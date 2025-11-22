4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, November 23

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on November 23, 2025 during the Capricorn Moon, which spends the day opposite Part of Fortune, a section in astrology that symbolizes fated events that are extremely lucky.

Since the Moon takes on the energy of the sign it's in, Sunday is about structure, work, sacrifice and disciplined action. The Moon represents your emotions, so safety and security are the emotional drivers of action. You may need to create a structured system for luck. (Hint: have a set schedule. Don't wing it.) The universe is ready to meet you where you are, but you have to go halfway to experience the bounty it provides.

Advertisement

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, since the Moon is in your zodiac sign today, you attract abundance and luck that bring you golden opportunities. You are ready to level up your life with a well-paying job. You crave financial security, and since Saturn rules you, you are positioned to earn it.

Advertisement

However, because Saturn is about long-term gains and rewards after effort or sacrifice, you might not see all you are after immediately. You need to be strategic for your luck. To win, you have to accept that certain habits have to go, and new ones need to form.

On Sunday, let go of past disappointments. Your expectations were not met before, and it hurt, but this is a new day. You are wiser and more mature now. You know what needs to be done, and mistakes become a foundation for success. Decide to put yourself first. Friends, social media, and cell phone habits, or anything that hinders your focus, are out the door. You're laser-focused and hard work with a game plan will position you for a raise, promotion or a referral to a job in the career you want.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you're ruled by Saturn and Uranus, the planet of chaos. But the nice thing about both of these planets is that if you handle their energy well, you get a big blessing at the end. Saturn gifts wealth, and you have open pockets with open hands. The bounty is available to you, but today's energy implies that you have to do two things.

First, you have to sacrifice what you don't need right now. Second, you have to be willing to face problems with maturity. When you do those two things, you'll get what you're after today. Saturn will show you your mettle.

Uranus will teach you how you've underestimated your capacity to take on big projects. When life is disrupted (and it will be today), you'll demonstrate high-level leadership. The universe pays attention to that, and you will get a financial boom. You will see your stocks go up, or an item in your house will hold significant value, and now you can sell it. You might find the car of your dreams if you're auto shopping, or an opportunity falls into your lap and you have the means to invest in it.

Advertisement

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, you are ruled by the Moon, and when it's in Capricorn, your sister sign, it's not exactly a good feeling. Saturn stifles your gentle nature, and Capricorn pushes you to focus on results, facts and not your feelings.

Today's luck and abundance come to you when you make a tough decision, and that's part of the timing. You will need to set high standards and address any habits that undermine your efforts. When you do something because it feels good or to salve emotions, that action can undermine you.

Advertisement

On Sunday, you attract a strong partner who loves your personality and style. You see things for what they are and gladly change them. You will work on self-respect, and that means not allowing your emotions to bully you. You do what you know is best for you. Choosing your highest good brings you excellent luck in a relationship because you're protected from any drama that an emotionally driven life can bring.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, you have a special relationship with the Moon, and since Venus rules you, Saturn is your friend. On Sunday, you're well-positioned to attract luck and abundance. The path to greatness makes sense to you emotionally and strategically. One thing you will choose to do today is follow through on a commitment.

When you give your word, people believe you will do what you say. It's time to lead, not wait for someone else to show the way. Your luck will bring you comfort in your home. You might have to pay handsomely for it, but the money will be there, and it will be abundant because you sacrificed and saved.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.