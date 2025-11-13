4 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance During Mercury Retrograde From Now Until November 29, 2025

Mercury retrograde isn't exactly known for being a peaceful or very lucky time, so it may come as a surprise that four zodiac signs are attracting financial abundance during Mercury retrograde from now until November 29, 2025.

"Instead of chaos, this Mercury Retrograde is going to be bringing these four signs some insane money blessings," astrologer Camila Regina explained in a video. "Think money you forgot about, someone finally paying you back, or a project that you invested in finally gives you a return."

Despite the misconceptions around Retrograde periods, if you're one of these astrological signs, this transit isn't against you, but surprisingly for you in unexpected ways. According to Regina, "Things that were once stuck are finally going to start moving," and each of these signs will be better off after Mercury retrograde than they were before.

1. Libra

Libra, "this Retrograde period is going to be rewiring and rewriting your money story," Regina said. If you have a cool idea you've been sitting on, this is the time to start really planning out your next moves to make it happen. Not only will it be a major success, but you'll meet people along the way who'll continue to help you achieve success as time continues.

"People from your past might pop up to pay for your skills," explained Regina. "Whether it's writing, editing, teaching," the sky's the limit, the astrologer said.

Like magic, your voice and skills will make you the most money starting now. From even the most seemingly basic conversations, expect to make a ton of money as your signature charm is put to the ultimate test.

2. Leo

Leo, during this Mercury retrograde, "your home and your happiness is going to be your gold mine," Regina said. Without you even really realizing it, your touch is bound to turn everything into gold. However, it'll start with your happiness and, most importantly, in your home life.

"If you ever thought about turning your hobbies into money, then this is the time that you do it," the astrologer suggested. Whether it's baking cookies or making art, everything you touch is bound to be successful. That being said, never waste your energy on nonsense. If you feel like something isn't worth your energy, "trust that feeling and don't compromise on anything," said Regina.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, if you want to be successful, it might be high time to focus on your network. According to Regina, "This Mercury retrograde is bringing you gains through your career and the people that you know."

Whatever job offer you missed, expect it to come back around. Or that business idea that you once paused? According to Regina, "It's time to press play again." So, polish and clean up your social media. People are ready to invest in you. However, whether you're willing to step up to the plate is a different story entirely.

4. Aries

If there's one zodiac sign that's bound to attract financial abundance this Mercury retrograde, it's you, Aries. According to Regina, "Retrograde is waking up your hidden money-making houses. Old debts might be cleared, and refunds can pop up out of nowhere."

Regardless, the important thing is not to sleep on your investments. Whatever creative talents you have, expect them all to give you a major return at this time. And don't worry about being nice about it! As much as you value friends and family, never do something for free in this case. Not only will it make you richer, but it'll bring overall abundance and happiness to you in the long run.

