6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On November 20, 2025

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on November 20, 2025. Thursday is a Water Snake Destruction Day that brings some necessary clearing.

The Snake influence highlights truth, instinct, and timing, while the Fire Pig month softens the edges so you don’t feel overwhelmed. This is the kind of day when cutting out what drains you creates space for good fortune to finally land.

A Destruction Day is not chaotic, it’s about cleaning out the emotional junk drawer and removing what’s been blocking your momentum. For these animal signs, today brings the kind of luck that shows up right after you stop tolerating something that’s been weighing on you. You might see money arriving, plans shifting in your favor, clarity that leads to better decisions, or opportunities that were just waiting for you to let go of what wasn’t working.

1. Snake

Your animal sign front and center today, and the Gui Si pillar brings you a level of intuition that feels almost unfair. Something clicks and a choice becomes obvious, a pattern becomes clear, or you realize you’ve been giving too much energy to something that doesn’t deserve you. Once you drop it, luck flows fast.

You might receive good news financially or get a green light on something you’ve been waiting to pursue. It comes right after you cut out a distraction or walk away from an expectation that hasn’t been serving you. Today’s good fortune comes from backing yourself fully, not halfway. It’s your time to shine, Snake!

2. Pig

Good fortune comes through simplification on November 20. You’ve been juggling too many things at once, dear Pig, and this Destruction Day helps you strip away the noise. You’ll notice how quickly your mind clears once you stop trying to manage everything all at once. This relief opens the door for a timely message, small win, or an opportunity to come in that immediately improves your mood.

Financially, this is a great day for picking one thing to focus on instead of the 10 currently on your to-do list. Once you do, progress happens quickly. Someone may also offer help or support without you asking and that’s the universe rewarding your willingness to release what isn’t working. Take them up on their offer!

3. Dragon

Your luck shows up on Thursday the moment you stop pretending something is fine when it clearly isn’t. Whether it’s a plan or a responsibility you’ve been carrying alone, November 20 gives you the courage to be honest. Once you say what needs to be said or adjust your expectations, something turns in your favor.

You could get an unexpected opportunity at work or a financial win that’s been delayed. There’s also a sense of reclaiming your energy after weeks of feeling stretched thin. Good fortune comes from acting on the truth you’ve been avoiding and feeling so much stronger for it.

4. Goat

Thursday brings a quiet turning point. You finally are able to let go of a worry, habit, or lingering annoyance and the emotional space it frees up brings instant relief. It’s amazing how much lighter you feel once you stop giving attention to something that’s been draining you more than you’ve let on.

This improvement helps you notice opportunities you were too stressed to see before. Someone may offer support or a chance to make your life easier in a way that feels genuine. Thursday’s good fortune shows up as that quiet knowing of wow, things are finally working out for me. And they really are, Goat.

5. Rat

You’re clearing out mental clutter today and that alone boosts your luck. A decision becomes easier or a conversation finally happens that breaks some lingering tension. Thursday’s Water Snake day helps you see the truth behind people’s words, which leads you toward the path that benefits you most.

Financially, something stabilizes once you stop feeding your anxiety and deal with one thing directly. You may receive helpful news or a reminder that you’re more capable than you’ve been giving yourself credit for. Abundance starts with eliminating what drains your confidence. Let yourself be happy, Rat. You deserve this.

6. Horse

Your good fortune Thursday comes through honest self-awareness. You realize you’ve outgrown a routine, expectation, or dynamic and once you quietly let it go, everything becomes easier. You might get real about a situation you’ve been stuck in, and that clarity directly leads to progress.

An opportunity could surface through someone who respects your drive and wants to support it. A Destruction Day for you is less about endings and more about choosing what actually fuels you. Once you do, the universe responds quickly with relief and a sense of direction that feels long overdue. Your abundance era has arrived!

