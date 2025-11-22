Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For November 24 - 30: Everything Is Starting To Fall Into Place

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for November 24 -30, 2025 with a one-card reading for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Sagittarius, making this a good week for traveling afar. Sagittarius season is about cultural learning and diving into your faith, personal philosophy, and, if you want to return to school, filling out forms and sending them off with hopes of being accepted. The Moon will start the week in Aquarius and transit through to Aries, inviting you to think about technology. It's time to try new apps or get your tech tuned up. Schedule time with friends and make final 2025 connections with coworkers who will soon be off on holiday.

The collective tarot card for everyone this week is the Knight of Swords, which is about ambitious pursuits. Since Venus will enter Sagittarius, consider finding something you can refurbish for your home when traveling. Invest money in books about finance and personal development. Take an online tax class and learn something new that improves you.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for November 24 - December 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aries: Ten of Swords

Aries, you love a fresh start, and this week, part of getting there is choosing peace over chaos. You may be cutting ties with a love you thought you needed, but realize that you've outgrown things; you must move on.

A new month this December means a new you. You're starting a new chapter, but also finishing up the year. The Ten of Swords indicates some harsh feelings about what you experienced in November, perhaps with a Gemini.

You may mourn the loss of the friendship. The hardest part is letting go of the good to forget the bad. The good news is that the worst is behind you. Having closure allows you to move forward without looking back.

When the Moon enters your sign on Sunday, December 1, you'll feel the shift dramatically. You're at a turning point. You feel free and optimistic. It's the start of a great month, and you are where you need to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Hermit

Taurus, are you ready for a new level of intimacy? This week, you will become more acquainted with yourself, but the path to inner knowledge lies in exploring your role in the universe. The Hermit tarot card is about introspectiveness. Look into your heart for a spiritual lesson you need to learn.

It's time for you to get quiet. Your home life may be a little crazy at the start of this week, related to a Virgo, and you may find out a few things you need to know by Sunday.

But, you have to be like the Hermit. Taking your cares to your higher power and not acting reactively. Drawing closer to your higher power may not feel like a path toward intimacy, but it is.

The closer you are to the universe, the more you can hear. What you hear helps you understand what to do next, and you will feel ready to do so with supreme inner trust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Gemini: Five of Cups, reversed

Gemini, it's time for you to admit you didn't get what you wanted in a relationship, but despite the pain and sorrow, you're ready to experience something new now.

The Five of Cups, reversed, encourages you to start seeing the possibilities around you. It's not easy to lift your eyes and look to the future, especially if you imagined a person would be there with you to experience it.

This week, on Sunday, focus on friendships. A good friend may be found in a Pisces. You have so many good ones in your life who can hold your hand through hard times. Let others hold your hand until you find the one you want to hold forever.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Cups

Cancer, a beautiful week is set out before you. The Nine of Cups is about getting what you want and the fulfillment of wishes. Do you have a wish about your life that involves physical health and well-being? Then, you're in the perfect position to take action.

The month of December is the perfect time to take your health seriously. What do you wish you had to get you where you want to be? Is it a workout partner? An at-home gym or gym membership?

You could meet a Taurus who answers these wishes. Start asking the universe and begin to look where your wish will appear!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Leo: The World, reversed

Leo, you are so patient, but sometimes it's tough to wait for what you want so badly, like a partner that's romantic and grounded like you. Your weekly tarot card, The World, reversed, means delays, and so you may still be waiting this week for a significant other to arrive.

However, since the Moon starts the week in Aquarius, romance is in the air. Can you feel it? This is the time to put your best foot forward. Get prepared for when you do have the perfect partner, perhaps a Capricorn, who can come into your life. Are there any areas you need to work on?

Do you have a DIY project you want to complete or something you need to prioritize? Focus on that now so you're ready when the time arrives.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Swords, reversed

Virgo, if there's anything you dislike, it's financial problems. When you get a bill, you want to pay it. You like to have money for emergencies and everything in order.

Yet, with the end of the year coming, you're thinking ahead toward tax season. You have been paying attention to the economy lately, and you want to be sure you don't let debt get the best of you.

This week, a Gemini may come into your life to help. You're going to work on what's best for your life in its entirety: health, wellness and everything else in between.

You'll feel great by the time the Moon enters Aries, because you'll see how you've positioned yourself to do well. But this week, you will be busy and doing a lot of work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Wands

Libra, speak with an open mind and heart. The Queen of Wands is a card of courage, and you will want to be brave this week.

You may have a tough conversation with a Leo zodiac sign. There may have been attraction, but miscommunication may have caused stress in November.

The Moon starts in Aquarius, bringing attention to romance, so your relationships will play an important role at the start of the week. You may need to initiate the talk. It's not easy to take a lead, but it will be worth it for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Page of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, it's great to be an emotionally in tune and sensitive individual. But the Four of Cups, reversed, warns against becoming so sensitive that you are reactive when speaking to others.

This week, financial matters could make you a bit more anxious or hyperdiligent. Remember that anything can be resolved with collaboration and the right mindset.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Four of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, you aren't really a cold person, but you can come across as thick-skinned due to your honest approach toward life. This week, the Four of Cups, reversed, indicates a shift in your thinking.

You're ready to redefine yourself, and that means stepping away from old judgments. You are ready to unlearn old habits and step out into the sunshine.

With the Sun now in your sign, you can work on self-improvement. Since the Moon is moving into Aries by Sunday, consider carefully which friendships to keep in this bright new season of life. Habits form character, and decisions foster results. Choose wisely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Swords

Capricorn, everyone needs a friend who is intelligent and super resourceful. This week, you might meet a Gemini woman who emulates the traits of the Queen of Swords. She may be someone who shows you how to do things in a way you had never thought about before.

Prepare to see the world through multiple lenses. It's time for you to know that you can accomplish so much more than you realize. Remember to be open to advice; honesty is always brutal to hear, but great for when you're ready to make big changes.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, you have a great mind, and you are often considered one of the most intelligent air signs in astrology. The Ace of Swords, reversed, is about intellect, and since it's upside down, you may be going through a period of confusion this week.

Confusion can feel maddening, especially when you're used to having all the answers. See the bright side. Uncertainty is a gift. It opens the door to solutions you missed before you felt uncertain. You will be learning something new this week, and it will help you set the tone for the rest of the month.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

This week's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Pisces, you are such a dreamer, and part of wishing for a world different from the past is taking a risk.

The Four of Pentacles, reversed, is about letting go of any need you have to feel secure. You may have to confront a few fears and open your heart to an undefined world. But if you're going to do it, this is the week to shoot for the stars.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.