3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On November 23, 2025

On November 23, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn encourages intention-setting, focus, and practical action.

On Sunday, the universe will offer these zodiac signs subtle bits of guidance that point us towards a positive future. These hopeful signals provide us with clarity, reassurance, and encouragement to move forward. We can do it, and we will. November 23 is a day to rebuild.

Advertisement

We are now working with hope and renewed confidence. Nothing can stop us, and we won't let anything get in our way. Recognizing and trusting the signs allows us to step into opportunities that support our most hopeful desires.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn encourages you to take notice of subtle signs around you, dear Cancer. Messages will appear in conversations or perhaps through observations. Pay close attention to the little things, as this is where you will find hope and possibility.

The guidance provided on this day, November 23, is immeasurable and shocking. If you listen closely, this lunar transit will help you make some of the more pressing decisions ahead.

On Sunday, the name of the game is positive thinking. While that may sound corny, it's what does the trick. If you want to bring hope back into your life, then you're going to have to meet it halfway, Cancer. No more negativity and self-doubt. You can do this!

Advertisement

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

This day, November 23, puts emphasis on awareness and reflection, dear Libra. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn will have you rethinking a certain idea that you've held on to, unable to let go of.

During this transit, you will come to realize that your stubbornness is what is keeping you from feeling the hope you secretly crave. You want that freedom of thought back again, and on this day, you'll be able to let go of that set idea.

Advertisement

You will feel a renewed sense of hope coming on strong, and it's not a bad idea to just go with it. Let it replace all of that destructive doubt. It's your turn to shine now, Libra. Let it happen.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, the Waxing Crescent Moon in Capricorn helps you see where you're headed, and has you feeling hope for what's to come. You may not know exactly what the future will look like, but as far as you're concerned, it's going to be great.

By paying attention to recurring patterns, ideas, or advice that resonate deeply, you will see what you are meant to do. This day is full of lessons and insight. If hope is what you want, then you will find it during this lunar transit.

On Sunday, November 23, you will likely feel that the universe has provided meaningful guidance and it's worth following. Hope is reinforced, and you are encouraged to move forward with confidence, Sagittarius. In other words, be your usual confident, happy self.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.