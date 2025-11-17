Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, November 18 — Soul-Level Change Is Underway

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for November 18, 2025 reveals how Mercury retrograde heading back into Scorpio influences relationships on Tuesday. Mercury retrograde is not a time to fear. While in this period is often seen as one filled with travel delays or technology challenges, it’s actually a deeply sacred phase. Anytime a planet is retrograde, it's a period of stillness and reflection.

Mercury first began its retrograde journey in Sagittarius on November 9, asking you to reflect on what you dream for yourself and your life, your future, and the kind of relationship that you are hoping to create. It invites you to honor your truth about your dreams. However, as retrograde Mercury shifts back into Scorpio on Tuesday, you are encouraged to be open to revisiting past themes of alchemy, transformation, and the endings that must occur before moving on to new beginnings. Scorpio is a deeply emotional water sign that requires you to deal with your past and that of your relationship if you’re hoping to reconnect. There are no shortcuts to be had, but simply space to just be as you allow yourself to not just learn the lessons of the past, but also finally understand the purpose of your feelings.

Love horoscopes for Tuesday, November 18, 2025:

Aries

Let yourself surrender to the process, Aries. As retrograde Mercury enters Scorpio on Tuesday, it ignites a period of deep transformation within yourself and your romantic life.

You may have to revisit themes surrounding intimacy, finances, and aspects of reciprocity in your relationship. Be mindful of power struggles during this time, as your relationship shouldn’t have to involve emotional games in order to continue.

This is a time for you to become centered in who you are so that you can show up authentically in your life, even if that means some aspects of your relationship may need to change.

Taurus

The past is a valuable teacher, dearest Taurus. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will be especially profound for you since this water sign is the ruler of your house of relationships.

With this energy, you are most likely to hear from an ex or reconsider a recent break-up. However, before you jump into decision-making mode, try to embrace the yin energy of this retrograde.

Observe everything around you, including your own feelings, as well as how someone is showing back up in your life. Pay attention to the signs and any red flags, but save the final decisions for once Mercury is direct on November 29.

Gemini

You are allowed to enjoy your own space, Gemini. Scorpio energy governs your house of well-being, routines, and health, so as Mercury continues its retrograde through this water sign, you may crave more solitude than normal.

As long as you approach your partner with your feelings and are upfront about your needs, this won’t cause any additional turmoil. But you also have to use this time wisely. Be honest with yourself about what needs to change so you no longer feel like escaping is the only way to get time to yourself.

Cancer

Pay attention to your romantic patterns, Cancer. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is going to stir up family and relationship drama. Try to pay attention to the patterns that are arising instead of letting yourself get caught up in each individual crisis.

This is a chance for you to reflect on the family patterns that may still be playing out in your romantic life. However, there may also be deeper closure that becomes available to you through a past significant partner. You have always been worthy, Cancer, but you need to make sure you’re actually aware of the patterns that have been causing heartbreak.

Leo

Heal so you can finally move forward, beautiful Leo. The energy of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is set to offer you a profound opportunity for healing. This energy involves your upbringing, your family relationships as well as the home and romantic partnership you’ve created.

Scorpio asks that you get to the bottom of a situation that you’ve been confused by. Yet, it also invites you to turn your hardest moments into something that is beneficial for you. This creates a period of great transformation and freedom, but you must be sure that you’re letting yourself prioritize your healing.

Virgo

Don’t rush to conclusions, sweet Virgo. Your zodiac sign, along with Scorpio, are the quickest to jump to assumptions and judgment. With Mercury retrograde occurring in your house of understanding, this energy will be magnified.

Starting on Tuesday, it is crucial that you allow everything in your romantic life to be what it is. Don’t rush to conclusions or try to force clarity. Try to hold off from judging your partner or yourself for how you handled situations in the past.

This energy is meant to help open your mind and give you a better understanding of yourself and the situation, but you need time in order for that to happen.

Libra

Pay attention to what you value, Libra. There has been a wave of energy this year that has called you to reflect on your self-worth and help you build financial independence. Retrograde Mercury in Scorpio will invite you to go over past themes, especially from October in order to correct some of the choices that you’ve made.

You must be sure that you are honoring what you are worth with every romantic decision you make and not overextending yourself in order to try to receive love.

Scorpio

To admit you were wrong is to grow, dear Scorpio. Although you don’t like to admit when or where you were wrong, there is a great benefit in being able to take accountability. When you can admit being wrong or changing your mind, you enter a place of growth.

This is required for any romantic relationship, especially one that can last forever. No one knows everything, and that is what allows you to continually get better. Use this energy to reflect on how you’ve been showing up in your relationship, or in the lives of others, and where you can better take accountability.

Sagittarius

This is your chance to conquer your demons, Sagittarius. While Mercury began it’s retrograde in your zodiac sign, it’s now slipping back into Scorpio. This invites you to start dealing with your shadow side and that voice in your head that says you’re only going to screw a relationship up again.

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio invites you to connect with your inner self and the divine. Through this process, you will have the ability to transform your inner voice and heal your inner demons that have been responsible for sabotaging the love you dream of.

Capricorn

Everything will start to become clear on Tuesday, Capricorn. Retrograde Mercury will shift back into Scorpio today, bringing to light the truth of your relationship.

This energy represents secrets coming to light. You finally understand what has been going on behind the scenes. You may have an enlightening conversation with your partner or receive information via a trusted friend. While this may make you feel disoriented, try to hold space for what this new clarity can mean to you and the future of your relationship.

Aquarius

If your heart isn’t in it, you can no longer do it, Aquarius. While you tend to be an all-or-nothing zodiac sign, this energy will be intensified as retrograde Mercury shifts into Scorpio.

If you are in a relationship that aligns with your needs, then this will be a time of deeper certainty. However, you may also realize that you can no longer talk yourself into dating someone who looks good on paper when you aren’t feeling it.

Past themes of being able to choose yourself may surface, so just be mindful of not agreeing to anything if it’s not a resounding yes.

Pisces

This is just a pause from the universe, Pisces. If it feels like any forward momentum has stalled, try to see that it won’t be permanent. This period is meant to have you review the direction that you’re taking your life in, specifically around romantic matters and where you live.

Before you start rushing the process or forcing anything, try to let everything just take a beat. Question yourself and your motives. Check in with yourself as to what you really want and then don’t let yourself settle for less.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.