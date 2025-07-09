Similar to the mentality wealthy people adopt alongside comfort and financial freedom, there are a number of experiences that shape a person's mindset in the face of financial adversity. From sparking psychological distress, like a study from the Journal of Family and Economic Issues suggests is common in the face of financial hardship, to struggling with cognitive impairments, people who have grappled with money issues often don't easily unlearn their scarcity or survival mindset.

While these quirks and ingrained habits tend to manifest in subtle ways, even after a person has achieved financial comfort or stability, the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially appear in more obvious ways. From talking about money with friends, to navigating social situations, and even in the workplace, a person's passiveness and entitlement around money can be quite obvious.

Here are 11 things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially

1. Streaming services

Trzykropy | Shutterstock

Whether it's "there's nothing to watch" or "I can't believe they don't have Netflix," the most out-of-touch people will always find something to complain about. Even though it's less common for wealthy people to indulge in mindless entertainment like watching TV, as a study from Social Psychological and Personality Science found, if they find themselves looking for a TV show or a movie and it's not easily accessible, they'll find something to complain about.

Compared to these chronic complainers, people who have struggled financially likely know what it's like to cheaply entertain themselves — unable to pay for or rent whatever they want on TV — or even forgo entertainment entirely due to lacking free time in their busy schedules.

They've worked multiple jobs and burnt out without a moment of respite, so listening to someone complain about not having enough options, when they have the financial freedom to have anything, is one of the obvious clues someone has never struggled financially.

2. Not having anything to wear

megaflopp | Shutterstock

People who have never financially struggled — wearing only hand-me-downs, shopping exclusively at secondhand stores, and re-wearing outfits for work and social events — will never understand a wealthy person's complaints of "having nothing to wear."

Whether they have a closet full of clothes or the money to purchase something impulsively online has nothing to do with it, because these kinds of people want to complain about everything and anything. For some, it's simply entitlement and ignorance that urges them to complain, but for others it's a sense of isolation, like psychotherapist William Berry suggests, that complaining helps them to cope with.

By complaining about everyday events and using one-liners like "I have nothing to wear," they can feign a kind of connectedness and shared belonging with others, even if at the heart of their argument is sheer ignorance.

3. Flying coach

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Simply having the freedom or ability to fly first class is one of the signs of someone who's likely never struggled financially, especially if they're only flying coach out of literal necessity, not because of financial constraints. If they're constantly complaining about how small, cramped, or gross flying coach is, they're hardly recognizing the privileges of being in an airplane at all.

Airline prices are rising drastically, and nearly half of Americans are cancelling and avoiding travel over the cost, according to a survey from Newsweek, so simply having the financial freedom to utilize air transportation is a privilege.

4. Crowded public spaces

Gorgev | Shutterstock

Many wealthy people who have never struggled financially have an innate sense of entitlement and narcissism. They either know that their money provides them with power or they find ways to embody their privilege by buying convenience, luxuries, or time.

However, when they don't have an opportunity to use their wealth to buy these little luxuries — like in a public place or social event — they complain and demonize the people around them for disrupting their misguided privilege and peace. From complaining about having to wait in line to blaming service workers, these are some of the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially.

5. Friends saying 'no' to plans

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

Whether it's a girls' trip, a holiday with friends, or a night out for dinner, people who have never struggled financially in their life will always complain about people canceling or saying "no" because of financial constraints.

They've always had a safety net or the financial freedom to make last minute plans and spend money on social events, so when the people in their lives aren't persuaded by a "money comes back" mindset or phrases like "you only live once" to spend money, they'll complain.

Of course, it's possible to build healthy relationships and to spend quality time with people without overstepping someone's budget — it simply takes mutual understanding, empathy, and honest communication.

6. Using public transportation

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, only 20% of households with incomes over $100,000 use public transit, largely in big cities that aren't favorable to car ownership. So, it's not entirely surprising that needing to use public transportation — whether it's a city bus or the subway — is one of the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially.

For others, who don't have the financial stability to own a car or commute in other ways, using public transit is simply a way of life, even riddled with all the inconveniences that others may despise on random trips.

7. Working overtime

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

For a worker that's struggling to make ends meet and potentially working multiple jobs to afford basic necessities, being able to work overtime for extra money or an inflated hourly wage can feel like a luxury. It's an opportunity to make more money and potentially have a bit more disposable income to save or spend on things outside of necessities.

However, it's also one of the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially or been forced to inconvenience themselves with extra hours at work. They don't need the money, so being forced to work more than they want is not just an inconvenience, but a struggle.

8. Gifts

TommyStockProject | Shutterstock

Whether it's getting a gift they won't use or not receiving the item they put on their wish list, receiving gifts is one of the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially. They can't comprehend that there's a chance someone spent their last bit of money on a gift or stretched themselves financially to surprise someone with a small present, so they instead complain.

Privilege manifests itself in a number of ways, some of which aren't inherently malicious or ignorant, but expressing gratitude can help to ensure that even people with financial freedom are humble. True privilege is receiving a gift at all or having people in your life who care about you enough to spend their money on something they think you would like.

9. Not getting food delivered right to their doorstep

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Complaining about DoorDash convenience or a living situation where food deliveries can't be left right in front of their door are some of the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially. Compared to the penny-pinching, meal stretching, and overly budgeted grocery trips, a privileged and out-of-touch person has the privilege to get food delivered or to splurge on groceries impulsively.

They complain about little inconveniences because they probably don't know any better, and their ignorance to true financial stress and struggle prevents them from understanding that it's often invalidating and rude.

10. Delayed deliveries

fizkes | Shutterstock

Considering the vast majority of affluent consumers prefer to shop online — whether it's for designer clothing or their groceries — it's not surprising that shipments, deliveries, and troubleshooting online are some of the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially.

They don't know what it's like to have to stretch groceries to payday or structure errands in the most cost-effective way, so instead they complain about receiving a package when they're not home or having a delayed delivery of non-necessities like clothing.

11. Going to a workout class

Diego Cervo | Shutterstock

It's a privilege to be able to move your body in healthy and structured ways, much less to have the free time and money to invest in a gym membership or workout classes. So, it's often a sign of ignorant privilege when someone complains about needing to go to their class or hit the gym when there's millions of people overworking themselves to make ends meet — without the freedom of healthy leisure time.

It's one of the things people only complain about when they've never struggled financially because they have nothing bigger to stress about. They're not struggling to afford groceries, pay their rent, or grapple with chronic burnout from their jobs, so they're seemingly forced to complain about the kinds of things that are actually luxuries in their routines.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.