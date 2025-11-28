Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For December 1 - 7 — An Emotional Super Full Moon Changes Everything

Weekly horoscopes are here for December 1 - 7, 2025. The week begins with the Taurus Moon making us embrace the themes of Venus in Sagittarius, including easy conversation and relationships that feel a little more lighthearted. We're looking forward to meeting new people and appreciating the friends we have this week, especially during the Super Full Moon in Gemini on December 4, 2025.

Through this emotional Super Full Moon, we develop stronger bonds with the people around us which will continue to help us mature and transform during this powerful and inspiring Sagittarius season. Beginning on December 6, the Moon in Cancer encourages reflecting on our new understanding of ourselves and the people and world around us.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 1 - 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

At the start of the week, Aries, the Taurus Moon encourages self-care before the Full Moon on Thursday.

Reclaiming your power will be part of the inspiring and motivating Full Moon in Gemini, allowing you to take charge and go with the flow. This is especially necessary after briefly having Saturn retrograde in your sign this year, which may have slowed things down for you.

This Sagittarius season is encouraging you to chase your dreams and not feel deterred by failures. You are learning from your mistakes, and with the Moon entering Cancer towards the end of the week, it's a time for you to reflect, recharge, and find comfort in surrounding yourself with the people that you trust and love the most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, we start things off with the Moon in your sign at the beginning of the week, which revitalizes you. This is a time for you to feel more aligned with your path.

You feel more inspired to socialize this week, and the December 4 Full Moon in Gemini helps you feel more comfortable in the spotlight. If you need support with any work, asking for help is easier since the lunation improves your communication with Mercury now direct.

Things can feel intense during this time of year. If you need some motivation, your friends are there to help you during the Moon in Cancer over the weekend, another transit filled with support, care, and plenty of excitement since you feel a lot more in your element.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You feel like royalty this week, Gemini, because you’re the center of attention. People gravitate towards you all week.

The Taurus Moon helps you prioritize self-care before the Full Moon in your sign brings you innovative ideas that can bring progress to your professional or academic ambitions. Having the Moon in your sign makes you a social butterfly as you meet and interact with others.

The Moon in Cancer slows things down over the weekend and helps you get back to your responsibilities. Because the energy is occurring over the weekend, you'll benefit from watching a good movie, reading, or resting.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Taurus Moon at the start of the week reconnects you with your muses. Prepare to write things down as you experience a wave of ideas before the Full Moon in Gemini on Thursday. Sagittarius season is inspiring the collective, and those experiencing creative blockages benefit from this Mercurial energy.

During the Moon in your sign over the weekend, focus more on editing and perfecting any of your outstanding work. It's the perfect time to catch up on and get reacquainted with your responsibilities.

The week closes with the Moon in your sign, an optimistic and beautiful energy as Luna and lucky Jupiter meet up to empower and guide you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, all eyes are on you at the start of the week with the Taurus Moon taking residence at the highest point in your chart, reminding you that you need to be very meticulous with the work that you’re doing — especially with Mercury still in its post-retrograde shadow phase. Be mindful of what you do, double-check your work, and be open to accepting constructive criticism from people that you trust.

When the Moon is in the sign of Gemini on Thursday and Friday, it rekindles your dreams and hopes for the future. The beautiful energy shows you just how aligned you are with your purpose.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Cancer is a rewarding time when your hard work is praised. Celebrate with the people who support you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a Mutable sign, Virgo, this week might feel intense, powerful, and transformational.

At the beginning, the Moon in Taurus amplifies your network and helps you surround yourself with people who think like you. They could be a source of inspiration and wisdom as you connect with potential mentors, professors, and other people who can guide you.

The impactful Full Moon in Gemini occurs at the summit of your chart on Thursday, making you the center of attention and in the public eye. Practice diplomacy in order to let people see how professional you are. This can also help you avoid unnecessary drama.

Once the Moon is in the sign of Cancer over the weekend, you feel more relaxed as the Moon meets with Jupiter, encouraging you to meet new people and get more acquainted with your community.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon in fellow Venus-ruled sign Taurus feels relaxing at the beginning of the week, helping you build momentum before the Full Moon.

On Thursday, the Mercurial Full Moon energy awakens your passion as you shift your focus toward the academic sector. You may be inspired to start a free course, learn new things from books, or go back to school. For those already in the academic sector, you may feel more aligned with your major or could declare a minor when the New Moon occurs in the next few weeks.

When the Moon in Cancer closes the week, focus on your professional goals and how to achieve them. With the support the Moon receives from Jupiter, you may consider your hard work and the continuous progress you need to make in order to get to where you want in the next few months.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With the Moon in your relationship sector at the start of the week, Scorpio, you experience a very fast-paced and energizing start to the week. This is a communicative time as you learn how to be more emotionally vulnerable and available for those around you.

Your relationships and your willingness to share and let people in come to mind at this time. On Thursday, the Full Moon helps you work through this and develop your armor.

As a water sign, the Moon in Cancer comes as a relief over the weekend as it removes some of the stress from the Full Moon. This energy makes you more comfortable sharing with others and embracing new perspectives without being too judgmental.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your season has been filled with so much excitement already, and the energy continues throughout the week.

The Taurus Moon makes you feel centered and grounded at the start of the week. With this stability, you're more disciplined with any outstanding work you may have.

This energy is essential for you before the Moon enters the sign of Gemini, revealing what you really want from love. If you've avoided thinking about it, this is the time you decide to understand your inherent avoidance of commitment. For those in a relationship, this energy helps to solidify your bond and empower you to share your hopes and fears with your partner.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Taurus Moon at the beginning of the week is exciting, magnetic, romantic, and a very beautiful time for you, Capricorn.

On Thursday, the Full Moon in Gemini reminds you to show up for yourself, especially if you’ve been pouring an excessive amount of energy into work or school. You may have neglected pouring love and attention into yourself recently, but that changes this week. This is the time for you to restructure this dynamic and prioritize your needs.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Cancer illuminates your relationship sector. You're learning how to be a better romantic partner. For those who are single, work on becoming the best friend you can be.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in Taurus takes you down memory lane at the start of the week, Aquarius, encouraging you to revisit your family history. The past is a dominant theme this week as you focus on forgiving and moving on from family drama. There will be plenty of opportunities for reconciliation and working things through this week.

Thursday's Full Moon in Gemini is rewarding for you. Though it reminds you of the work that you need to do within your relationships, this energy is also tied to properly understanding your future goals.

At the end of the week, the Moon in Cancer helps you work through any issues you may have with friends or colleagues. Make sure to listen to them and to let them know you're there for them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your journey of self-care and reflection continues during the Taurus Moon at the beginning of the week. Prepare for more personal growth and achieving what you desire.

The Full Moon in Gemini rises on Thursday, showing you how to work towards what you want with a lot more clarity. Now that Saturn is direct and Venus is illuminating your career sector, taking action will become easier for you. The lessons you have endured during Saturn's 3-year-long stay in your sign are useful now and prove to be advantageous because you now have the discipline to work diligently toward making your dreams a reality. Your gifts and talents will be appreciated by others.

With the Moon in Cancer at the end of the week, it's a fruitful period to connect with your creative energy. Visit a museum or theater. Try to gain more insight from all the creative inspiration surrounding you.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.