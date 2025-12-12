Love Horoscopes Are Here For Saturday, December 13 — Choose What Is Right For You

On Saturday, December 13, 2025, Mercury in Sagittarius aligns with Pluto in Aquarius, clearing the way for you to understand and choose the kind of relationship that works for you. This romantic energy requires openness to discussing your dreams and vision beyond standard relationship blueprints.

Challenge yourself, and don’t be afraid to say what you genuinely want. Whether this means living apart but together, abstaining from marriage, or charting your own course to your forever love, you are being guided to choose what is right for you. While there is a great deal of innovative and untraditional energy at play today, that doesn’t mean your hopes for a romantic future are dashed. It only means that you are being given a free pass to explore what the best possible love looks like for you, rather than thinking it can only look a particular way.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Saturday, December 13, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself be introduced to a new perspective, beautiful Aries. You are moving through an interesting period of your life that may feel like a divine in-between.

This represents being on the cusp of what you’re leaving behind and what the future will bring. Rather than cling to anything, let those in your life help broaden your perspective on romance.

A meaningful conversation with a friend or someone new you encounter could help you understand how to make the most of this time and which kind of love will actually match your energy moving forward.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Talk about what is going on in your relationship, sweet Taurus. The energy today helps to create the space for meaningful conversations with your partner.

You have been in the process of renegotiating the agreements within your relationship. A great deal has changed, so it’s about what you want to create in the future.

Use today’s energy to be clear on your needs and recognize that this phase in your life is all about doing what feels right for you.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is in the air, dearest Gemini. Today brings about an incredible new beginning in your romantic life. However, you must be willing to hold space for it, looking differently than you thought it would.

With Mercury in Sagittarius, there are conversations or offers in store for you. Yet with the energy of Pluto, you are being guided toward new beginnings.

This could also represent not just unconventional aspects of your relationship, but also long-distance love or falling for someone you didn't expect to fall for.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be radically honest about what you need, Cancer. You are working with great power today, as you will be able to get your relationship back on track. Yet, this won’t be done passively.

You need to be able to say precisely what needs to change within your relationship and be willing to take the lead.

Instead of sacrificing yourself, or assuming the person in your life should already know, be willing to take a stand and honor all you’ve learned about yourself.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love will surprise you, dearest Leo. Today is an important day in your romantic life, as it finally allows you to make strides in creating the relationship that’s right for you.

With Sagittarius and Aquarius energy present, this isn’t just about dating but finally finding your forever love. Whether you’re single or already in a relationship, use this energy to take action toward what you desire.

Release all the rules and instead focus on the love that inspires you. There may be some surprises today, so it’s important to trust yourself to make the decisions that your future self will thank you for.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Explore what works for you, dearest Virgo. You are currently in a reflective space and enjoying a period of domestic bliss. This can serve to benefit a long-term relationship, or one in which you live together.

Yet today calls for an open mind as you move forward. Be open to discussing unconventional ways to improve or advance your relationship.

This may have to do with conventional roles of you and your partner, and will allow you to shift what isn’t working. Remember, what works for others may not always work for you.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what is ahead of you, Libra. Be mindful not to bring up matters of the past or rehash old arguments today.

Instead, the energy is guiding you to focus on the future, whether that means continuing your relationship, or choosing to take your life in a different direction.

Pluto is in your house of marriage, which means that truth is essential, as it is being able to deviate from the past to create the kind of relationship you’re destined to experience.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Reflect on how you are being treated, Scorpio. Today’s energy brings about a significant opportunity to reflect on how you are being treated in your relationship. While you may need to advocate for yourself, it’s essential to be sure you’re not repeatedly having to ask for what you deserve.

Advocating is crucial in a new relationship or when you’re trying to heal from a difficult phase. However, you must be sure that you’re not entering a role of continually teaching your partner how to love you.

Advocating for yourself also means that your partner is genuinely listening and invested in learning how to love you better.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can’t hide from the truth any longer, Sagittarius. Although you are the truth seeker of the zodiac, you can often hide from certain feelings that you don’t want to face.

There is something within your romantic life that you’ve been trying to ignore or deny. Whether this involves a past relationship or your true feelings for someone currently in your life, the time has arrived for you to be honest.

Speak your truth without planning for an outcome. Living your truth also means allowing yourself to follow your heart.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay attention, Capricorn. Today doesn’t arrive in bold conversations or momentous shifts in your romantic life. Instead, it comes quietly and slowly. Try to create time to connect with your intuition or spirit guides today.

There isn’t anything truly wrong in your romantic life, but you need to be sure you’re focusing on what matters most. This can help you open up and receive the love of that special person in your life, rather than comparing it to others' relationships.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to evolve, Aquarius. With Pluto in your zodiac sign of Aquarius, you are being guided to develop and embrace change, especially in your romantic life.

This means that you need to be sure of what your truth is to find the romantic bliss that you’re searching for.

Today is an opportune time for a conversation with a lover or a close friend that can help you gain the awareness you need to understand yourself more deeply.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You’re not wrong for how you’ve been feeling, dearest Pisces. You want a love that’s bigger and serves a higher purpose than just the kind of relationship you’ve been told to expect.

Part of this energy involves you no longer trying to fit yourself into a mold that you were never meant to live within. Even if others don’t understand your choices, at this moment, you are being urged not to give up on what you know in your heart is meant for you.

Don’t be surprised if you receive an unexpected offer today, as the universe is constantly responding to your energy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.