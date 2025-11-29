5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting December 1

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week, from December 1 to 7, 2025. The Full Moon in Gemini on Thursday, December 4, is the power player this week, bringing a flurry of energy to the signs below.

This is a very interesting time, especially with Mercury finally direct and enhancing communication. Sagittarius season is also bringing more alignment and helping us develop stronger and better connections.

Advertisement

Overall, these astrological signs will feel as though this is the beginning of a new and powerful chapter. We will be able to upgrade our goals and set new intentions for the future much more confidently.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Aries, this week is about how you relate to others, as the Full Moon brings to light the current relationships in your life. The Gemini energy also puts a focus on your thinking process. This Moon makes you much more curious and helps you research, edit, and create better content. Have fun exploring new creative outlets or the neighboring towns around you.

The past will also be a theme this week, as this lunar transit allows you to consider how your past friendships have shaped you. Now that Mercury is direct, we are enduring the shadow phase, which could mean you are still reconnecting with folks from the past. Focus on reconciliations and releasing grudges. The transit gives you a clean slate to renew the relationships that mean a lot to you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Moon in your sign brings to light what you’ve accomplished over the last six months, Gemini. This is a triumphant week meant to celebrate your successes, rather than obsess over what you haven’t accomplished yet.

You will see how your story continues to shift now that Saturn is direct and opening doors to potential learning opportunities. Sign up for a new course or borrow a book from your local library that has to do with your hobbies or dreams. You are encouraged to learn and dive into new topics at this time. The week will also begin your new chapter of love, with the Moon reflecting a time of emotional release and healing.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

For you, Libra, this is an empowering week, especially for those in the academic sector. The Moon in Gemini will help you put the finishing touches on an ongoing project, thesis, or dissertation. If you’re preparing for a final, this will be the culmination of your hard work. Take the time to recharge if you’re overwhelmed and focus on positive outlets that bring you calm.

Sagittarius season allows others to see your brilliance, and the Full Moon puts your abilities on display. Prepare to receive support from others. This will be a time when you will feel more magnetic and popular than usual. Don’t shy away, and instead, take pride in the work you’ve done and all you've accomplished in the last six months. Be open to constructive criticism from mentors or teachers you trust, since this energy allows you to refine and sharpen your skills.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Strength and power will be associated with the energy this week, Sagittarius, as the Full Moon allows others to see what a powerful visionary and leader you are. Your charisma will be through the roof during this period, as the Gemini energy illuminates your partnerships.

Don’t let your ego get the best of you, and instead, practice humility. Working as a team player will bring you more allies. Don’t be too controlling and demanding. Overall, this is a transit that allows others to see how competitive and successful you are. With Saturn now direct, you’re not feeling limited, so embrace your power, guide others, and follow your dreams.

5. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This week, with the help of the Full Moon in Gemini, you will begin a new project or rekindle one that you may have forgotten. This could also be a romantic transit, allowing you to engage with the beauty that comes with falling in love. Don’t stress out this week, and instead have fun.

The Full Moon in Gemini softens the energy of the Pluto transit in your sign, making you more optimistic, carefree, and hopeful during this Sagittarius season. The week will also be a beautiful time when you learn to put yourself first, Aquarius. Incorporate some self-care and focus on healing.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.