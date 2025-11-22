Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For November 23, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for November 23, 2025 when the Moon is in Capricorn and the Sun in Sagittarius. There's a little bit of friction between these luminaries on Sunday. Sagittarius symbolizes adventure, and Capricorn is about work and social status. Depending on how you view the situation, the moment can feel fun and playful or restrictive.

The collective tarot for everyone is the King of Cups, reversed, and when this card is upside down, it implies feeling moody or as if you're being asked to suppress a part of who you are. For today's astrology forecast, it's a warning. Focus on the good instead of what you feel could be better. Make improvements, but realize that circumstances are more about what you think than how you feel.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Sunday, November 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card for Aries: Nine of Cups

Aries, what do you want? Today is your day to make a wish, and don't worry about how ridiculous you think it sounds or how hard it would be for it to come true.

When you have the Nine of Cups tarot card, manifesting is already in your future. The card itself means wish fulfillment. So your job today is to ask and believe.

Make your petitions known to the universe. Invite the great cosmos to enter your life and do what it's meant to do. Help you to magnetize your life and create the future you desire.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Cups, reversed

Taurus, address the elephant in the room. The Queen of Cups, reversed, is about imbalance and not feeling sure about what to do next. It may be hard to admit, but is there an area of your life where you lack confidence? It can happen even when you have everything under control.

Check yourself. Strong emotional reactions are revealing. Do you feel insecure or frustrated? What makes you withdraw or act out of character? These symptoms indicate a problem that needs to be addressed. Don't ignore it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card for Gemini: Five of Wands, reversed

Gemini, good news. A problem, likely related to a disagreement between you and a special person, will be resolved soon. Some fights are not worth continuing, but emotions get in the way, and you only see red. Harsh words may be spoken, and the next thing you know, you're no longer talking to each other.

There's only anger and frustration behind. Today, focus on the good. Try to see how human nature can be messy, but not so much as to destroy true friendship and love. People can change and apologize. Wipe the slate clean and move forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card for Cancer: Four of Wands

Cancer, you are an emotional force, and you want and need stability. You do all you can to get your emotions under control. The Four of Wands reveals you to be someone who processes your feelings through talking, journaling, therapy, and meditation.

You don't sit passively and wait for someone else to do the heavy lifting. You do it because you know it's the right thing to do. Today, the light shines at the end of a dark tunnel. You see the results of your efforts, and it feels good.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card for Leo: The Devil

Leo, you love to look good, and sometimes that tendency to be your best can lead you down a path of materialistic desires. The Devil tarot card is a warning against wanting more than what you have to the point of people-pleasing to get it.

Not that desiring to level up is a bad thing; it should not become a consuming of your every thought. You need to take a moderated approach to life. Enjoy what you have, and don't struggle to the point of misery to get more.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card for Virgo: The Fool

Virgo, you rarely rush into anything, and the Fool tarot card is a warning to avoid being impulsive. However, the chances are you will be anyway. Life is about risk, and you rarely take them. It may be a smart move.

Today's about embracing adventure. There may be lots of warnings given to you by friends and family, and if you're inclined to ignore them, it's your call.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card for Libra: Three of Swords, reversed

Libra, healing is hard, and it can leave you feeling like the world is slightly off balance. The Three of Swords, reversed, often comes up after a person has been emotionally wounded by betrayal from a friend, lover, or someone they liked.

Try not to take it all in. Today, see that hurt caused by another isn't a reflection of your value or who you are, but more a matter of who that person is.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Page of Pentacles is about ambition. You are very motivated to excel in your life. You want to improve, but you also realize that you have so much more to learn.

You need to train your mind to automate what you have learned and put it into action. It will happen, sometimes slowly and at other moments, rapidly. But, whatever you do, Scorpio, don't give up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands

Sagittarius, a lot is going on in the world, and with the Eight of Wands, you are reacting much more than you are comfortable doing.

You might get news about a financial loan or experience a change in circumstances related to a partnership at work. Let unexpected moments be a sign of adventure. Don't try to control what happens; explore it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, not every single intention gets answered. It can be frustrating when you ask the universe for a blessing, but it fails to deliver what you think is needed.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, can be a no if you're asking about a project or investment you hope will succeed. Be careful about putting all your money or time into what you fear isn't going to be productive. Your intuition may be correct, despite your optimistic attitude.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card for Aquarius: The World, reversed

Aquarius, be patient. Not all wins arrive when you want them to, and The World, reversed, is about delays, so you may have to wait for something you worked toward.

If you put time into a project, you might not hear the feedback until much later. You may need to compromise on timing, but remember that late can be better than never.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card for Pisces: Death

Pisces, you are so familiar with endings, since your sign rules hidden things, and that includes death — the greatest unknown.

The Death card implies that you're at a place in life where one chapter is closing and another one is going to fill the space it left behind. You are about to embark on an adventure. It's going to be a lot of fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.