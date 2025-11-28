3 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Good Fortune The Entire Week, Starting December 1

During the week of December 1 to 7, 2025, three zodiac signs experience luck and good fortune. Freedom doesn’t occur when you have aligned everything perfectly in your life, but when you decide that perfection no longer matters. By casting off the expectations and opinions of others, you cultivate the freedom necessary to choose your fate. Don't fear what will happen if you pursue your dreams, as when you live your most authentic life, you naturally attract greater luck and opportunities.

As December begins and the end of 2025 nears, take a moment to reflect on what you need to free yourself from to live a more expansive, opportunity-filled life. On Monday, December 1, the Aries Moon aligns with Mars in Sagittarius, prompting you to take action on your desires and embrace freedom. It will feel as though everything you’ve been longing for is suddenly flowing effortlessly toward you.

This will bring about divine synchronicities and a magnetic power of attraction as Venus in Sagittarius aligns with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, December 2. Watch for sudden opportunities or shifts in your timeline. Then, as the Full Moon in Gemini rises on Thursday, December 4, be prepared to make choices from your higher self. Choose freedom, luck, and the life that has always been destined for you.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Sit with your feelings, sweet Aries. On Monday, December 1, the Moon will be in your sign, prompting you to connect with your emotions and inner truth. The Moon helps to reveal what you may try to dismiss as nonsense. There is a deep truth to be uncovered that can help shape your 2026. Before making any decisions, connect with your feelings. Journal about what you want for yourself, and take a moment to simply believe in your dreams.

While the Moon is in Aries, it will cross paths with Venus in Sagittarius. This energy will help you choose freedom and the life you’ve always envisioned for yourself. Of course, there may be risks involved, and you will have to listen to your inner self. Yet, if you do, there is great abundance, adventure, romance, and wealth awaiting you. You are supported by the universe, so use this to your advantage and go after what you want.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Believe in your power to attract exactly what is meant for you, Gemini. Venus in Sagittarius will create a powerful energy as it connects with Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, December 2. Sagittarius represents romantic love, but it also helps you create a life that you love. This energy takes you out of your everyday responsibilities and generates greater freedom so you can follow your heart, take a chance on your dreams, and fall in love with your life.

Your power of attraction will be heightened this week as you attract new opportunities, offers, and ventures. Pluto in Aquarius helps you understand what you need to feel fulfilled and happy, while also increasing your connection to the divine power of the universe. With Venus in Sagittarius, it creates a powerful portal for attraction and manifestation. This level of abundance won’t require work or sacrifice, but you must be sure of the choices that you make, especially around the Full Moon in your zodiac sign on Thursday, December 4. Be sure that whatever you do, you’re choosing the path of newness versus what is already known.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Make the choice that’s right for you, dearest Libra. It is important to give yourself the space and time to understand what you genuinely want from life. You can tell if a decision made is the right one based on how it feels in your soul. When you’re choosing for yourself, you feel energized, connected, and hopeful about the prospect. However, when you’re making choices based on what others want or need, then you feel a dullness to your light. A quiet overtakes your soul when you’re not living in alignment with your truth.

You must understand the difference in the choices you make as the Full Moon in Gemini rises on Thursday, December 4. This energy will compel you to choose differently than you have in the past. By honoring your own needs and dreams in every choice that you make, you attract luck into your life. This lunation will help you feel confident and energized, knowing that you can’t continue to live a life that isn’t yours. It's time to seize your inner power and choose what is meant for you.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert, and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.