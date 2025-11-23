Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, November 24 — A Beautiful New Era Begins

On Monday, November 24, 2025, retrograde Mercury conjuncts Venus in Scorpio in each zodiac sign's love horoscope. Today, you're asked to reflect on your relationship and talk about it. Although Mercury is still retrograde in Scorpio until November 29, it had already passed through the heart of the Sun on November 20 as it began a new cycle. This means that while you are guided to reflect on and address any longstanding issues today, it’s also about figuring out a way forward.

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is about embracing your truth and that of your relationship as you work through any challenges in communication, intimacy, and past wounds. As retrograde Mercury unites with Venus in Scorpio, these issues will be magnified, and you will receive the courage to honor what must be said. Use today as a chance to reflect on your romantic path, face the truth of your relationship, and finally create the space to have the conversation that you know is the key to your future happiness.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, November 24, 2025:

Aries

Review what needs to change, Aries. Don’t be disheartened if you’ve hit a roadblock in your current relationship. The energy today is inspiring you to reflect on how to improve your relationship rather than just cut and run.

It’s important that you actually get to the heart of the issue and involve your partner in the process. While it may feel difficult to open up, this is your chance to initiate change in your relationship truly.

Taurus

Hold space for the past, dear Taurus. The conjunction of retrograde Mercury and Venus on Monday is profound for you because Scorpio energy governs your house of relationships and romance.

This energy directs you to reflect on your romantic past, including any previous patterns. Yet there is also a chance you will hear from someone. This won’t necessarily be a declaration of love, but instead a chance for deeper healing, which may be all you need to finally move on.

Gemini

You don’t have to express yourself perfectly, Gemini. Today’s energy may complicate your emotions, leaving you feeling you can’t express what you’re trying to say.

While this can help you understand how to make your relationship healthier, you need to be sure you’re not being overly harsh on yourself. You don’t need a perfect speech or even know precisely what you’re asking for. Just be open to sharing your feelings.

Cancer

Take time to evaluate your feelings, dearest Cancer. On Monday, Retrograde Mercury unites with Venus in your house of longing and committed relationships. This energy is meant to help you understand your own feelings and where a special relationship in your life is headed.

There may be someone from your past that you haven’t been able to get off your mind or heart, and this energy will help you finally understand why as well as what it means for any new connections you have in your life.

Leo

Focus on creating peace on Monday, Leo. Aspects of your home, relationship and healing have been prevalent ever since Scorpio Season began in October, affecting this area of your life.

Although a new zodiac season has begun, the energy today will call you inward. Rather than rehashing old issues for the umpteenth time, focus on creating peace in your romantic life and home.

This affects how you interact with your partner and the home you share. Instead of trying to be right, look for ways to choose peace.

Virgo

Answers aren’t something you can force, beautiful Virgo. The energy today, with Mercury retrograde and Venus in Scorpio, will bring confusion and misunderstandings. This will be most prominent when you are trying to come up with immediate answers or force your partner to commit.

Instead of pushing them or seeking verbal confirmation of your choices on Monday, try to hold space for observation. Speak only to how you feel and save any deeper conversations for another day.

Libra

Be confident in what you’re asking for, dear Libra. While the energy today can bring confusion for some, for you, it will finally deliver the clarity and confidence that you’ve been seeking.

The union of retrograde Mercury and Venus allows you to feel empowered to ask to have your needs met, while having you come from a place of inner security.

Instead of feeling like your life is hanging in the balance depending on how your partner responds, you will know that no matter what happens, you are finally being true to yourself.

Scorpio

As retrograde Mercury and Venus align in your zodiac sign today, Scorpio, you must let yourself evolve. This energy represents a return to a previous dream or ideal that you once abandoned.

While you may be hesitant to embrace anything from the past, this vision is connected to your deeper fate. An important part of the path is often allowing yourself to see that you do deserve everything you’ve ever dreamed of, especially when it comes to love.

Sagittarius

Take it easy on yourself, Sagittarius. The energy today could bring up some past wounds that you would rather forget. Whether it’s regarding a specific heartbreak or a person from your past, you are being urged to be gentle with yourself and this process.

While you have never deserved to be hurt, part of this process is also about helping you realize how to do better in the future. You may receive some divine nudges or messages from the universe today, so take it easy on yourself and be sure you’re taking the time you need for yourself to move through this.

Capricorn

Be honest about your motivations, Capricorn. You are being guided to review what your romantic goals are and how they have shifted over recent years.

While it’s important to know what it is you want and what is in alignment with your soul, you must be cautious about being overly rigid. Just because something or someone doesn’t fit into your original goals doesn’t mean they aren’t meant for you. Reflect on your motivations and be sure you are actually creating space for love in your life.

Aquarius

Take your time when agreeing to anything on Monday, Aquarius. Be mindful of any situations that arise in which you are agreeing to a new set of standards in your relationship.

While compromise is always key in romantic situations, today may have you agree to keep the peace rather than move toward what you genuinely want. Engage in conversations and hear your partner out, but be sure you’re not agreeing to anything today that you will only come to regret later.

Pisces

Let your relationship become the source of your inspiration, sweet Pisces. Love isn’t just about a relationship for you, but a way to feel connected to the universe.

While you’ve been working to maintain healthier boundaries and heal your past wounds, you’ve become a bit too practical when it comes to romance.

Try to cultivate a spiritual connection with your partner today by exploring a new interest together or visiting a place that makes you feel connected to the universe. This can help you spiritually reconnect to your partner and the energies of the divine.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.