3 Zodiac Signs Receive Something They've Been Asking The Universe For On November 20, 2025

When Uranus aligns with Neptune on Thursday, the impossible starts to look entirely possible for these astrological signs.

Written on Nov 19, 2025

zodiac signs receive something asking universe november 20 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: Aislinn Walker, Canva
On November 20, 2025, three zodiac signs receive something they've been asking the universe for when Uranus aligns with Neptune, making the impossible suddenly look entirely possible. This is a rare and deeply creative alignment, blending Uranus’ innovative genius with Neptune’s visionary intuition.

We are well on our way to materializing what has, up until now, been only a dream. We're making it happen on Thursday because this Uranus-Neptune transit is a cosmic turning point that brings unexpected luck and breakthroughs our way.

What changes now doesn’t come from force or nerve, but from imagination and the knowledge that we can make anything happen if we put our minds to it. We're manifesting our deepest desires now. Unexpected fortune arrives for these astrological signs on Thursday, and we are ready to receive it all.

1. Libra

libra zodiac signs receive something asking universe november 20 2025 Design: YourTango

Uranus and Neptune work together to give your perspective a different kind of twist, Libra. On Thursday, something you’ve been waiting on, as in a decision, response, or sense of direction, arrives in a most surprising way.

On November 20, you'll discover that what you thought was a loss is actually liberation. It's as if you ended something that felt painful, and now, all you can experience is joy because of it. Sometimes, things just work out that way. A dream suddenly clicks into place, showing a route you didn’t see before. The winds are changing in your favor, even if you've got no idea where they are blowing. You are willing to go with that flow, Libra, and that suits you just fine.

2. Scorpio

scorpio zodiac signs receive something asking universe november 20 2025 Design: YourTango

Uranus and Neptune awaken something in you that's been lying dormant for so long that you didn't even know it existed. It's a good thing you get this wake-up call, because on November 20, you'll put it to good use. Something is going to take place that will require your skills and yours alone, Scorpio. While unexpected, you'll be the one to step up and deliver the goods. You are that strong.

You experience a stroke of luck, a powerful connection, or an opportunity that transforms your outlook overnight. You've got the emotional depth to handle all of it, so say yes to what feels right, even if it’s uncertain. Don't sweat the small stuff on Thursday.

3. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs receive something asking universe november 20 2025 Design: YourTango

Capricorn, you’re about to witness the fruits of your labor come through as a delightful new experience. Because you've got the Uranus-Neptune transit working for you, you can trust that a major breakthrough is coming your way.

November 20 has you realizing that everything you've done so far — all the work, thinking, and planning — set the stage for what's about to take place on this very day. You couldn't have predicted it, and yet, voila! Here it is.

Stay grounded but open, Capricorn. Stay available for possibilities, but keep an eye on what's going on around you. You have the ability to reach incredible success right now, but it's up to you and where you focus your attention.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

