Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From December 1 - 7, 2025

Weekly Chinese horoscopes for each zodiac sign is here for December 1 - 7, 2025.

Rat

Rat, this is the week you can get your priorities in order. You have a lot you'd like to accomplish in the last month of the year, so Monday starts the week with one practical goal that improves your life immediately. Finish a work-related task or open a file on your computer that gives you a place to put things you want to work on, like a resume or photos that you want to edit for a collage.

Tuesday and Wednesday are caution days, so don't gamble money or make rash decisions. Avoid making promises you can't keep. You have this time for reflection and thinking. Cleaning clutter and getting organized are ideal tasks.

Thursday is a progress day, so use that to look for a new job or to fill your social calendar. Friday is a money day, so work hard and be specific with your goals. The weekend, doors will open to you through relationships. Keep your schedule flexible. The best day of the week for you is December 5. Your lucky color is black, for power. Your most compatible animal sign is the Dragon.

Ox

Ox, hard work and steady effort make a real payoff for you this week. Monday is meant for starting something that builds to create the security you want. You should set a financial goal, begin a work plan or commit to a health routine. You are ready to start a long-term project; pick something that you can complete within 30-31 days and build in 2026.

Tuesday and Wednesday are red days; avoid impulsive purchases, risky endeavors, or arguments over religion or politics. Choose simple activities that move your agenda forward, like setting up your monthly planner, getting things you want to use in the new year and assessing your finances. During this time, cut out a habit that costs you money.

On Thursday, you will want to handle your most important tasks. Do you have a deadline? Be sure to make that a priority. Friday could bring you a cash refund or reimbursement from a friend who owes you money. If you need it, don't be shy about asking for what's yours. The weekend is open for errand running. Aim to put your life on the line for the holidays. Your best day this week is December 4. Your lucky color is gold. Your lucky number is 2. Your most compatible animal sign is the Rooster.

Tiger

Tiger, you are born to take charge, but you will want to be extra careful not to act recklessly this week. Monday, you have the green light you need to launch a project or to do something you've been holding off on until this month. Have a job you want to apply for or a proposal to submit? This is the time to start your new endeavor. You may feel ready to hit the restart button in lots of areas of your life. Set boundaries in relationships, create a new work schedule or start a hobby.

Be careful not to test your luck in love on Tuesday and Wednesday, since they are universal caution days for all animal signs. You will want to avoid sending an angry text or taking financial risks. Keep your focus on what you know is working right now.

On Thursday, plan to wrap up the week strong and early. Friday, you may receive help from a friend; ask for it if you need to. The weekend is a chance to expand your social network. If you get invited to an event or party, go. In conversations, focus on others; try not to let a need for validation turn into pride. Your lucky day of the week is December 6. Wear green for prosperity. Your lucky number for leadership is 1. Your best animal sign compatibility is the Dog.

Rabbit

Rabbit, good timing and great people are in store for you all week. Monday, initiate a meetup with a friend or someone you want to talk to. If you're going to send a message or schedule a life-changing meeting, this is the day to do it.

Avoid negative self-talk on Tuesday and Wednesday, since you may experience bouts of self-doubt. Fear often comes before glory; ride it out. Thursday brings renewed confidence. Use your courage to set an appointment or move forward with a plan you've wanted to launch.

Friday favors money and partnerships. You may get a positive answer to a question you need answered. Keep your schedule fairly open over the weekend. You will be in collaborative mode. Your best day this week is Sunday. Your lucky color is cornflower blue. Your lucky number is 4. Your most compatible animal sign is the Pig.

Horse

Horse, you want to avoid spreading your energy too thinly. On Monday, despite starting something new, your attention could scatter, leaving you ineffective. On Tuesday and Wednesday, take your efforts seriously. Don't lose sight of your intention for the sake of fun or play. Avoid overspending; instead, tighten up your to-do list. Stay productive.

On Thursday, you can make up for time lost mid-week. You'll feel like you're back in the driver's seat; areas that were starting to fall out of control bounce back and become more manageable. This Friday, check your accounts and make sure everything looks as it ought to.

Over the weekend, be strategic with your errands. Focus on things that improve your life. Don't let impatience cause you to entertain conflict. Your best day of the week is Saturday. Your lucky color is beige. Your lucky number is 6. Your most compatible animal sign is the Tiger.

Dragon

Dragon, don't push ahead; instead, let timing and organic events unfold as they are meant to. Monday is about starting goals that affect your future, but try to avoid becoming manipulative or overly assertive on Tuesday and Wednesday. The results can be unfavorable in the end. You will want to focus on improving your leadership skills this week. Use delays as moments to recalibrate your action plan. Tighten your schedule. Avoid unnecessary commitments; don't fall prey to mind games.

On Thursday, deliver your best work because success will follow. On Friday, focus on finances. You can find resources and receive money; a check may come in the mail, or you can get what you need.

