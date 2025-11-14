3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From November 17 - 23, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance this week from November 17 to 23, 2025. We have a New Moon this week, which provides an opportunity to start anew with a download of intense information revealing what you need to know to get to the next step.

There are three days this week when luck is strongest for attracting abundance: Wednesday, November 19, Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23. The energies of these three days work nicely with the Law of Attraction, reminding you that the proper order to acquiring a life you want to live involves initiating, succeeding and then receiving.

You have to be willing to take a risk to get big wins, and three Chinese animal signs have personality traits that fit the energy so sweetly.

1. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, this week, creating momentum helps you generate the type of luck that leads to abundance. You must consider the journey ahead and the steps required to move from one point to another. If you don't have a plan for what you hope to accomplish by Sunday, focus on forming one on Monday and Tuesday. Start a new project this week, even if you are unsure how it may turn out. Have a conversation with a mentor or coach, or start a routine that allows you to work on what you are interested in cultivating for the future.

You will have an opportunity to utilize your sharp thinking to develop a robust strategy for abundance on Wednesday, November 19, an Initiate Day. This day strengthens your ability to envision what the future can bring. On November 20, during the New Moon, pay special attention to your mornings when you first wake up. Your mind will connect with your subconscious energy, providing you with insight on what to do this week and where your best opportunities can be found.

2. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, you are a gentle-hearted animal sign, and sometimes your kindness appears as a form of weakness or vulnerability. The good news is that this trait is what sets you up for abundance all week. You may have to show your tenacity and ability to overcome fear.

This week, because of the New Moon on November 20, one thing that you can do to open the door to abundance is follow up with a person who made you a promise or whom you need to talk to about a job. Avoid Friday, November 21, as it is a Danger Day. If possible, choose Wednesday, November 19, the Initiate Day.

Although your best day for this week falls on Saturday, November 22, a Success Day, use it to nurture relationships that will have a positive impact on your future. Send emails or make follow-up phone calls. Focus on completion and watch how luck follows.

3. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Monkey, you're an opportunist, and this week, you have a chance to take advantage of a situation that you have been trying to manifest. You receive a reward in return for your actions. You have taken the steps to get what you want, and now your day of success is coming. The energy you put out into the universe returns to you two-fold. You must use your cleverness and observational skills, but remember that what you do comes back to you.

Be careful not to overthink when your abundance arrives on Sunday, November 23, a Receive Day. You don't have to rush to get what you desire because it will come naturally to you. The power of attraction works on your side this week. All you have to do is say yes when abundance arrives.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.