacteria, which can be harmful to humans, were found in 89% of kitchen towels tested, and E. coli was present in more than 25% of those towels.

They also help reduce the recurring expense of buying paper towels while helping the environment. Cloth towels are all just way sturdier than the average paper towel, and they can really clean up anything from a spill to those stubborn spots on the stove from dried grease. Over time, the convenience of having a cloth towel means they'll never go back to buying a bulk of paper towels ever.

Advertisement

4. A filtrated water pitcher

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Frugal women who own a Brita filter or some other type of filtration system for their water don't have to buy bottled water constantly. Eventually, that can end up being expensive, an inconvenience, and it's just bad for the environment to be constantly throwing away plastic bottles instead of investing in a better way to have water in the fridge. In fact, a 2020 study found that carbon filters, something all Brita filters use, helped effectively reduce lead contamination in water to safe levels.

For the most part, Brita filters are reasonably affordable, and all you need to do is replace the filters every couple of months to ensure your water stays fresh. Having a water filter pitcher in your fridge means you're more likely to drink water because it's more accessible. So, not only do frugal women save their wallets in the end, but they're also improving their health by ensuring they stay hydrated throughout the day.

Advertisement

5. An herb garden

epiximages | Shutterstock

Whether you have it in your background or on a windowsill in your kitchen, being able to grow your own herbs not only saves you money, but it also means you're cooking with fresh ingredients. Frugal women have no problem growing their own basil, thyme, or even rosemary because it means not having to buy them at the grocery store, where you might buy more than you need, and it ends up going bad. There are also many mental health benefits to gardening, including lessening stress, depression, and even anxiety by having such a simple hobby.

This way, you can simply pick the exact amount of herbs you need for a recipe and not feel bad that it's just sitting in your fridge rotting. Having an herb garden also means you're more willing to try out more recipes and get creative in the kitchen. The simplest of dishes can be transformed by growing your own herbs, and doesn't require much maintenance at all.

Advertisement

6. Having a scraps bin in the freezer

aslysun | Shutterstock

Having a bag in the freezer where you can toss scraps of food can actually be a really good way to save money. Frugal women who do this are able to use these leftover pieces to add to meals, like making homemade vegetable broth, which can be quite expensive. Turning their waste into a kitchen staple means they're really stretching their grocery budgets and also not entirely wasting their food.

In a 2022 study conducted by AFFI, consumers reported that frozen food helped them reduce their waste and save money, and that having frozen meal ingredients on hand helps to have more food in the house without the risk of them spoiling. So, not only is a good for saving money, but it's also something that's considered environmentally friendly. Food scraps often end up sitting in landfills anyway, but freezing and saving them means you're reducing your waste and getting a good broth out of it that can be used to make some delicious meals.

Advertisement

7. A simple food scale

Pheelings media | Shutterstock

It might seem like something that's unnecessary, but investing in a food scale can actually be the biggest help in saving money on groceries. Frugal women swear by it because it helps them get the precise portions and ingredients for a recipe. Instead of having to guess the amount that a dish needs, they can just pull out their scale and know exactly how much they need.

It not only means buying the exact amount that you need, but it also helps reduce waste when it turns out that you've gotten too much of something that'll end up sitting in the back of your fridge going bad. A food scale makes it easier to avoid overeating and helps simplify things when you're meal planning as well.

Advertisement

8. A good blender

PIC SNIPE | Shutterstock

Sometimes, having a good blender isn't just about the aesthetic of it, but the amount of money that you can save. Frugal women who invest in a good blender are able to prepare smoothies, sauces, and even soups without having to spend their money on buying those individual things at the grocery store. Not only does a good blender save you money, but it also saves time.

Cooking from scratch can feel less overwhelming when you're able to quickly blend things together to create the perfect meal. It ends up being an investment rather than having to spend money on these recurring expenses that really add up when you think about it. While it may cost more upfront, the amount that you'll save as the years go on makes it worth it.

Advertisement

9. A durable thermos

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

Frugal women who own a durable thermos save money when they're on the go. Instead of going to the coffee shop and spending money on a cup of coffee or tea, women can simply brew their own at home and store it in their thermos to leave the house.

In addition to liquids, a good thermos can also hold food, allowing you to pack yourself a breakfast or lunch and avoid the need to run out in the middle of the day to spend your money on something from a restaurant or café. You can put the exact amount of food or liquid you need in the thermos without feeling like you're wasting anything. It makes meal planning and use daily so much easier.

Advertisement

10. A meal planning board

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

One thing frugal women can't stand is waste. By having a meal planning board or even a notebook, they can save time on what dishes they're cooking for that week and keep their food spending in check. By planning out their meals, it becomes easier to shop with intention and buy only what they really need. It also helps prevent impulse buying because let's be real, we're all guilty of grabbing that one random item off the shelf just because it looks good, only for it to sit in the pantry or fridge and spoil.

It also helps with inspiration. Cooking can become boring and monotonous quickly, but having a meal planning board on hand means you can spice things up when it comes to the food you're preparing. Now, you don't have to keep ordering takeout and grumbling about how much money you're spending.

Advertisement

11. A shelf of canned goods

BearFotos | Shutterstock

One of the best things about canned goods is their long shelf life. Whether it's a can of beans, tuna, or even vegetables, they'll last for quite some time and can be used when you're low on other groceries but still need to eat and don't want to order out. Frugal women ensure their pantries are stocked with canned goods to use when they're low on fresh ingredients.

It helps with overspending and can be quite versatile when needed. Fresh produce can quickly spoil the moment you turn your back on it, but canned goods have a relatively long shelf life, lasting for months on end. It ends up being that invisible safety net for a rainy day when your fridge is looking a bit desolate. Opening up the pantry and seeing the canned goods you've stored there can be a breath of fresh air when you're trying to save a couple of dollars.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.