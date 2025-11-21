6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Big Money Wins On November 23, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing luck and big money wins on November 23, 2025. Sunday is a Fire Monkey Receive Day, the perfect setup for financial progress that doesn’t require forcing anything.

The Fire Pig month has kept emotions high and momentum strong, while the Wood Snake year continues to refine what actually works for you long-term. With the Fire Monkey influencing the day, timing becomes sharper and opportunities show up in unexpected but well-timed ways.

Advertisement

This Receive Day brings what you’re ready for, not what you’re chasing. Money comes through conversations, timing, support, simple decisions, or overdue progress finally landing. For these animal signs who’ve been waiting for something to tip in their favor, Sunday delivers the luck and financial wins that feel both deserved and relieving.

1. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Chinese astrology of November 23 brings you some massive abundance. With the Bing Shen pillar reflecting your animal sign, your timing is sharp. You say the right thing at the right moment and it leads to something tangible like a payment clearing or a conversation that opens a new door.

You may also receive an opportunity you didn’t have to hustle for when someone believes in your potential and shows it. Your financial luck today is precise. One good choice brings everything together and you end Sunday feeling like everyone is finally back on your side.

2. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Money luck on Sunday comes through other people’s support, generosity, or recognition that you didn’t have to ask for. Someone may give you some advice or a chance that takes weight off your shoulders in an instant. It’s the universe reminding you that you don’t always have to carry everything yourself.

You might also tackle a financial decision you’ve been avoiding. Suddenly, you know what makes sense. The Fire Monkey day on November 23 helps you see the path of least stress and following it brings fast relief. Your money win today comes from being open to receiving, not proving.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This Receive Day brings the clean breakthroughs you’ve been waiting for since early fall. Something that felt tangled finally unsticks itself. A financial plan simplifies, an opportunity reappears, or someone gives you the information you needed to move forward.

Your intuition is unusually sharp today, so trust the decisions that feel obvious. You’re stepping into a better financial rhythm, and the wins you receive Sunday remind you that you’re not off-track at all. Abundance comes from recognizing your own competence and acting on it.

4. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’ve been craving stability, dear Rooster, and Sunday gives you a taste of it. Money-wise, you might finalize something, solve a lingering issue, or cut out a small expense that brings instant relief. Trust me when I say if it’s a smart win, do it.

You may also receive timely suggestion that helps you see your next financial step clearly. Your abundance on November 23 is grounded and practical with a sense of actually being able to handle the stress that has been weighing you down big time. Congrats!

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your fire energy mixes well with the Fire Monkey day, giving you a confidence boost that spills directly into your finances. You’re more decisive, and wow does that decisiveness pay off. You might negotiate something, pitch an idea, or simply take action on something you’ve been sitting on and it works.

A money win Sunday also comes through validation. Someone recognizes your talent or effort, and that acknowledgment opens the door to more. This isn’t luck falling from the sky, it’s responding to your courage. November 23 reminds you that you’re capable of oh-so-much more than you’ve been settling for.

Advertisement

6. Horse

Design: YourTango

Sunday feels like a financial reset for you, Horse. Something that’s been stressing you like a bill, plan, or deadline starts to make sense again. You may receive news or a small opportunity that gives you some immediate breathing room.

You’re also thinking more clearly about what’s actually sustainable for you when it comes to work and the stress you take on. The Fire Monkey day brings mental sharpness, helping you make a choice that future-you will be grateful for. Your money win today is exactly what you needed to end the week on a high note. Whew!

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.