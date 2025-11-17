How The Incredibly Powerful New Moon On November 20 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful New Moon in Scorpio on November 20, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week by helping us claim our power. This lunar transit is the star of the show and gives us the courage to rebuild after the storm.

The Sun enters Sagittarius on November 21, helping us develop new strategies to stay on track. Discipline will be essential now that several planets, including Mercury, are all retrograde. The Moon will also receive support from Saturn, allowing us to be more productive and work steadily towards our goals.

Aries

The Scorpio New Moon represents a powerful time for you to release the chains holding you back, Aries. This energy will help you close those cycles, especially during Mercury retrograde.

As we enter Sagittarius season on November 21, you will connect with your ideas and explore them further. Believe in what you can create and don’t limit yourself. During this time, you will also feel motivated to learn new things with much more confidence, as Mars is also in this sign, pushing you to reach your potential.

Taurus

Love will be on your mind as this New Moon energy illuminates your relationship sector, Taurus. For those not interested in romance, this will be a period to find a balance within your friendships or business relationships. You will be able to reach agreements with ease, and with Mercury back in Scorpio, diplomacy will be your power. This week, you are discovering what brings you love and joy within your professional sector as well. Focus on the positive flow of energy that Sagittarius season brings.

Gemini

The New Moon in Scorpio is showing you the value of efficiency, Gemini. You will see your routines transform. This is also a time to focus on your relationship sector with the Sun now in Sagittarius.

Practicing more harmony will be important this week, as well. Now that your ruler, Mercury, is retrograde, your communication is enhanced. Yet, you will be forced to slow down, allowing you to have more meaningful conversations with others.

Cancer

With the New Moon in Scorpio this week, you will experience fun in your romantic sector, Cancer. Focus on happiness and the hobbies that bring you joy. For those who are single, the Moon in this position will make you cherish the people you surround yourself with.

Now that the Sun is in Sagittarius, you will see how you can upgrade your daily routines. This transit will allow you to get in touch with meditation and focus more on yourself.

Leo

The New Moon in Scorpio will serve as an anchor; however, it will also allow you to take your crown, Leo. This is your time to take control of your life and strengthen the foundation that you began building during the Saturn in Pisces transit. You’ve been evolving and understanding how to be more patient with those around you. Now is your time to show up for yourself. You are here to flourish and continue winning.

Virgo

Your friendships will be your major focus during this lunation as the New Moon helps you be more appreciative of your support system. You will also have the opportunity to meet new people who will help you to find your voice over the next several months. After the eclipse cycle, you may not feel very confident, Virgo. However, this week, and the Scorpio New Moon, will help you to find your spark again.

Libra

This week will teach you important lessons within your financial sector, Libra. Be mindful of your spending habits and focus on growth because several planets are retrograde at this time. Thankfully, the Scorpio energy grants us all patience and tenacity.

The next six months will also be a period when you see a shift in the relationship you have with yourself. As you learn to see your self-worth, you will attract more friends or partners who are aligned with your goals.

Scorpio

An awakening will be linked to this lunation, Scorpio. You are seeing your power, and you are no longer blocking your blessings. During the New Moon in your sign, you will feel quite optimistic. As a Fixed sign, this will feel like a powerful beginning, and will show you the spark you may have lost months ago. The next six months are a time for hard work, creative flow, and self-love.

Sagittarius

Because the Sun enters your sign this week, Sagittarius, the Scorpio New Moon will feel like a prelude to the magic that awaits. You are entering a new cycle, and you are seeing that patience is a virtue. This transit will have you reflecting on the seeds you planted months ago.

The New Moon is here to give you a treasure trove of ideas, tools, and lessons over the next six months. You are also learning how to prioritize and be kinder to yourself. This is a period for rebuilding and strengthening your skillset.

Capricorn

The New Moon in Scorpio will bring you a lot of new ideas and show you the goals that matter most to you, Capricorn. During this period, don't take on too many tasks, and instead, focus on the ones that will help to elevate your career or academic goals.

Because we are still enduring the Saturn retrograde, you will see how collaborating with others can give you an edge and help your ideas flourish. Of course, wait until Mercury is direct before starting any new projects. Focus on editing and making changes at this time.

Aquarius

During this New Moon in Scorpio, you will see how your career sector has evolved over the last several years, Aquarius. We are getting closer to stepping into the new Saturnian chapter, and this lunation will feel like a breath of fresh air. It is showing you the progress you’ve made and the knowledge you have received. Now will be a period to think ahead and see what else you desire to excel in when Mercury stations direct.

Pisces

The New Moon in Scorpio helps water signs stay driven and focused on excelling, Pisces. More of this energy will be evident since the Sun also enters Sagittarius this week, ushering in new possibilities for your career sector.

This will be a period for you to sharpen your skills and become more comfortable taking the lead in the next six months. You will also receive support from Jupiter in Cancer, bringing in mentors and folks who will inspire you. Overall, this week, you will feel renewed and motivated.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.