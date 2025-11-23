Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from November 24 - 30, 2025. We have a lovely week ahead. Thursday is the only day when you may feel some tension because it's a Remove day; however, it's perfect for donating items or getting ready for company who may arrive in December.

Monday starts with an Open day, which means allowing others into your personal space and life; aim to be sociable and welcoming. Tuesday is the opposite; a Close day. So finish projects, and if you're going on vacation, be sure to double-check things that need to be done before you leave work for a few days.

Wednesday is ideal for starting a new project, but not one that you need to finish right now; you're just going to set the intention. Friday will be a busy Full day, so go shopping and run your personal errands. Saturday is a day for rest, and because of its balanced energy, plan family or couple time like a date night in. Sunday ends on a note of stability.

Now, let's see what else is in store for each Chinese animal sign this week.

Rat

Rat, this week, focus your energy on doing less. Not being unproductive, but super choosy about where you dedicate your attention and time. The energy of the week focuses on financial planning. So, do a few things to get your money, bills and budget in order. Consider pulling up your monthly credit report, listing the dates your bills are due, and figuring out where you stand for the month ahead.

Avoid making decisions this week, especially on Thursday, if you feel mentally scattered. If you have a friend with the Monkey animal sign, their strategic thinking will help you organize your thoughts. Your power number is 3, and your lucky color is green; the best day will be Friday.

Ox

Ox, this week, routines and repetition are your allies. It's OK to multitask to keep your mind fresh and sharp, but try not to make many changes unless you have to. Focus primarily on improving a habit related to sleep, diet, or your exercise routine.

Your best compatibility for this week will be with the Monkey animal sign. Their energetic nature will help you stay true to your goals. Your power number is 2, and your lucky number is blue; the best day will be Friday.

Tiger

Tiger, take time to pause and listen to your inner voice. You are a powerful animal sign, but you don't always have to be on the go. There is time for rest and restoration; this is that week.

Your best animal sign compatibility is with the Horse, thanks to their playful nature. You'll need to depend on their sense of humor to maintain a cool head, especially if you struggle with restraint during times of conflict. Your power number is 8, and your lucky color is blue; the best day will be Saturday.

Rabbit

Rabbit, you're in the mood to enjoy a little bit of peace and relaxation. If you have the week off and can be around family, you may be the one who helps others relax. Try block scheduling this week and make time for quiet reflection, journaling and writing. If you have to make a few decisions, be sure to decompress first.

Focus on clearing energy, including any clutter in personal spaces. Replace with greenery for luck. Your best animal sign compatibility for this week will be the Dog for their loyal nature. Your power number is 7, and your lucky color is brown; the best day will be Sunday.

Dragon

Dragon, take all that unbridled intensity and channel it toward a goal this week. Your vision for what to accomplish doesn't have to be major, either. It can be small and easily accomplished in one day. Pay attention to your daily habits and patterns. Think about what could be improved upon during the upcoming new year.

Your best animal sign compatibility is with the Snake, thanks to their intuitive leadership. Your power number is 6, and your lucky color is black; the best day will be Saturday.

Snake

Snake, be discerning, especially when it comes to others' motives, including your own. Try not to let the needs of others lead you to do things that aren't on your priority list, especially if you are busy with holiday planning. In the end, saying no is the nicest thing you can do because it provides space for others to find help where they will be supported well, while keeping your stress levels down.

Your best animal sign compatibility is with the Snake, thanks to their intuitive leadership. Your power number is 9, and your lucky color is purple; the best day will be Thursday.

Horse

Horse, you like to do things quickly, but this week, aim for discipline, choosing slow growth over hasty results that won't last. To see where and how to pace yourself throughout the week, break your daily tasks into small, manageable parts.

You can pick and choose what works and what doesn't, and then make changes as you go. Try not to overestimate your timeframes. Instead, keep tabs on your productivity. Your best animal sign compatibility will be a Tiger for their courage and determination. Your power number is 8, and your lucky color is pink; the best day will be Wednesday.

Goat

Goat, you have a week where your emotional maturity can rapidly improve. You will feel like you have much of what you need from friends and family to maintain a determined spirit, even when the odds are overwhelmingly against you. Be sure to communicate your needs and ask for help when you need it.

Let yourself explore the true meaning of friendship and companionship. Your best animal sign compatibility will be Pig for their emotional warmth. Your power number is 6, and your lucky color is lavender; the best day will be Sunday.

Monkey

Monkey, aim to be productive and flexible this week. You may need to make quite a few changes, but you won't want to think that change means an improvement. Instead, be calculated about what you choose to do. Consider automating your tasks. See what you can assign to AI and learn a new skill that helps you to be more efficient at your job.

Your best animal sign compatibility will be a Dragon for their creativity. Your power number is 6, and your lucky color is gold; the best day will be Sunday.

Rooster

Rooster, this is the perfect week to review the systems you have in place that need to change. Do you have to handle specific tasks, or can someone else be trained to take them on so you can focus on what you're best at? Before you take time off for the holiday, do a mini-audit of your workflow and write down what you can work on first.

Your best animal sign compatibility will be with an Ox for their discipline through every breakthrough. Your power number is 9, and your lucky color is white; the best day will be Monday.

Dog

Dog, you do so much for the people you love, but there may be a moment this week when you need to conserve your energy. You don't want to be moody due to being tired, so prioritize sleep, mainly by keeping to a specific bedtime. Protecting your schedule will show you what relationships need stronger boundaries, and you will be wise to set them.

Your best animal sign compatibility will be the Horse for their motivation and drive. Your power number is 4, and your lucky color is blue; the best day will be Tuesday.

Pig

Pig, practice gratitude. You have a great week ahead, and this one provides you with emotional life lessons: self-honesty and emotional truth. Journal for emotional wellness focusing on memories; reflect on the last year. You may have a few painful experiences surface, but also some good ones. Think about how you feel and process your emotions.

Aim to connect with your heart in preparation for a new month and calendar year. Your best animal sign compatibility will be a Pig for their kindness. Your power number is 1, and your lucky color is rose; the best day will be Wednesday.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.