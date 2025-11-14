Luck & Good Fortune Finally Arrive For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of November 17 - 23, 2025

Luck and good fortune finally arrive for three zodiac signs during the week of November 17 to 23, 2025. Retrograde Mercury will shift into Scorpio on Tuesday, November 18. Mercury’s path into Scorpio is a chance to become curious about your feelings, intuition, and the meaning of certain experiences. While emotional, this water sign also seeks to understand through revelations and discovery. The New Moon in Scorpio on Thursday, November 20, will magnify this energy, just before Sagittarius Season begins on Friday, November 21.

Advertisement

This week, you can make space for luck and good fortune to arrive when you honor your curiosity and see each moment as a learning experience. By allowing yourself to be curious, take chances, and explore new opportunities, you will either find that something is meant for you or see that it was simply a redirection. Don’t worry about doing anything perfectly or following any strict plans. Instead, take on an attitude of curiosity. Let yourself explore where certain paths lead, as it is an important part of the process, regardless of whether or not it works out how you hoped.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is your season to take risks, dear Aries. As the Sun slips into Sagittarius on Friday, November 21, you are entering a powerful portal for manifesting luck. Yet, this will only occur through your willingness to take risks and explore what calls to you.

To make the most of this week’s energy and that of the coming season, try to practice positive affirmations involving how you feel and think about yourself. While risk-taking will be encouraged, you will also need to build yourself up so that you can trust that those chances will pay off, no matter how they turn out.

Sagittarius Season will last through December 21. This is a period to take action in your life. Themes of luck, abundance, and learning will all figure heavily into what you are guided to do. While Saturn and Neptune have returned to Pisces as part of their last jaunt through this water sign, the pressure is off of you. This means that you will have confidence in yourself and know that you deserve the life you dream of.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Honor what is in your heart, dearest Pisces. The Scorpio New Moon will rise on Thursday, November 20. While this energy calls you to be curious about exploring new paths, it also wants you to honor what you know to be your purpose.

You see things beyond just the physical. While this is a gift, it can be challenging at times as the spiritual world doesn’t always make sense or follow practical steps. With the New Moon in Scorpio, you are urged to honor those dreams that you’ve always had for yourself, specifically involving business or a relocation to somewhere beautiful. This is your chance to honor what you know is meant for you and start making progress.

Advertisement

At this time, you must check in with your level of understanding and beliefs, as it will be essential in knowing what path to take. Scorpio energy brings luck to your life by helping to reveal your truth. Know that your life really can be all that you have intuitively pictured.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Become curious about exploring exciting new options, Leo. Friday, November 21, carries a nurturing and loving energy that will help you open to greater possibilities in your life. Recently, you have struggled to trust yourself or know what option was the right one for you. However, when the Sun enters Sagittarius on this day, you’ll come to see that it’s not about what’s right or wrong, but allowing yourself to pursue what ignites a spark within your soul.

During Sagittarius season, you will be called to travel, spend time overseas, or be with a fascinating new group of people. The luck that is meant for you comes from letting your curiosity lead you to new places and people that are a part of your soul path in this lifetime.

At this time, you will also be able to connect to the universe and see that an experience is valid no matter where it might lead. Try to give yourself grace and let this be a time of exploration. Don't judge your experiences by whether they were a success or not.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.