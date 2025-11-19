Much-Deserved Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 20, 2025

On November 20, 2025, much-deserved success arrives for three zodiac signs. The New Moon in Scorpio signals fresh beginnings that result from major effort and intention. This is a time when persistence finally meets opportunity, and the results of long-term dedication begin to surface.

On Thursday, this lunar energy helps us focus on how we can better ourselves. We will come to know that if we want real results, we have to be a part of that process. It's not just coming to us.

For these three committed and dedicated astrological signs, the payoff is both obvious and deeply satisfying. Personal growth emerges as the reward for consistent effort. We did it, oh yes, we did!

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The New Moon in Scorpio shows you that you were right all along, dear Aries. If you stick with the plan, then you get the results you desire. Good to know! On Thursday, November 20, you will see the first signs of progress that reflect your hard work and dedication.

Don't be surprised if you are seriously noticed on this day, Aries. That doesn't just hold for your professional efforts either. We're talking about you literally turning heads on the street.

The universe encourages you to keep trusting your drive and stay steady with your commitment. If you have been working on your physical appearance, then it's paying off. The same goes for career moves and even your love life. You have got this down, Aries. This is your moment.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Did someone say diligence? Well, if they did, you'd certainly be the prime example of what that is, dear Virgo. And fortunately for you, this is your lucky day. All of those hard times now begin to fade away, as this New Moon in Scorpio has your back.

Satisfaction and validation play a big role in Thursday's activities. November 20 shows you that you were right all along, Virgo. It's a good idea to be diligent and stick to the plan. Now, that plan is really working for you. Your consistency and self-belief are now coming through for you, Virgo. There is no self-doubt or second-guessing. You know where you're going and exactly what to wear!

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It's all about integrity, dear Pisces, and on November 20, you'll see that all the respect you've shown others has not gone unnoticed. Now, that respect is coming back at you a thousandfold.

It's nice to be king, as they say, and you'll feel like royalty during the New Moon in Scorpio, mainly because there's nothing tugging at you or pulling you off course. The hard times feel like the distant past, and soon, they will be.

You're exactly where you should be right now, Pisces, so be proud of all you've done to get here. Every minute of your life has purpose. Your experience is what brought about your success, so stand tall and take a bow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.