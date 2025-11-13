Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of November 17 - 23, 2025

Deep love arrives for five zodiac signs during the week of November 17 - 23, 2025. Although you’ve been moving through Scorpio season since the end of October, it’s about to bring some unexpected shifts and an intense wave of energy that will have a profound effect on your relationships.

During this final week of Scorpio season, you are encouraged to take a gentler approach to your relationship and work to understand what it means to surrender to the intensity of love. You will need to feel your feelings rather than run from them.

Mercury retrograde will enter Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18, drawing you away from new relationships and instead having you focus on yourself. This energy is meant to help you uncover the truth of your feelings. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is one of the most transformative transits to occur, but to take full advantage of it, you must give yourself the time and space to reflect, journal, and be present with your partner.

As the intensity continues to build, the New Moon in Scorpio on Thursday, November 20, is a key moment for setting intentions and acting on your emotions. Just be certain that it involves revisiting a past relationship or theme, as new relationships are not encouraged during Mercury retrograde.

Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21, and arrives with hope and the promise of fate. You will see that the key to love isn’t found within another, but in the deep understanding of the self. Relationships will become intense, and everything will carry a fated energy in the days ahead. Continue to embrace your emotions and trust in what they are trying to reveal to you.

1. Pisces

Everyone deserves a second chance at love, even you, Pisces. Mercury retrograde will enter Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18, bringing you a second chance at love. Scorpio governs aspects related to new beginnings, spiritual relationships, and connections you make while traveling the world.

With Mercury retrograde entering Scorpio, you are given a chance with someone you’ve previously met. This has the potential to be the kind of relationship that you've always dreamed of. This energy is transformative, so while it’s everything you’ve ever wanted, you must be prepared to embrace change.

Mercury will be retrograde in Scorpio until November 29. During this time, it’s important to hold space for what arises. Allow yourself to go with the flow, but also be honest about your feelings if someone from your past returns. Once Mercury is direct, you will be able to say yes to love and make progress in securing your second chance at love.

2. Taurus

Don’t be afraid to break the rules for love, Taurus. You have such depth of feelings within you, but you don’t always let yourself fully embrace your own complexity. Craving stability and consistency in romance is only half of your story. The other half is your desire for love to change your life completely. You want to share your life with a partner, but you want it to be a divine soul relationship, too.

As you’ve moved through lessons in recent months, you’ve begun to see that breaking the rules is sometimes the only way to achieve the desires of your heart. Be sure that you are continuing to honor what you’ve learned so that this week can be one of romantic fulfillment.

The New Moon in Scorpio will rise on Thursday, November 20. While this brings about a powerful new beginning, you will also be required to break the rules for love. This lunar phase will help you see a new way to approach your emotions and relationships, and you are encouraged to embrace your wild side to do so. Let this be a week that surprises even you. It's time to throw out the rulebook of love.

3. Cancer

You need to let go of the past, sweet Cancer. The New Moon in Scorpio rises on Thursday, November 20. This energy helps to inspire a new beginning in your agreements, communication, and plans for the future. However, before you can go racing toward a new beginning, you must let go of the past. During this final week of Scorpio season, you must do whatever is necessary to move on from the past.

The New Moon ushers in a brand-new cycle within your relationship. While this will be especially impactful for long-term connections, it can also bring a new and meaningful love into your life. Scorpio energy plays for keeps, which means this isn’t about casual encounters but a love that truly can change your life.

Just remember that Scorpio needs to swim through the depths, so you must allow yourself to explore your feelings. This is a time to explore your emotions and decide to once again take a chance on love.

4. Libra

Your love should build your confidence, not tear it apart, sweet Libra. There is no mistake in the journey that you’ve been on recently. This deep dive into healing your self-worth has allowed you to understand what kind of love you genuinely deserve.

You’ve seen how sacrificing yourself or maintaining the peace can actually destroy you and your relationship in the process. While uncomfortable, you’ve begun to be more assertive in love by speaking up for yourself, setting healthy boundaries, and focusing on your own dreams. At times, this has made you question your feelings because you don’t feel attached to your partner in the ways that you have in the past. Yet, this is exactly what it feels like to be in a healthy relationship.

Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21, bringing you a boost of confidence. You’ve been experimenting with how to be autonomous within a romantic partnership. Now, this lesson and process will come full circle. You are not the same person as you previously were, which means your relationships shouldn’t be either. Embrace your most confident self and trust that you have what it takes to truly cultivate a healthy relationship.

5. Gemini

You deserve to be in love with your life, Gemini. Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21, bringing a beacon of hope. Sagittarius is the zodiac sign that governs relationships, romance, and matters of love for you. With the Sun moving into this fire sign, you are given the green light to take action in your romantic life.

However, Sagittarius season doesn’t just bring luck to matters of the heart, but to your entire life. This is your chance to fall in love with your life and let it become a living example of who you are and all you deserve. This is exactly what will help to improve matters in your relationship.

This is a phase that will call you to take action in romantic matters and stop waiting to live a life that you love. Sagittarius brings optimism to your life, but it also requires that you step out of your comfort zone and be willing to explore new opportunities and experiences. Whether you are single or happily in love, this is a time of growth and expansion as you move beyond what you once thought was the best and discover the true depths of love.

