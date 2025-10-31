Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope Is Here For November 2025

The November 2025 monthly horoscopes are here for each Chinese zodiac sign. We have a lot going on before the year is over. You will start with an Establish day and end with a Close day. The first week of the month is about renewing your energy and initiating a project, relationship, or something new that you want to work on.

The week of November 3, there will be a Full Moon on the 5th. This date is a good time to plan and let go of activities that distract you from your goal. Full Moons aren't suitable for intention-setting, so clear your personal space and prepare to begin healthy habits. The week of November 10, Mercury and Jupiter will begin their retrograde cycles. Focus on inner balance and mental tranquility. Use this week to reflect, write, and engage in inner work. Make a few adjustments to your personal schedule.

The week of November 17 is a time to focus on creativity and passion; use it to pursue artsy projects and strengthen your relationships. The last week of the month, starting on November 24, focus on reflection and thinking about what you've accomplished during the month. Mercury retrograde ends on November 29. Take action; declutter, finish up projects, simplify, and practice gratitude.

Ox

Ox, this month you will want to focus on your personal finances, plan a budget for the remainder of the year (and the start of 2026), and prioritize long-term goals and projects. Be flexible when making changes; it's easy to become rigid in your thinking and approach, but try to resist the temptation to stay stuck in a pattern that could be improved, even if what you're doing now is working.

The Chinese zodiac signs that will be most helpful to you will be the Snake and the Rooster. The two animal signs that may be challenging to be around will be the Goat and the Tiger. For luck, add earthy elements to your personal space, like a crystal that makes you feel good when you touch it. Consider Tiger's eye for power. The best colors to wear this month include earth tones like browns and deep greens to help you focus on stability and financial growth.

Pig

Pig, a very romantic month is before you, where your relationships can reach new depths of meaningful transparency. You will explore new ways to disclose your ideas and learn about others. Truthfulness will be a theme, and it can be a time of healing. Listen to your intuition when conversing with others.

Your gut will tell you what you need to know. You have to be careful when your romantic nature kicks in because you might be prone to overindulging when it comes to sharing secrets, and you need to wait until a relationship has matured. The most helpful zodiac signs for you during the month will be Rabbit and Goat.

Avoid conflicts with Snakes and Tigers; it will be hard for you to win an argument, and disagreements can lead to unnecessary grudges. To enhance love, add rose petals to a bowl of water and place it in the southwest corner of your home. Wear sea blue for romantic luck.

Tiger

Tiger, November will help you improve your career in a variety of ways. You will have a chance to use your assertive personality as a competitive advantage; get ready to see doors open and new opportunities reveal themselves. Because you love to grab hold of a moment, and this month will help you to accelerate your future and give you some leverage, you may want to jump ahead.

But avoid acting impulsively, especially when interacting with a boss or other authority figures. In other words, don't assume. Wait to follow more than lead. Two Chinese animal signs that will prove themselves helpful allies in November include the Horse and the Dog. If you work with Monkey or Pig signs, be a little more cautious. For patience, place a green plant on the east side of your home, near a window. Wear emerald green for luck.

Dragon

Dragon, words matter, and you'll learn something about language and its power during the month of November. You can set a platform for leadership and grow a following, especially if you wish to be more visible online. You will want to maintain clarity and insight. So, be careful about expending energy, especially if you are doing volunteer work before the holidays.

Listen to a friend's advice if you receive it from a Rat or a Monkey. Dogs and Oxes may not be good advisors this month. Hang a metal chime in the northwest corner of your home to deter negative luck and to attract allies. Wear silver or blue to enhance calm and clear thinking.

Goat

Goat, this is a beautiful time of the year, and if you love a pleasing aesthetic, it's the perfect season for decorating your home and personal space. Aim for activities that are emotionally and mentally restorative. Think harmony, especially in your home. During this time of year, the cold may have you wanting to nest or find someone to build a cozy house with.

You may be spending more time at home, and if you need space, be sure to protect your boundaries and ask for quiet me-time when you need it. The most helpful Chinese animal signs are the Pig and the Goat. The signs that may challenge you or cause communication issues include the Ox and Rooster due to their tenacity. Place a quartz crystal in the center of your home. Cream, lavender and will enhance your sense of peace.

Horse

Horse, this month, it isn't just what you know but who you know that matters. Your social life blossoms, and you may find yourself running in different circles to take your life in a new direction. You might be making a business connection that changes your life in a major way.

