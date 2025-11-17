If You’re One Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, Mercury Retrograde Entering Scorpio Is About To Test Your Patience

If you're one of these four zodiac signs, Mercury retrograde entering Scorpio is about to test your patience. Mercury retrograde is generally a period for reflection, editing, and preparing ourselves for traveling delays because of the communication breakdown. On November 18, Mercury will ingress the sign of Scorpio once more, forcing the signs below to revisit some conversations that were put on hold when Mercury entered Sagittarius on November 9.

Advertisement

But Mercury will receive support once again from Jupiter and Saturn, making this a productive time to have those meaningful conversations and not shy away from making any changes we need to. Because this transit is in the sign of Scorpio, plenty of emotional and deep healing allows us to overcome and move forward.

These astrological signs will be impacted the most since Mercury is in a fixed sign, which is the same modality as the signs below. A period of progress and reconciliations awaits these signs, helping them feel strengthened and more courageous once Mercury turns direct again on November 29.

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

A powerful renewal is underway for you, Scorpio, with this Mercury retrograde showing you how to be more compassionate and understanding with others. This is a process that may test your patience, but will show you how to protect your boundaries and focus on self-care. You are also given the opportunity to revise a project or go back and have a conversation with peers that were inconclusive. Now that you have more clarity and grounding, you are able to bring more harmony around you with Jupiter aspecting Mercury in your sign.

This could be a period of delays with communication or travel, so be very patient. Keep in mind that things will surely work out in the end. Mercury could also bring to light your fears and motivation, but once you work through what is holding you back, you are able to set your sights on future plans when Mercury stations direct.

Advertisement

On November 25, Mercury could have you focus on building nice partnerships and joy when Mercury conjuncts Venus in your sign, ushering more optimism and hope through your connections. Even with the surprises Mercury retrograde might bring, you may feel like you’re several steps ahead.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Relationship opportunities and revisiting experiences from the past may test your patience when Mercury retrograde re-enters Scorpio, Taurus. If you’ve lost contact with friends over the last several years, Mercury could have them returning. The same goes for romantic partners — you may see an ex. Of course, this does not mean you need to rekindle any romances. Mercury in Scorpio wants you to be analytical and look at your memories like a detective. This is a time for learning from your experiences. Close any lingering stories that are blocking your progress and discover what makes you unique.

Mercury in Scorpio will be a harsh reality at the beginning, but there are still periods of warmth to look forward to. For example, when Venus and Mercury make a conjunction, you'll find it easier to close those stories and look towards what the future has in store for you. You may socialize more with friends, or if you’re in a relationship, you could spend more quality time with your partner. Mercury also brings a boost to your ideas and might help you feel more self-love at this time.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Healing inner trauma, regaining your power, and bringing harmony into your home are themes during this retrograde, Leo. You are given opportunities to face any challenges linked to home and family that you've been avoiding. Have those tough conversations — you will be more solution-oriented now.

On November 22, Mercury and Venus will make a conjunction, shifting the focus toward decorating your home and making things a lot more comfortable and cozy for you. You could explore your artistic endeavors at this time and will feel a lot more confident about your skills. Art is therapeutic and helps you work through pent-up emotions.

Learning new things will be easier at this time since Mercury will have you focused and ready to read or research as much information as possible. The desire to learn and understand new concepts and themes continue through the Sagittarius season that begins on November 22.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Career advancement or being the most popular in your friend group are themes for you when Mercury retrograde enters Scorpio again, Aquarius. Your wit and intellect will shine through during this time, allowing you to pour your heart into demanding tasks that require constant brain power. Communicating with others will recharge you and allow you to feel in your element. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, you will have the support from your circle of friends.

You may also become more cognizant and practical with your finances. Developing more structure will be easy with the support from Saturn, making this a practical and essential time for you. During this retrograde, there could be a desire to recharge and take things a lot slower. Because Mars is now making a positive aspect to your sign, you see how taking your time prevents you from making mistakes. Although you will be energized to be victorious, Mercury helps you to be more meticulous, allowing the work you put into your work or projects to feel more rewarding when Mercury stations direct.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.