Daily Horoscopes For Tuesday, November 18: Mercury Retrograde Enters Scorpio

Today, Mercury re-enters Scorpio as part of its retrograde journey, influencing each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for November 18, 2025. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio draws our minds into the depths where truth hides beneath layers of silence and shadow.

On Tuesday, communication slows but becomes more potent and magnetic. Secrets may surface and intuition sharpens like a blade. Rather than rushing to explain or fix, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio asks you to observe. On Tuesday, let stillness reveal what logic has missed.

Each zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, November 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re about to walk through the fire of transformation that doesn’t happen in public, but in the privacy of your emotional underworld. This is your chance to reclaim energy you once gave away and face desires or fears that you buried for the sake of control.

Intensity doesn’t mean danger, it means truth. On Tuesday, lean into the currents of your intuition, which will pull you closer to what’s real. Trust that whatever dissolves now was only holding you back from deeper intimacy and self-possession.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, a mirror is being held up to your closest connections on Tuesday. You may be noticing where the balance has been off, especially where you’ve given too much or where silence has become a substitute for peace.

The people in your life are reflecting what love costs and what it gives back. If a relationship feels strained, this is not necessarily the end but an opportunity to reconfigure its foundation. Speak honestly, listen intently, and dare to imagine new terms of togetherness that honor your growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your routines and commitments are under a magnifying glass on Tuesday. It’s as though life is asking you to discern between what sustains you and what subtly erodes your energy. The little things matter.

What do discipline and devotion mean to you? Define them on your own terms. If your body or spirit feels heavy, it’s a sign that something needs adjusting. By tending to your physical and emotional hygiene, you’ll find your focus sharpened and your creativity restored.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, desire takes center stage on Tuesday, but not just in the romantic sense. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is about the joy of being fully alive, the sensuality of expression, and the courage to play again.

On November 18, you may find yourself revisiting an old creative project or reigniting a connection that once made you feel inspired. At the same time, stay mindful of your emotional boundaries, as every spark needs to become a wildfire. When pleasure is rooted in awareness, it becomes a channel for revelation.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your emotional landscape is shifting, and it’s stirring questions about where and with whom you feel truly at home. Nostalgia may arise, but rather than reaching back, use it as a guide to what your soul still longs for in the present.

Family patterns, inherited beliefs, and emotional defenses are coming up for renewal. You have the chance to rebuild your foundation. Create an environment that nurtures you instead of draining you. What feels tender now is actually becoming your new source of strength, reminding you that home is a place of safety within yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your words are under review. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is a time to refine how you communicate.

You may find yourself thinking more deeply about how you express your needs or how you listen to others. Someone from your past might resurface to continue a conversation left unfinished. The way you speak, write, and think is transforming into something sharper, more intentional, and more emotionally intelligent.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, questions of value are front and center on Tuesday, especially concerning what you give your energy to. This is a moment of financial and emotional accountability. Are you investing your time, money, and heart into what genuinely matters?

You may find yourself redefining abundance, realizing it has less to do with accumulation and more to do with alignment. Reclaiming your sense of worth may involve saying no, setting new standards, or recognizing that security is born from self-trust.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, a cycle of deep personal evolution is unfolding. With Mercury retrograde back in your sign, you are both the architect and the subject of this personal renaissance.

You’re seeing yourself more clearly through the inner mirrors of your own truth. There’s a quiet power in recognizing how much you’ve outgrown old versions of yourself. The key now is self-compassion. Shed the armor without losing discernment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your spirit is decluttering itself. On Tuesday, you're letting go of outdated attachments, unfinished grief, or subconscious fears that have been weighing you down.

Through dreams, intuition, and silence, messages from your deeper self are emerging. You are preparing for renewal, clearing energetic debris so that inspiration can move through you freely again. The more you surrender, the lighter you’ll feel.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your circle is changing shape. While Mercury retrograde is in Scorpio, some alliances may fade while others deepen in surprising ways.

What matters most is authenticity and your desire to be surrounded by those who share your vision and values. You’re realizing that collaboration doesn’t mean conformity. True community supports your individuality rather than diminishing it.

Align with people who remind you of your long-term purpose, and release dynamics that feel transactional or heavy. The future is built on shared soul work, not social convenience.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, be brave enough to step into a new version of your public or professional identity. As Mercury retrograde reenters Scorpio, a shift in direction or sense of purpose is unfolding.

The key is to define success on your own terms. You no longer need to fit into an image of authority that doesn’t resonate with your spirit. This chapter is about mastering visibility while staying emotionally grounded.

As you integrate past lessons, you’ll realize that power rooted in authenticity can’t be shaken by external opinions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, life is inviting you to broaden your horizons, spiritually, mentally, and even geographically. On Tuesday, you may feel a deep hunger for new experiences that awaken your faith and stretch your perspective.

While people may accuse you of escapism, this is more like an evolution. You’re beginning to see how your beliefs shape your world, and how curiosity can become a path to liberation. Old philosophies may no longer fit the person you’re becoming. Seek out art, study, or travel that feeds your soul and reminds you how vast life truly is.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.