This weekend, keep an open mind, especially when you receive feedback from a critic. You may learn something you need to know; even fools have their moments of wisdom. Your best day is Thursday. Your lucky color is emerald green. Your lucky number is 8. Your most compatible animal sign is the Rat.

Goat

Goat, your health and peace of mind should be a top priority this week. While you have a lot of great things to look forward to, you may be prone to putting unnecessary pressure on yourself to go above and beyond what is reasonable. Monday, focus on your personal routines, including hygiene.

Tuesday and Wednesday can be reserved as destress days. You want to keep your schedule light and handle quiet tasks, like decluttering your workspace and your personal areas where you tend to relax.

Thursday is about taking care of yourself, and it's a good day for intimate conversations with people in your support system. Friday is a good day to ask for help or make a request. The weekend is open, and it's a great time to do friendly social activities that combine rest. Your best day of the week is Sunday. Your lucky color is cream. Your most compatible animal sign is the Rabbit.

Snake

Snake, withholding your power is the ultimate flex this week; exercising restraint will bring you an opportunity or luck. Monday is your day to start with confidence. You may do something as simple as drop a hint about a project you want to start, and it begins.

Tuesday and Wednesday are days to avoid arguments. Don't be unclear and avoid taking shortcuts. You will want to review plans and simplify your schedule, without minimizing your attention to detail. Thursday, handle important tasks and be sure to follow up. Assume nothing.

Friday is when you get what you want, and it could involve help for a problem you have to resolve this month. The weekend is perfect for hobby-oriented meetings and training. Your best day of the week is Friday. Your lucky color is brick red. Your Lucky number is 7. Your most compatible animal sign is an Ox.

Monkey

Monkey, this is the week when you are thinking a lot more than usual. On Monday, be careful not to burn out, especially if you're solving complex problems. Tuesday and Wednesday are best for staying open and avoiding overcommitment.

You will do best by focusing on organizing your calendar, getting caught up on pending tasks that are preventing you from moving ahead on a goal, and moving forward with the goal. Thursday is ideal for you to take a. step that fosters progress towards an important goal.

On Friday, you may get something you hoped would come through for you, but weren't sure would. Check for deliveries on this day and keep an eye on your email or text messages for notifications. The weekend is perfect for staying active. If you tend to barter with friends for services, this is a great time to ask for a deal. Your best day of the week is Thursday. Your lucky color is white. Your lucky number is 5. Your most compatible animal sign is the Rat.

Rooster

Rooster, it's time to tidy up loose ends and to make room for luck. Your week begins on Monday with some organizational tasks. Pay attention to what screams for you to manage it (or else). Clean your home or schedule a maid service. Set a budget or delegate a task that you can't finish to someone who can. Tuesday and Wednesday can trigger your perfectionistic side. Be careful not to become overly critical of yourself. Thursday is ideal for finishing important projects or giving a presentation at work or school.

On Friday, you may receive praise or get advice that makes your life better (and easier). The weekend is perfect for you to expand your network, promote your work or become active on social media. Your best day this week is Thursday. Your lucky color is silver. Your lucky number is 6. Your most compatible animal sign is an Ox.

Dog

Dog, this week, your rewards come in many ways, and your follow-through is what helps you to get what you deserve. On Monday, you will want to commit to a plan, and if you've made promises, be sure to fulfill them. Tuesday and Wednesday are caution days, so avoid testing circumstances or relationships. Being impatient will backfire. If you have to wait for an answer, focus on things you can control.

On Thursday, you will feel like the pace picks up and you're making progress in your relationships, plans and your work. On Friday, someone will come through for you. You'll have a situation soften in your favor.

The weekend can offer you many social opportunities to make friends: parties, plans, and introductions to important people. If you have someone in your life who tries to inhibit your growth, protect the weekend and your emotional energy. Go out and enjoy yourself. Your best day of the week is Friday. Your lucky color is blue. Your lucky number is 5. Your best animal sign compatibility is the Tiger.

Pig

Pig, the main thing for you to focus on this week is financial stress, and clear away those problems so you can feel better. You want to experience economic prosperity, and worry, fear, and doubt can make you feel ill. This is the week to focus on those matters and address them.

On Monday, you'll take a step toward managing debt. On Tuesday and Wednesday, you want to avoid emotional overspending. Don't ignore bills or problems; instead, try to manage them. Get professional help or advice if you can. On Thursday, follow up on income-generating opportunities and address debt issues.

On Friday, you may get a lucky break. The weekend is open for you to improve your earning potential or to increase your savings. The priority is to be honest with your situation and try not to let fear prevent you from taking control. Your best day of the week is Friday. Your lucky color is pink. Your lucky number is 3. Your best animal sign compatibility is the Rabbit.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.