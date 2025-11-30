3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Abundance All Month In December 2025

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial abundance all month in December 2025. As the end of the year approaches, you can think ahead to the new chapter that 2026 represents.

This is your chance to set new intentions and prepare for what you hope to achieve. While not glitzy or filled with instant rewards, December offers you an opportunity to build a better financial life from the ground up. Take your time this month to go over your financials, double-check your contracts, and review your investments. There is no rush to achieve financial success and wealth, especially permanent security.

December brings the reminder that it’s never too late to achieve what you desire. Although you may be busy with end-of-the-year reviews and holiday parties, pay close attention to your finances. Be sure you are looking at realistic, pragmatic ways to get ahead. You don’t have to take action; instead, formulate a plan.

December brings a surge of Capricorn energy, which all but guarantees financial success for these astrological signs. Take your time and practice care with each decision that you make.

1. Scorpio

In December, your financial life experiences a dramatic financial turnaround, Scorpio. At the end of October, Mercury entered Sagittarius just before stationing retrograde for most of November. While you may have been presented with a financial opportunity or ideas for getting ahead, you couldn't act on them. You encountered delays and unexpected challenges; however, you have used everything you learned to progress toward your financial goals.

On Thursday, December 11, Mercury will reenter Sagittarius, bringing to fruition what you began or what first arose around the beginning of November. You can now execute plans, make decisions and trust opportunities when they are presented. An important part of this process was your taking the initiative and advocating for what you deserve. Now, as Mercury moves back into Sagittarius, you take action. Mercury will be in Sagittarius through January 1, 2026, so take strides to secure a wealthier and abundant new year ahead.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

December is your money season, Sagittarius. Capricorn energy governs your house of finances and wealth. While Capricorn Season is always a time to seek out a better-paying job or raise your own rates, this year that energy will be magnified. The Capricorn energy begins filtering into your life as Mars moves into this earth sign on Monday, December 15. This creates strong motivation to better yourself and make more money. You can secure your financial future. As wonderful as this will be for your bottom line, it’s also only the beginning.

Mars may start the progression of planets into Capricorn on December 15, but beginning on December 21 through the end of the year, the Sun, Venus, and Juno all shift into this earth sign, along with Mercury on January 1, 2026. At this time, a stellium in Capricorn ignites a powerful period of manifestation and money-making capabilities. While you have tried to get ahead for several years, you make your financial dreams come true in December.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You can accomplish anything that you wish financially in December, Aquarius. On Wednesday, December 10, Neptune stations direct in Pisces for its final period in your lifetime. Neptune entered Aries earlier in 2025, but as part of its retrograde and progression into a new chapter, it reentered Pisces on October 22. Since then, you’ve focused on what you want for yourself and your ability to not settle for less.

As Neptune stations direct in Pisces, where it will remain until January 26, 2026, you enter an incredible period of wealth achievement. Continue to honor the lessons you’ve learned since 2011 and realize that everything you’ve ever wished for is possible.

While Neptune brings financial wish fulfillment into your life, Saturn is direct and wrapping up its last stay in Pisces as well. December will be ripe with new opportunities, financial offers, and unexpected moments of growth. The rewards of a Saturn phase always occur in the final months of its transit. With Neptune, you see your life and financial standing change dramatically for the better in the coming weeks. Let yourself receive what is meant for you; never give up hope of living a genuinely abundant life.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.