Luck & Deep Love Arrive For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs By November 30, 2025

Luck and deep love arrive for three Chinese zodiac signs this week from November 24 - 30, 2025. This is an ideal week for building your relationship and making adjustments so you and your partner are emotionally safe and secure.

Three days this week provide the most supportive energy for romantic and platonic relationships. Three days are pointing toward marriage. The first lucky day is Monday, November 24, an Open Day, which is perfect for opening your home to friends or having a significant other over for dinner. It's also an excellent day for getting engaged or married.

Saturday, November 29, is a Balance Day, which is also perfect for a wedding or taking a road trip with someone you love. Lastly, Sunday, November 30, is a Stable Day, also ideal for getting married and talking about the future. Now, let's find out what else is in store for the three Chinese animal signs.

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Tiger, you always show your protective nature. You are fiercely loyal to the people you allow in your life. There's a slight downside to your fierceness: you can be intimidating. This week, something changes. People start to feel like they can open up to you.

It's not that you've changed, but your luckiest day for deep love, Saturday, November 29, a Ren Yin 壬 寅 Water Tiger Balance Day, brings out the softer side you hide from others.

You get along really well with the four animal signs all week. They are Horse, Dog, Pig and Rabbit. This is the week to demonstrate your love and commitment to others. If you're single, be open to invitations to go out; you may meet someone new.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, you are one of those animal signs that really radiate an incredible amount of positive energy. This week, your intuition about love and romance seems particularly strong. You're especially intuitive on Sunday, November 30, Gui Mao 癸 卯, a Stable Day, which is perfect for talking about the future with someone you love. But you can also make plans with friends and dream about how you can support each other's goals.

Three animal signs are most compatible with you for spending time with or meeting if you're single. They are Goat, Pig, Dog and Tiger. Interestingly, you will have the opportunity to discuss your boundaries. Even if you feel timid about establishing them, trust the process since they will help to foster trust and security in your partnerships.

Attracting deep love will involve creating a vibe in your home, especially your bedroom. Consider adding soft features like soft lighting, pink or pillows that make the room cozy and alluring.

3. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, have you been hoping and wishing someone from your past, like an ex or an old best friend, this week? You may be pleasantly surprised. The good news is that the energy for this week seems highly open and receptive for reunions. You might connect with someone on Monday, November 24, Ding You 丁 酉 Open Day. Don't be afraid to share what's on your heart. The timing is perfect for honest disclosure.

It will touch your heart to know that you were missed, and it's hard to replace someone with your compassion and kindness. This week is perfect for hosting a get-together, and if you can, open your home to guests for socializing with others and playing get-to-know-you games. You may find that your best emotional connections are with the animal signs Ox, Snake, and Dragon.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.