As exciting as change can be, you want to avoid maintaining superficiality in conversation. Aim for depth and genuinely get to know the people you meet. Ask solid questions. Have a goal to listen more than you talk. The most impactful Chinese animal signs will be the Tiger and the Goat. Zodiac signs that may rub you the wrong way could include the Rat or Rabbit. To build confidence and magnetism this month, you can wear red and also place a red candle in the south.

Monkey

Monkey, keep your voice memos and journal handy because November is a time for innovative ideas and creative thinking. Your curiosity is put to mighty use. You may have a breakthrough in clever timing. Humor can be helpful, but be careful not to be overly sarcastic, as it could lead to misunderstandings that are unhelpful in the future.

Your most compatible signs this month are the Dragon and Rat. Individuals with Tiger and Pig animal signs can create problems, so avoid crude jokes when interacting with them. For enhanced luck, keep the northern part of your home clutter-free and remove any distractions from your workspace. Wear brilliant golds or orange colors to strengthen creativity and clever thinking.

Snake

Snake, you will enter an era when your inner work begins to take root and you start to gain spiritual insights. November is the time for meditation and studying the meaning of life. You may feel connected to the universe, the collective and your higher power. When turning your attention inward, try not to become so isolated from the world that you grow cynical around others.

Superficial wisdom can give you a sense of superiority, but spiritual maturity with real growth will enable you to stay humble and remain kind. Two animal signs that can be helpful to you on your spiritual journey may be the Ox or the Rooster. The Pig and Monkey may challenge you, but the tension can also teach you patience, which deepens your perspective on the meaning of life.

To attract internal beauty, place a salt lamp in the southeast corner to attract abundance and positive energy. Wear deep purple, since it's associated with wisdom, royalty and higher energy expression.

Rabbit

Rabbit, this is a month when you may run into an ex-friend or ex-love and realize you do want them back in your life. Love is in the air in November. Don't try to read too much into how you feel; instead, let your emotions unfold naturally. Organic relationships are always much better than forced interactions. You may need to let go of the outcome and try not to let worry or anxious thoughts disrupt what can be a beautiful experience this month.

Specifically, you may have positive interactions with a Goat or a Pig due to their friendly nature. Disagreeable animal signs during this month can be with the Rooster or the Dragon. To maintain harmony or attract joyous reunions, place fresh flowers in a vase on the eastern side of your home. For creativity flow, wear green and peach colors.

Rat

Rat, you'll have a very productive social month, with plenty of networking opportunities. This is the perfect time to expand your influence in the area of your work where you see yourself growing. If you want to become more active in your community, join a club or volunteer your talents for a good cause. Communicate with people. Express your ideas and hear what problems people may have that you could solve. Just be careful not to overpromise when you are brainstorming.

This month, be cautious about multitasking since doing too much can leave you feeling overextended. The best animal signs to partner with in November include the Dragon and Monkey, but you will need to watch your guard with Horse and Rabbit. Luck can be enhanced by placing a water bowl in the north part of your home. Wear blue or black to improve mental clarity and foster inner calm.

Rooster

Rooster, this is the best time of the year for you to get organized and to declutter your home in preparation for the new year. Also, if you're thinking it's time for a new hairstyle or to upgrade your wardrobe, November is the perfect time to look ahead and envision the personal image you hope to project to the world. Style matters, and you can use this month's energy to refine yours.

The key to change won't be harsh criticism of your personal image, though. You want to be as gentle and kind as you are to others when they are considering an important personal development journey. Two animal signs to make friends with this month will be the Ox and Snake, for their dedication and shrewdness.

Chinese zodiac signs where tension can creep into your communication may involve Rabbits and Goats. To maintain pure energy, wear white, and for clarity, wear gold or silver.

Dog

Dog, your loyal personality is what shines the most in November. What you dedicate your attention and time to (people, places, or situations) will yield results. Be careful when doing things for someone else or becoming overly helpful, as you could cripple a person's autonomy. Loyalty will need boundaries. Be mindful of help that appears necessary, but wasn't asked for.

You might want to play the role of rescuer, and if you do, be sure to rest to replenish your own emotional energy. Zodiac signs who will play a significant role in your life in November include the Tiger and the Horse; minor Chinese zodiac signs will be the Dragon and the Rooster. To send healing vibes into your home, place grounding stones at the entryway. Pick darker colors like black tourmaline, hematite or Tiger's eye obsidian.

