Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope Is Here For November 12, 2025

Today's one-card tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on November 12, 2025. Wednesday's tarot card is the Eight of Pentacles, which is such a precious card in the Pentacle suit. It symbolizes hard work and effort, as well as learning new skills and enduring the painstaking process of developing excellence. This tarot card is the perfect one for today's astrology forecast, as it encourages you to excel at what you do today.

Design: YourTango

On Wednesday, the Sun is in Scorpio and the Moon will leave Leo and enter Virgo, changing the lunar energy from fire to earth. Earth energy encourages you to take action related to your finances, material possessions, and physical well-being. You want to take steps toward stability and growth. Ask yourself what will help your work produce results, then plan.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Wednesday, November 12, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today's tarot card encourages you to move your life in a new direction, but to consider how your entire lifestyle contributes to an excellent outcome.

With the Moon in Virgo, it's time for you to work on your mental health, and that includes taking exercise and physical well-being seriously. You are a fire sign, and did you know that your cardinal energy was made for movement?

Pay attention to small details, such as your sleep patterns, eating habits, and how often you remain still. Choose quality activities and yes, even people to spend time with. You'll see that by focusing on inner excellence, external ones come to you in a way you hadn't anticipated!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, with the Moon in Virgo on Wednesday, it's time for you to work on your romance life. You can become so work-oriented that you forget that there is always room for joy. You can't really buy it or touch it with your hands; it's something you must feel with your heart.

So, today's message from the Eight of Pentacles and the astrological energies is to aim for the intangible. It's much more valuable than you can ever calculate in numbers, but the moment you experience it, believe it, Taurus, you'll realize why happiness makes so much sense!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Moon in Virgo, it's time for you to work on your home life. It's one thing to say you have a beautiful home because the interior looks nice. It's another thing to say that your residence is a place where you can let your guard down.

You may fear doing that when you are alone in your house because it's quiet and silence causes you to think. Today's challenge is to define what you value. What makes your life comforting to you? Strive to have it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, with the Moon in Virgo, it's time for you to work on your communication skills. You long for connection and vulnerability, and you often miss the mark due to fear. You don't want to say anything that hurts another person.

You hurt at the very thought of bringing pain to someone else, even when it's caused by you standing up for yourself or saying what you need.

Today is meant to be different. You're here to say the truth and to do it in love, and you'll be heard, Cancer! You'll see that it's not so bad to say what's on your heart. The results may alarm you by how wonderful they are!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Moon in Virgo, it's time for you to work on your financial outlook. It's incredible how much data you store in your mind about money related to how you grew up. Perhaps you've heard that you can't afford things because you were broke, or that other people had more, and you were likely to be a have-not.

Yet, the Eight of Pentacles reveals you can retrain your mind and gain a new perspective when it comes to how money works. You can learn new skills. Adjusting your attitude will be the first step toward wealth accumulation — one that awaits you to claim.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, with the Moon in your sign on Wednesday, it's time for you to work on yourself. You have so many wonderful, incredible (and often hidden) qualities that you fear showing the world because you don't like to be vulnerable.

You are too afraid of being judged, and you don't know that you can really recover from the shame put on you. You are OK with it being placed by yourself; that you can control. Yet, someone else... no way! That would be too painful!

Today, you get to turn the tables around and test to see if there's room for you to be authentic and feel safe. You will see, with the Moon in your sign, you can. How wonderful; so you will!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With the Moon in Virgo, it's time for you to work on your compromises. Tell the truth, Libra, you have allowed specific individuals to have much more control in your life than they should. You have let people define how your day will go and how you'll use your energy and talents. You've been afraid to stand your ground and express how you feel, both for the sake of love and peace.

Today, however, the Moon gives you the courage to ground yourself in truth, and the Eight of Pentacles provides you with the grit. You can say you don't want to do something you dislike anymore, and the trap door will open so you can end that chapter once and for all.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, with the Moon in Virgo and the Eight of Pentacles on the table, it's time for you to work on your friendships, specifically, your social network. It's not easy to meet new people, and you try really hard to do it online, in person, at work, and everywhere you go.

Today, you start to narrow your activities down so you can figure out who your ideal friend or coworker is by defining what they offer and what you can do to improve their life as well. Today's the perfect day for you to go out and socialize online or in the real world. You'll have much success.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's time for you to work on your career. You have so many goals and dreams, and there's this little part of you that prefers to work alone. You don't mind working at a company, but you like autonomy and the freedom to make independent decisions.

Today's Eight of Pentacles invites you to work hard to find ways to incorporate that into your life. You can engage in acts that help put you back in the driver's seat of your life. It's there for you, and it's not hiding; it's there for you to attain.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Nine of Pentacles

Capricorn, it's time for you to work on your education. You don't have to go back to school to thrive and grow in the world. You have to put yourself in a situation that permits you to gather new information.

Today's Moon in Virgo encourages you to gain data from books, podcasts, videos and other forms of education online. Consider how to stay informed while you're busy. Multitasking is the way to go, Cap!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Cups

Aquarius, on Wednesday work on your relationships where resources are shared. For example, community relationships and things that you support, which can be as simple as a food pantry, a local library or a human or animal shelter.

Today's the day to look outside of yourself and to see how you can help where there is a need. You can also consider what you're paying for but isn't being used by you, which you can either eliminate or donate to a good cause.

Pay attention to your budget and how it affects others, both positively and negatively.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Empress, reversed

Pisces, with the Moon in Virgo, it's time for you to work on your business partnerships and any relationship that feels so close and intimate that it's almost like a marriage. Are they intimate enough for you or at all?

You have to look at the various ways you compromise or make promises you intend to keep but nearly break. It's a good time to be truly honest with yourself and assess what's working and what's not.

You have so much to offer, but what should you give? Are you giving the right things, and is there anything that you need to keep for yourself?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.