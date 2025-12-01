Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope Is Here For December 1 - 7, 2025

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here with a reading for December 1 - 7, 2025. The Sun is in Sagittarius all week, and the Moon travels from Aries through Cancer. The start of this month is for initiating and taking action related to your personal goals. A Full Moon in Gemini on December 4 invites you to stop negative thoughts, friendships and habits, especially those that block your growth.

The weekly tarot card for everyone is the Magician, which is about using talents and developing them. Use what you have to make what you want become a reality. You have all the resources and skills you need; what do you need to do to strengthen your resolve? Now find out what is in store for your week ahead.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 1 - 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords, reversed

Aries, the week of December 1 marks a turning point in your life, particularly in your friendships. The Ten of Swords, reversed, is about recovering from a painful situation that emotionally drained you.

The hardest part is now behind you, and you can finally rebuild. What you thought would break you did not destroy you. Instead, it's helped you to find clarity.

Take small steps to regain inner strength this week. You're moving forward with a healthier mindset.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Hermit, reversed

Taurus, The Hermit reversed is about coming into the light and being more visible after a period of withdrawal. You are ready to reconnect with others and, instead of solely listening to your inner voice, gain input and advice from trusted counselors.

Open up and begin anew with confidence. You know what you need to do. All that's necessary now is effort.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Ace of Swords

Gemini, it takes time to figure out what you feel. According to the Ace of Swords, your mental clarity returns this week. This tarot card supports new ideas, so you'll want to keep something available to record them.

Be ready for honest communication with friends and family. A few decisions will be made. Use this time to cut out distractions and focus on what you need to do. You'll be making progress beginning on December 1.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This week's tarot card for Cancer: King of Pentacles, reversed

How secure do you feel lately, Cancer? Inner confidence is essential to you. The King of Pentacles, reversed, is about reorganizing your life so you think things are in order, especially your finances.

Where are you overextending yourself? What commitments have been creating more chaos than you thought they would? Ponder what's going on and try to regroup. Starting December 1, aim to simplify to regain control over your time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week's tarot card for Leo: The Tower, reversed

Leo, things happen. You like spontaneous things, but you may not appreciate it when the universe makes plans and throws off what you have scheduled. The Tower, reversed tarot card, is about overcoming off-timing and finding your equilibrium again.

You are working through various changes at a manageable pace this week. Now is a good time to evaluate what is needed to improve your foundation.

Can you make adjustments that support your long-term growth? What action can you take now to replace tension?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Cups, reversed

Virgo, what are you hanging on to? The Eight of Cups, reversed, is about a loss of interest in something that is no longer what you want.

Are you afraid to move on? Do you worry that you won't find something better than what you have now? A scarcity mindset could hinder your progress the week of December 1. Instead of avoiding what you feel, face it and move forward with purpose.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

This week's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Pentacles

How do you feel about consistency, Libra? Do you need others, or can you stay true to yourself when things seem unsteady and unpredictable? Your weekly tarot card, the Knight of Pentacles, is about reliability and patience.

A steady approach toward your dreams and goals is how you get things done the week of December 1. Create a to-do list and stick with it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords

Scorpio, the Three of Swords is about heartache after someone broke your trust. It can imply infidelity in a relationship, past or future. Either way, the week of December 1, you may feel pain from past situations that felt like betrayal.

Are they influencing your current choices? Do you allow yourself to heal, or do you ignore uncomfortable feelings? Consider addressing a situation regardless of the closure you received or lack thereof from someone else.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Page of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you're ready to hit the reset button and start over again. The week of December 1 is the perfect time to see how life can change when you decide to try new things.

The Page of Pentacles is about a new career path, and it requires diligence and hyper focus on your part. Begin with an intention; make it clear. Take practical steps but don't be afraid to dream.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, the Seven of Wands is about standing up for what you believe in. Even when you strongly believe in a cause, it's always a challenge to speak out about your thoughts or ideas. You want to feel accepted and heard. Sometimes you get to experience both; at other times, you don't.

Priorities can include being an immovable force. You need determination and action the week of December 1. Both will help to determine the outcome.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

You can feel busy and yet not make progress, Aquarius. The Eight of Wands, reversed tarot card, is about delays when a rapid pace is preferred. The delays you experience the week of December 1 will require more patience and understanding.

You may need to adjust your expectations; if you have a goal, can it be more flexible? What wiggle room can you give right now? You'll want to remove unnecessary pressure to have things exact. The goal is to be on time, but the universe may have different plans.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Ten of Cups, reversed

Pisces, how do you handle unmet expectations? There may be a few wants that don't align right now. Your Ten of Cups, reversed, signifies emotions that are overpowered by deep sorrow for what isn't and what may never be.

It's important to ground yourself in the things that provide you with acceptance and inner security. You can find both even in a situation that lacks a firm foundation for you to stand on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.