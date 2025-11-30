How The Powerful Super Full Moon On December 4 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful Super Full Moon in Gemini on December 4, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week by helping us discover our strengths and face our fears. With the ruler of this transit being Mercury, this will be a period for growth and understanding.

With multiple planets direct, we are getting ready to enter a new chapter. Meanwhile, the Moon wants us to close those old stories before we enter 2026. While we may be tempted to dwell on the past, we can use it as a tool to help us understand our position in the present.

Aries

You're embarking on a new learning journey, Aries. This Sagittarius season is about learning and growth, especially with the Full Moon in Gemini aspecting Venus in Sagittarius.

This lunation may push you to take a course that teaches you valuable skills or read a book on a new topic. Your curiosity will persevere during this transit, helping you to take on taxing workloads that demand your patience and intellect.

Taurus

You will find yourself focusing on your relationship dynamics this week; however, you must show up for yourself as well. The Gemini Full Moon will show you the relationships or connections in your life that are draining.

You may be tempted to move on from them, and it will be important to protect your boundaries during this period. Sagittarius season helps you navigate relationships and see people for who they truly are.

Gemini

With the Full Moon in your sign, Gemini, you will get the green light to switch up your routine so you can stay ahead of the game. This will be a competitive transit with Sagittarius season encouraging you to work hard, especially now that Mars is opposing your sign.

Nevertheless, you are seeing the fruits of your labor with Saturn direct. There are far fewer obstacles in your path, and you are prepared to take on any that get in your way.

Cancer

You’re learning a lot about yourself during this lunation, Cancer. This transit will teach you how to work on your own and push you to be more independent, which will prepare you for Saturn’s ingress in Aries next year.

This lunation will also bring to light your relationships, including some from the past. Reminiscing about the lessons you have learned will help you improve the relationships you have moving forward.

Leo

The Gemini Full Moon will help you brainstorm new ideas and prepare for your next steps from the comfort of your home, Leo. This is an energy that allows you to build your foundation, especially if you feel like there have been parts of it that are breaking down.

You’re able to strengthen things during Sagittarius season because the Sun and Venus are aspecting your sign, making you more of a problem solver.

Virgo

For you, Virgo, this transit will be about how you connect with your friends and family. You will be more focused on spending time with loved ones and may reach out to friends you haven’t seen in a long time.

The Full Moon in Gemini will also allow you to explore your creativity, either at work or at home. Perhaps you put the finishing touches on a home improvement project during this period.

Libra

This transit will make you more confident collaborating and sharing your personal projects with trusted friends or mentors. The Full Moon, making a trine to your sign, makes you more imaginative.

However, if you haven’t started anything yet, wait until the next New Moon to begin. Those with existing projects will put the finishing touches on them at this time. You are learning a lot about your work ethic and discipline during this period. Do not trivialize your accomplishments, Libra.

Scorpio

This transit will have you focused on yourself, Scorpio. It will be a very emotionally healing period that allows you to be more vulnerable with those you trust. If you’re afraid of vulnerability, this lunation will help you to take the steps to either journal or reflect on the emotions you are holding onto that are keeping you back.

This will also be a time when you are willing to release grudges and reconcile with others, as the Full Moon helps you communicate on a deeper level.

Sagittarius

For you, Sagittarius, the Full Moon ushers in a period of reflection and understanding as you focus on the relationship dynamics you have with others. Because of the intensity of this transit, this week will feel very emotional. Yet it will also be rewarding, as it brings more emotional intelligence and maturity.

Venus in your sign, which brings harmony and understanding to the connections you have now. The transit will also encourage you to take time for yourself, show yourself unconditional love, and recharge if you need to.

Capricorn

As we approach your season, Capricorn, you may feel tired or lacking energy. The Full Moon in Gemini reminds you to work hard, but also to take care of yourself, especially with Mars in Sagittarius, making it difficult to nourish yourself.

Go slow, be present, and continue to develop strategies that help you stay ahead. Mars will enter your sign soon, so preserve your energy now. You may also experience a surge of new ideas during this time, showing you how to work better and smarter.

Aquarius

During this lunation, Aquarius, you are learning a lot about the types of relationships you would like to attract in the future and the steps needed to do the inner work. You are also receiving plenty of support during Sagittarius season since it helps you feel in your element.

Socializing becomes easier, as does connecting with your community. The Full Moon allows you to work well with others and teaches you how to give support to those who need it.

Pisces

The Full Moon allows you to be more of a visionary, Pisces. While the Moon in this position can feel heavy, unlocking memories from the past, this is also a dynamic transit that teaches you about your hidden power.

Saturn is now direct in your sign and ready to enter new territory next year. This Mercury-ruled lunation is adding optimism, courage, and insight. You will see things in a more optimistic light. You know that even if you are not where you want to be, you can get there as long as you’re patient.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.