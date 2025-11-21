Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For November 24 - 30 — Saturn & Mercury Retrograde Finally End

Weekly horoscopes are here for November 24 - 30, 2025, a very Saturn-themed week for each zodiac sign with the Capricorn Moon starting things off followed by the Aquarius Moon on the 25th. We will be more aware of the lessons Saturn wants to show us before it enters the sign of Aries at the end of the week. On the 27th, Saturn will station direct, a very important energy shift that makes us feel more confident and prepared to tackle the upcoming months.

The Moon enters the sign of Pisces on the 28th and Mercury stations direct on the 29th in the sign of Scorpio, two good days for releasing past traumas since the water energy helps us develop more understanding and be more emotionally intelligent. Venus enters Sagittarius on the 30th and the Moon enters Aries on the same day, showing us that through the emotional storms, we can still find rays of light through the chaos.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for November 24 - 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, opportunities open up this week now that Saturn will be stationing direct on the 27th. The week begins with the Capricorn Moon slowing you down and showing you where to take action. When the Moon is in Aquarius on Tuesday and Wednesday, you will be future-oriented and ready to succeed.

By Thursday, the Pisces Moon prioritizes rest. Connect with your emotions as you learn more about yourself.

The week closes with the Moon in your sign, making you industrious and motivated. Try to structure your work life and add balance to your personal life to feel more prepared.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, this week's Capricorn Moon brings support to your career sector on Monday and gives you an edge when it comes to taking on leadership roles. This is your time to flourish and bring more structure to your life, especially with Saturn now direct.

The Moon in Aquarius fills Tuesday and Wednesday with some self-reflection. You're developing more of a diplomatic mindset now that Mercury is direct.

When the Moon is in Pisces on Thursday, you are able to navigate your feelings and emotions. Likewise, the Aries Moon over the weekend allows you to slow down and go within. Recharge through meditation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, positive connections are likely during the Capricorn Moon on Monday. This is also a time to release the ego, especially now that Saturn is direct.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Aquarius enhances your ideas and awakens your confidence, which sparks happiness. Tapping into your creative energy will help you embrace the Saturnian lessons while also encouraging you to establish better relationships with others.

During the Aries Moon over the weekend, you'll surprise yourself with the collaborations you make at this time since they could inspire you to get back to a project you may have abandoned.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Monday's Capricorn Moon helps you retake control within your relationships, especially now that Saturn is also stationing direct and impacting your partnerships sector.

The Aquarius energy on Tuesday and Wednesday helps you hone a hidden talent. Reveal this gift to others. The transit could feel like a rebirth since it helps you to develop a stronger relationship with yourself.

Intense connections begin on Thursday with the Pisces Moon providing you with healing and clarity regarding your path. You are focused on success with the Aries Moon over the weekend helping you feel motivated to be more disciplined with your spending habits and concentrate on gaining more victories.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, developing more structure in your life will be feasible during the Capricorn Moon on Monday. With Mercury and Saturn now direct, the relationships you have with others also feel a boost during this time. You might be more emotionally vulnerable, but this is your sign to stop focusing so much on the past and be more future-oriented.

Thursday's Pisces Moon marks a strong beginning relating to your academic or career sector. During the Aries Moon over the weekend, you can easily establish your position and strengthen your foundation. You’re ready to embrace the beautiful things that await.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, there's a flirty dynamic energy associated with the Capricorn Moon on Monday. You feel a lot more optimistic about your relationships moving forward, especially with Saturn now direct.

When the Moon is in Aquarius on Tuesday and Wednesday, working well with others becomes a lot more thrilling. Step up and become a reliable team player at work or school. The Pisces Moon makes Thursday and Friday good days for reflection and being there for others.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Aries shows you how to tap into your inner power. You feel a lot more courageous during this Sagittarius season since you’re allowing yourself to dream big.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Capricorn Moon on Monday helps you bond with family. With Saturn stationing direct, the energy feels much more emotional.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the soothing and optimistic energy of the Aquarius Moon helps you believe in love again. Romance feels alluring and you can focus on your creative energy since Mercury is now direct, a green light for everyone to start new projects moving forward.

The Moon in Pisces helps you to meet your demands and honor yourself on Thursday and Friday. You could also work well with others, especially when the Aries Moon connects with Venus in Sagittarius over the weekend.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mercury is stationing direct this week, revealing the growth you’ve experienced through the people you have connected with over the last few weeks.

Monday's Moon in Capricorn makes you more methodical. Putting the final touches to a project becomes easier as you receive support from Jupiter and Saturn.

When the Moon is in Aquarius on Tuesday and Wednesday, you're encouraged to continue strengthening your skills before taking on more responsibilities.

With the Moon in fellow water sign Pisces on Thursday and Friday, you feel optimistic about love as you allow it to fill your world with joy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Saturn stations direct this week, making this a meaningful period as you feel like you’re finally able to move forward. No longer will fear or anxiety hold you back, since you now feel more in your element.

The Moon in Capricorn on Monday shows you how to work towards your goals and make plans to get there. When the Moon is in Aquarius on Tuesday and Wednesday, explore your ideas and continue working on them now that Mercury is stationing direct on the 29th.

The Moon in Pisces on Thursday and Friday adds faith and optimism, making these days a period of deep reflection about what you learned and experienced during Saturn retrograde.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with the Moon in your sign at the start of the week, prepare to socialize and feel more courageous.

Relationships are the theme of the Aquarius Moon on Tuesday and Wednesday as you reflect on how you connect with others and community. Your communication skills are elevated once Mercury retrograde ends on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday, the Moon in the sign of Pisces connects you with your imaginative side. Pen a piece, work on a painting, dance, or do whatever you desire.

Once the Moon is in Aries over the weekend, it anchors you. Connect with your roots and family history.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, things begin to make sense this week with the Capricorn Moon bringing grounding energy on Monday as retrograde season comes to a close.

When the Moon is in your sign on Tuesday and Wednesday, expect to see your confidence levels rising as you take on new initiatives and challenges with more clarity now that Mercury is direct.

When the Moon is in the sign of Pisces on Thursday and Friday, your focus shifts toward your material possessions, bringing to light your relationship with finances. With Saturn in this sign, creating practical savings plans will be beneficial for the long term.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon in Capricorn makes you very social on Monday. You'll have a strong desire to spend time with friends and the people you care about the most.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Aquarius shows you why it’s important to stay ahead. Mercury retrograde probably brought some surprises, but this Aquarius lunation brings into perspective what Saturn has been trying to teach you.

When the Moon is in your sign on Thursday and Friday, focus on showing up and pouring yourself a lot of love because with Saturn meeting up with the Moon, it could feel like a pessimistic time. Change your mindset and focus on being more optimistic.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.