There’s A Powerful Energy Shift Affecting Each Zodiac Sign This Week, Starting On November 24

A powerful energy shift is affecting each zodiac sign during the week of November 24 - 30, 2025. The concentration of Saturnian energy early in the week, with the Capricorn and Aquarius lunations, makes this a meaningful period. Saturn stations direct on November 27 and Mercury stations direct on November 29.

Venus enters Sagittarius on November 30, the same day as the Pisces Moon. Both transits boost our ambition and desire to explore the world around us. With multiple planets in Sagittarius, we will feel more confident and optimistic. With the Aries Moon at the end of the week, we are also learning to embrace the fiery energy and reconnect with ourselves.

Aries

The week encourages you to nourish your goals and dreams, Aries. You will learn to take better care of yourself and be more patient. Saturn direct brings to light what you desire to learn and uncover, especially once the Moon is in Pisces. This is when being a hermit can actually help you learn a lot and feel more connected to new themes.

With the wisdom you have gained during this time, you will break free and find your spark during this Sagittarius season. And with Venus in Sagittarius, you will be more receptive to what love can bring to your life.

Taurus

Your belief system and philosophy will be tested this week now that Saturn is direct. You will be more keen to research carefully, as Mercury continues to make an opposition to your sign.

You will also find guidance from mentors or teachers during this Sagittarius season. Expect to have deeper conversations with your friends and social circle. After this transit, you will feel a lot more confident in your self-expression. The energy this week is showing you the potential you hold.

Gemini

The Capricorn Moon will show you the growth and improvement you’ve made over the last six months, Gemini. As a Mutable sign, you will begin to see how the seeds you planted a year ago have started to grow or bloom. Your hard work and effort will be praised this week during the Pisces lunation, and you will learn how to take on leadership roles now that Saturn is direct.

Cancer

Sagittarius season is showing you how to take action, Cancer. Others see that you are a jack of all trades, and they are impressed by your talents. You may take on more responsibilities because you’re stepping into new roles, especially with Mars encouraging you to keep going.

However, this is a moment to be mindful of your boundaries and energy levels. When the Moon is in Pisces, you will feel recharged and encouraged to bring balance to the areas of your life you may have ignored.

Leo

Venus is now in Sagittarius, making you feel as if you’re on top of the world. If you’re single, you will meet new people, while those in existing relationships will receive a boost during this transit.

While it is important to dream, this is a week when you will benefit from planning and taking action. Fire signs will also feel a lot more impulsive, so this week reminds you to be patient. Mercury is now direct, so go slow, read things carefully, and research from the comfort of your home.

Virgo

Your ruler, Mercury, is asking you to be more methodical with your decision-making, Virgo. Thankfully, the planet of communication is now direct this week, showing you a recap of what you have learned over the course of the month.

This is a period when your relationship issues are brought to light. But with Jupiter and Venus giving your sign support, you can navigate any challenges thrown your way. Be honest with friends, partners, colleagues, and family. This is your week to develop more trust in others and vice versa.

Libra

It will be easier to make an impact, Libra, with Saturn now direct and Mercury in Scorpio showing you the light you hold within. Speak your truth, as Venus in Sagittarius encourages you to feel more comfortable with your self-expression.

You will also feel a lot more in your element this week since you have the potential to meet new people and have fun. For those more focused on career success, you will receive support from friends and family. This week will motivate and encourage you to make your dreams a reality.

Scorpio

Saturn and Mercury station direct this week, bringing you more stability after the retrograde chaos, Scorpio. You will reconcile with others or finally move on from what has been blocking you. With these two planets direct, you will be more solution-oriented. It's time to find the answers to those demanding questions on your mind.

Venus is in Sagittarius this week, bringing attention to your relationship with money and your finances. You have the potential to conjure valuable ideas and solutions on how to bring improvement.

Sagittarius

Venus is entering your sign this week, awakening your confidence and helping you to find your voice. Saturn stations direct this week, allowing Mutable signs to step out of the shadow this Sagittarius season. You will shine brightly at this time because you feel unstoppable.

Of course, you must be patient and plan ahead with Mars still in your sign. This week, your optimism will radiate with multiple planets in your sign. People are seeing you in a new light as you begin to believe in yourself once more.

Capricorn

Connecting with your imaginative side will work in your favor this week, Capricorn. You are curious and adventurous, as the Moon in your sign channels the Saturnian energy. Now that your ruler, Saturn, is direct, you will experience breakthroughs with these ideas. Your thinking process is more flexible this week.

Pour your heart into your hobbies or make magic through a work in progress during the Pisces lunation. Explore your ideas at home during the Aries Moon and redecorate a room or develop a blueprint for a new project.

Aquarius

You will need to be more cognizant of your energy levels during the Capricorn Moon transit this week. Rest and recharge, Aquarius. Sagittarius season shows you how to prioritize yourself right before the Moon enters your sign.

The week will also bring fiery energy with Venus now in Sagittarius, making your social life a lot more interesting. Expect to socialize and be the center of attention over the next several weeks. Sagittarius season allows you to connect with your community and to step out of your shell.

Pisces

This is a powerful period, with Saturn now direct in your sign, Pisces. This will represent the conclusion of a chapter, as you prepare to embark on new things. The Capricorn Moon at the start of the week will echo the need for hard work, which will continue until next year. A liberating experience awaits with Venus entering Sagittarius, breathing new life into your career sector and making you more self-assured. Make alliances and new friends, and be diplomatic in order to maintain harmony.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.