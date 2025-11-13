3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From November 17 - 23, 2025

Three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success this week from November 17 - 23, 2025. Change doesn’t happen instantaneously, especially in chaotic economies. However, you can still shift your financial standing in a positive direction.

Although it is still retrograde season, the week ahead brings opportunities for new beginnings. This will be found in how you structure your finances, as well as the opportunity to return to a previous money-making idea. Instead of only focusing on manifesting complete financial independence, look for moments in which the universe is directing you toward greater stability and wealth.

Pay close attention to events on Thursday, November 20, as the New Moon rises in Scorpio. To utilize this energy, you must embrace the qualities of this water sign. Scorpio revels in the truth, so take time to go over your financial details. Then, listen to your intuition, particularly if you feel yourself guided back toward a previous idea or opportunity. This is the start to turning around your finances. You just have to be willing to go back in order to actually get ahead.

1. Libra

Invest in securing your financial future, Libra. On Thursday, November 20, the New Moon rises in Scorpio, igniting a profound opportunity to build your wealth. While this energy represents a new beginning, Mercury is still retrograde until the end of November. Because of this, it’s important to pay close attention to your budget and any investments that you are making. You are meant to restructure your spending so that when a new financial opportunity arrives with the New Moon, you will be in a position to take it.

A crucial part of your growth over this last year has revolved around achieving independence. Financial independence is key because you need to be able to provide for yourself and feel confident that you can make your own dreams come true. This changes how you show up, both professionally and personally. Dedicating yourself to bettering your financial future is a choice that will dramatically affect your entire life.

2. Pisces

Let others help, Pisces. Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21, bringing a hopeful and nurturing energy. Over the last few months, you've reflected on the ways that you provide for your own material and financial needs. You may have felt like there were greater financial burdens on you, or that you haven't received any help from others or the universe during this time. While it was meant to help build your confidence, you will soon see this energy change as it brings in financial assistance.

Once the Sun moves into Sagittarius, you will start to receive divine opportunities from the universe regarding new financial opportunities. This will come from your career, side business, or the investments you’ve made. Beyond the energy changing, this transit also represents a friend or family member stepping in and helping you with a monetary gift. This financial assistance will allow you to improve your finances and clear away the feelings that you have to do everything on your own.

3. Scorpio

Focus on new ways to make money, Scorpio. Sagittarius season begins on Friday, November 21, bringing you an immense opportunity to build wealth. Sagittarius influences your wealth and self-worth, so this is an opportunity for an overall upgrade in your life.

With the Sun, one of the luckiest bodies in the cosmos, moving into this fire sign, you are urged to investigate and initiate new ways to increase your income. Sagittarius is a zodiac sign that leaves no stone unturned, so whether it’s picking up some freelance work or beginning to sell items that you’ve made, you should explore every option.

While Sagittarius season creates new ways of making money, it’s also about ensuring that you genuinely believe you are worthy of abundance. Check in with your inner thoughts and pay close attention to anything that reflects lack or negativity. This will help you embrace the luck of the Sun and see your financial life improve. During this period, you will make more money and feel worthy of achieving new levels of success.

