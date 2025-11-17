4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On November 18, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on November 18, 2025. A powerful astrological situation occurs on Tuesday.

Our energy source, the Sun, will meet with Lilith, bringing what is unsavory to the light for awareness, healing and personal growth. Recognizing the darker side of human nature requires a flexible and adaptable mindset. There's a certain trait that helps attract good fortune during challenging times in life. You need to have a high level of understanding and perceptiveness, which mutable signs possess. So, when a negative situation arises, there's also an opportunity to make it right.

Four astrological signs can find joy in madness. They create opportunities that foster incredible luck and abundance. Let's see how.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you aren't afraid to look behind the shadow of situations that confound and confuse others. During Sun conjunct Lilith, what should never be or ever have been is illuminated, and your curious nature asks why and how it happened. You see the purpose behind a sad chapter of life coming to an end. You realize that within that event or situation, there was a purpose meant for this time.

You take off a mask where there was a false sense of truth or intimacy and replace it with what's real. Authenticity allows you to create new energy that attracts abundance into your life. Your situation was blocked by negative energy, but on Tuesday, you found a way to remove it.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you were born with an intuitive mind that is designed to absorb information and harness it for creative potential. On Sunday, when the Sun joins Lilith, you take a taboo topic and turn it into something so glorious that it's hard not to be admired for your craftsmanship. Some call it luck, but it's how you operate all of the time.

Today is about emotional well-being. Only you can find a hidden truth in a dark or despairing place. You take your discovery and turn it into something that people, including yourself, can use, which sparks the momentum that fosters abundance. The beauty behind what you accomplish today is that it provides a non-materialistic value that is emotionally and physically so precious that people would buy it if they could.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you have always viewed life as an adventure. When it comes to what you want to experience in this lifetime, traveling and going to new places have always been at the top of your list. Everything costs money, and a part of you wonders if adventures are inherently indulgent or selfish. Yet, you take some of these insecurities and process them in a way that helps you see the endeavor as profitable for your future.

As you cultivate a more astute awareness of the entire world, you're able to use what you learn to help others. You grow increasingly compassionate. Caring for people makes you magnetic, which attracts abundance and luck through the relationships you strengthen through collective experiences on Tuesday.

4. Virgo

Virgo, there is always something being said behind the words people use. Some people may struggle to pick up on those non-verbal nuances, but you can. Today, your perceptiveness helps you see where you can heal and guide someone away from doing what you used to do: acting perfectly when you were dying inside.

Stepping into someone's life as a helper and guide allows you to become part of their healing journey. You take a difficult moment and transform it into empowerment and the potential to grow what you are doing into something meaningful. Sunday could involve some disappointments at the start of the day, but by the end, you're closing it out on a high note.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.