Love Horoscopes Are Here For Thursday, November 20 — A Beautiful New Cycle Begins

Love horoscopes are here for November 20, 2025, revealing how Mercury Cazimi helps each zodiac sign transform their life and upgrade how they give and receive love. Mercury Cazimi represents the point at which the planet of communication travels through the heart of the Sun and begins a new cycle. This energy begins a beautiful new era of understanding and an important shift in perspective as you embrace the true meaning of love.

Mercury stationed retrograde in Sagittarius on November 9, but only recently, on November 18, did it shift back into Scorpio as part of its journey. Scorpio energy offers true opportunities to embrace new beginnings and improve your romantic life by honoring your truth. Beginning on Thursday, November 20, with Mercury Cazimi, you are now focusing on the future. Wherever you are in this moment, you are meant to start looking ahead and remember the kind of love you genuinely deserve in a relationship.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for Thursday, November 20, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Open your heart, Aries. Let whatever has happened go. You don’t need to carry it, nor keep it around as a reminder of what can go wrong. On Thursday, you are being encouraged to trust your inner self and tear down the walls you have built around your heart.

This speaks to an essential conversation with your partner that breathes vulnerability and intimacy. Instead of focusing on what this conversation means for the future, try to stay present with what is being said.

Taurus

Be confident in love, Taurus. While you are still reflecting on what you want for yourself, today will bring clarity. This energy is meant to help you have confidence in love, regardless of who you choose to be with.

Remember that the most critical piece of a relationship is to trust yourself to make decisions so that the noise of the outside world doesn’t get a say in your love life.

Gemini

Seek compromise, sweet Gemini. It doesn’t always need to be a matter of who is right and who is wrong. Sometimes, it’s just about talking about how you and your partner feel so that you can gain a deeper understanding.

The energy today allows you a chance to find a middle ground with your partner about an important topic. This may involve how to progress your relationship or restructure your future together, so do stay open-minded.

Cancer

You don’t need to take care of everyone in your life, Cancer. Make space for yourself to honor your feelings today.

While Scorpio energy represents the deep transformative love that you need to feel in relationships, it also invites you to honor yourself.

Take a step back from any dynamics that ask you to abandon yourself and focus on the joy and reciprocity that you want to feel.

Leo

Try taking a different approach, Leo. There is a situation within your personal life that has only served to bring confusion and doubt to your life.

Whether this is a relationship issue or how to create space for love in your life, you need to look at this situation from a unique perspective. Thursday's Mercury Cazimi energy is guiding you to choose a different approach.

If what you have been doing isn’t working, then it may be time to look for where you can make progress, even if that means doing it alone.

Virgo

Take some time for yourself, Virgo. The last few days have brought an intense emotional wave into your life.

While it is all beneficial, that doesn’t mean you don’t need some space to collect yourself. Mercury Cazimi represents a new phase of understanding, and the way you communicate with your partner is changing.

However, you shouldn’t feel the need to rush this process. Try to give yourself plenty of quiet today, tend to your emotions, and reflect on what the last few days have taught you.

Libra

You have set a new tone in your relationship, Libra. Today, your only focus should be on maintaining the boundaries and new energy that you have created in your romantic life.

Don’t let yourself get swayed by any attempts at emotional manipulation today or allow yourself to fall backwards. You’ve worked hard to achieve this healthy stance of love, so it’s one you should be mindful of keeping.

Scorpio

Forgive yourself, Scorpio. Everything in the universe has been helping you to see how you can often be your own worst enemy. It’s not that you are destined to be hurt by people or end up alone, but that you have to see how your choices contributed to those negative situations.

While there has been a great deal of information to come in during the last few days, today you must work on forgiving yourself. Give yourself grace, allow yourself to move forward and believe that you deserve it when someone says they love you unconditionally.

Sagittarius

Focus on what is going right, Sagittarius. Mercury Cazimi represents a bright spot in your healing journey, and it’s one you will remember forever.

Continue to retrain your brain to believe in the best possible outcome. Practice affirmations, speak to your spirit guides, and give yourself all the love you need.

You may find that it’s better to take some time for yourself today than force any social interactions. This will allow you to see just how much is going right in your life.

Capricorn

Trust that you can move forward, Capricorn. Whatever has happened, it is now safe to move on. To do that, though, you must be certain that you’ve had all the necessary conversations and advocate for what you need.

Don’t hold anything within. If your feelings are still hurt, or you need an apology, then be able to say that. The energy today does represent a blank slate, but only if you’ve actually dealt with everything that was going on.

Aquarius

Embrace a new way of loving, Aquarius. You deserve a love that adds freedom to your life, not restricts it.

After being with partners where it felt like they were jealous or envious of you, it may feel different to be loved by a true equal. In the past, the insecurity of others served to restrict your freedom; however, that is not the case in your current relationship.

This person loves how you go about living your life and only wants to encourage you. Allow yourself to believe them and to embrace this new and healthier way of loving one another.

Pisces

The key to love may be found in your past, dearest Pisces. Not every relationship that ends is because you’re not meant to be together. Oftentimes, it’s an issue of timing or healing.

However, as a particular relationship returns to your life, you are being guided to be open to them. Don’t think that just because it didn’t work out before means it won’t now.

Have any necessary conversations, but be willing to take a chance on a new beginning with this old love.

