3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, Starting November 24

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance all week, from November 24 - 30, 2025. This week, there will be neither a New Moon nor a Full Moon to influence your fate. Instead, the First Quarter Moon rises on November 28, marking the point at which you need to finish things to prepare for the Full Moon in December. The Sun is in Sagittarius, and the Moon will travel from Aquarius through Aries this week.

Monday marks the start of a week to make your upcoming travel plans. Before Sunday, focus on friendships — both establishing new ones and letting go of old patterns that hurt your future.

The most fortunate days of the week are Monday, November 24, Wednesday, November 26 and Friday, November 28. However, there is something each of the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting abundance this week can do to generate luck every day, even during days when the energy is tense. Control your mind, since how you think can become a self-fulfilling prophecy. Consider losses and gains because that is a moment where your future is moving in a new direction.

1. Rooster

Rooster, this week you will need to cut back all distractions so your focus can be on where it belongs: attracting abundance into your life. As a Rooster, you have a sharp eye for detail and a strong moral leaning. Plan your week on Monday, when clarity is at its peak. You will recognize what you need to do, especially with the First Quarter Moon on the 28th. Know what you need to spend, and how you can save money.

Plan any significant decisions and conversations on Wednesday, an Establish Day. You can make firm commitments by then, but if you plan it on November 27, you may have talked yourself out of an opportunity that's good for you. You may be working with an Ox who helps bring prosperity into your life.

Pay attention to the number four, and when you see it, think positive thoughts. To attract wealth into your life, pick up a golden rooster or a photo of one and set it by your front door. Cobalt blue is your best color for this week to attract money.

2. Pig

Pig, it's incredible how giving can often lead you to attracting abundance into your own life. You are a highly generous zodiac sign by nature, and you will find plenty of opportunities to give to charity, friends, and people in need.

Your luckiest day this week will be Wednesday, November 26. On this day, establish what you intend to do by taking action. Your day may involve the Goat animal sign, whose presence provides you with calming energy that you will want to integrate into your own way of life. You will attract abundance in the form of relationships. You will be introduced to people who can help you in your career, mentor you, and improve your mindset.

If you see the number nine, pay attention to the signs from the universe. Nine is cyclical, so you may be entering a phase of your life that you've connected with in the past. If you run into a Goat that's an old friend or lover, pay attention. There's a reason for the reconnection.

3. Ox

Ox, you tend to be a very persistent zodiac sign, and that is what pays off for you all week. You have two days this week that are highly auspicious for you. Monday, November 24 and Friday, November 28. What you start at the beginning of the week will have a chance to finalize by Friday. So, plant your actions. Spend time writing down your intention in red pen ten times to help you attract it into your life on Monday.

You want to stay busy all week, but especially before Thursday. Give the universe time to respond to your intention. An animal sign that will be good for you to partner with is the Rat, for their intense loyalty and courage. The best color for you to wear is red, to attract motivational energy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.